Suns Late Rally Sinks Cavs

Teams walk a fine line trying to squeeze out wins on a West Coast trip. An offensive foul here or a juggled loose ball there can be the difference between the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.
The Wine & Gold were on the right side of that line after a valiant second-half effort had them up a deuce with 2:26 to play. But the Suns held Cleveland scoreless from there – scoring the game’s final eight points to take the 119-113 decision on Monday night in Phoenix.
Already without Kevin Love and after losing Larry Nance Jr. to a hand injury over the weekend, the shorthanded Cavaliers trailed by 12 in the first half – but came charging back just before intermission and finally overtook Phoenix late in the third.
Both teams traded punches throughout the fourth quarter – with Cleveland taking a brief five-point lead early in the period.
Isaac Okoro’s three-pointer put the Cavaliers back ahead by one with 2:44 to play, and when he split a pair of free throws on the next possession, the Cavs were up by a bucket, 113-111.
But that would be the end of Cleveland’s offensive output from there. Cameron Johnson’s three-pointer gave the Suns back the lead for good, with Mikal Bridges sealing the deal with four straight free throws in the closing seconds.
With Love and Nance on the shelf, the Cavs went with both Andre Drummond and Jarrett Allen in the starting lineup. The results were good, with Drummond doubling-up with 15 points and a team-high 14 boards, adding two assists, three steals and a pair of blocks.
Allen finished with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting to go with five boards an assist and a blocked shot.
Collin Sexton led the Wine & Gold with 23 points, going 10-of-15 from the floor, including 2-of-4 from long-range, adding five assists in the loss.
Darius Garland led Cleveland with seven assists to go with 17 points and steal. Garland committed just a single miscue on the night; three with Sexton combined.
Taurean Prince came off J.B. Bickerstaff’s bench to tally 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting, adding six boards and an assist.
As good as the Cavaliers were offensively – shooting 51 percent from the floor with six guys in double-figures – it wasn’t enough to overcome the relentless assault by Devin Booker, who led everyone with 36 points, going 14-for-27 from the floor, including 5-of-9 from three point-range.
Deandre Ayton led both teams with 16 rebounds to go with 15 points and three blocked shots.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
After a Cavalier miss, Dylan Windler flies in from the weak side to rise up, catch, and put the miss back with a two-handed jam.
The fourth quarter of Monday’s matchup went down the wire. But the Cavaliers wouldn’t have gotten to that point if they hadn’t made the contest competitive just before half.
Midway through the period, the Wine & Gold found themselves down a dozen, 56-44, before Taurean Prince’s step-back jumper stopped the bleeding.
Sexton and Jarrett Allen heated up as well and the Cavs would close the quarter on a 17-8 run, getting to within three – and striking distance for an outstanding second stanza.
By the Numbers - 14, 75 … games this season and over the course of his three-year career, respectively, that Collin Sexton has now topped the 20-point plateau.
Sexton also has five 30-points performances and two 40-point games – including his career-high 42-point night against Brooklyn on January 20.
"I thought they imposed their will in the paint, especially in the second half. They’re still going to have to learn one another and how to play with one another, how to space with one another. But I thought there were some good things out there."
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
With the first game in the books, the Cavaliers West Coast roadie rolls on with a matchup against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets on Wednesday night in Denver.
The Wine & Gold travel to Portland on Friday and wrap up the trip with a back-to-back against the Clippers on Sunday in L.A. followed by their first-ever trip to the Chase Center in San Francisco to face the Warriors.