Cedi, Cavs Close Out Blazers Late

It took the Cavaliers 70 games – a victory over Boston in mid-May – to win their 22nd game last year. And that was an improvement over the previous two campaigns.
In 2021-22, the Wine & Gold earned win No. 22 just one week into the new year – while snapping a skid in Portland that dated back to 2013 – pulling away late to drop the Blazers, 114-101, on Friday night at the Moda Center.
The Cavaliers tipped off a six-game West Coast trip in style – clamping down defensively in the fourth quarter as Cedi Osman caught fire from long-distance, drilling all four of his three-pointers in the final period as Cleveland improved to 11-8 on the road.
Friday’s win also marked the Cavaliers debut of Rajon Rondo, who did almost all of his damage in the first half – notching all 11 points before intermission, going 2-for-9 from the floor overall, adding five boards, three assists and a steal overall.
Darius Garland led both squads with 26 points, going 10-for-17 from the floor, including 5-of-8 from deep to go with a team-high six assists.
Garland’s late final flurry blew the game open – scoring on a steal and layup as Portland tried rolling the ball in-bounds following an Evan Mobley layup with just over two minutes to play, hitting a free throw following a Blazers technical foul, then drilling a triple to put Cleveland up 13 with 1:21 remaining.
Mobley followed up with 18 points, going 7-for-14 from the floor, adding eight boards, three assists, a steal and a pair of blocked shots.
Lauri Markkanen chipped in with 15 points, five assists and a block and Jarrett Allen doubled-up in his third straight outing – finishing with 13 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, adding a pair of steals in the win.
Cedi Osman, who hasn’t played since December 22, returned from a six-game absence to finish with 14 points – going 5-for-9 from the floor overall, including 4-of-7 from deep to go with three boards and a steal.
As a team, the Cavs held the Blazers to just 40 percent shooting from the floor. Cleveland was outrebounded on Friday, 51-43, but committed just nine miscues and drilled 17 three-pointers on the night.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Darius Garland puts the game away late in the fourth with a clutch sequence, starting by assisting Even Mobley for the dunk then stealing the ensuing inbound pass and scoring the lay-up.
On Friday night, Cedi Osman was essentially a one-man turning point. Almost every bucket came at a critical moment.
When the Blazers cut the Cavs lead to four with 10:07 to play, Cedi’s first bomb of the quarter put them back up seven. When they cut it to three at the 8:56 mark, the 5th-year man answered with another trey, and did so again at with 7:20 remaining.
Cedi served one last dagger at the 3:01 mark, drilling his fourth triple of the period after Norman Powell’s three-pointer got the Blazers to within five. Evan Mobley’s dunk on the next possession put Cleveland up double-figures and sealed the deal in Portland.
By the Numbers - 24.3, .528, .400, 1.000 … Darius Garland’s scoring average, along with his shooting percentages from the floor, from three-point range and from the stripe over his last six outings, netting 20-plus points in each.
Over that span, the 3rd-year man from Vanderbilt has handed out 39 assists while committing just 14 turnovers – with a +/- number of +83.
"Year 16, to be able to play this many minutes and to have this big of a role and have an impact on winning the game, you don’t take those moments for granted. And I’m definitely excited to be back in a position where I can make an impact on the game. I’m very thankful for where I’m at in my career, I thank the Man Above for letting me be healthy enough to play this long, and for great teammates that are willing to sacrifice to let me be myself."
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
After winning the road trip opener, the Cavaliers travel to California for a back-to-back – taking on the Warriors in what could be the return of Klay Thompson (along with Steph Curry and Draymond Green) on Sunday before taking on the Kings in Sacramento the following night.
On Wednesday night, the Wine & Gold travel to Salt Lake City for a meeting with Jordan Clarkson and the Jazz before wrapping up the trip with a back-to-back next weekend – facing the Spurs in San Antonio on Friday night followed by a visit the OKC for a meeting with Josh Giddy and the Thunder on Saturday.