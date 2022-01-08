Cedi, Cavs Close Out Blazers Late

WRAP-UP

It took the Cavaliers 70 games – a victory over Boston in mid-May – to win their 22nd game last year. And that was an improvement over the previous two campaigns.

In 2021-22, the Wine & Gold earned win No. 22 just one week into the new year – while snapping a skid in Portland that dated back to 2013 – pulling away late to drop the Blazers, 114-101, on Friday night at the Moda Center.

The Cavaliers tipped off a six-game West Coast trip in style – clamping down defensively in the fourth quarter as Cedi Osman caught fire from long-distance, drilling all four of his three-pointers in the final period as Cleveland improved to 11-8 on the road.

Friday’s win also marked the Cavaliers debut of Rajon Rondo, who did almost all of his damage in the first half – notching all 11 points before intermission, going 2-for-9 from the floor overall, adding five boards, three assists and a steal overall.

Darius Garland led both squads with 26 points, going 10-for-17 from the floor, including 5-of-8 from deep to go with a team-high six assists.

Garland’s late final flurry blew the game open – scoring on a steal and layup as Portland tried rolling the ball in-bounds following an Evan Mobley layup with just over two minutes to play, hitting a free throw following a Blazers technical foul, then drilling a triple to put Cleveland up 13 with 1:21 remaining.

Mobley followed up with 18 points, going 7-for-14 from the floor, adding eight boards, three assists, a steal and a pair of blocked shots.

Lauri Markkanen chipped in with 15 points, five assists and a block and Jarrett Allen doubled-up in his third straight outing – finishing with 13 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, adding a pair of steals in the win.

Cedi Osman, who hasn’t played since December 22, returned from a six-game absence to finish with 14 points – going 5-for-9 from the floor overall, including 4-of-7 from deep to go with three boards and a steal.

As a team, the Cavs held the Blazers to just 40 percent shooting from the floor. Cleveland was outrebounded on Friday, 51-43, but committed just nine miscues and drilled 17 three-pointers on the night.

