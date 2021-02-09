Suns Late Rally Sinks Cavs

WRAP-UP

Teams walk a fine line trying to squeeze out wins on a West Coast trip. An offensive foul here or a juggled loose ball there can be the difference between the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.

The Wine & Gold were on the right side of that line after a valiant second-half effort had them up a deuce with 2:26 to play. But the Suns held Cleveland scoreless from there – scoring the game’s final eight points to take the 119-113 decision on Monday night in Phoenix.

Already without Kevin Love and after losing Larry Nance Jr. to a hand injury over the weekend, the shorthanded Cavaliers trailed by 12 in the first half – but came charging back just before intermission and finally overtook Phoenix late in the third.

Both teams traded punches throughout the fourth quarter – with Cleveland taking a brief five-point lead early in the period.

Isaac Okoro’s three-pointer put the Cavaliers back ahead by one with 2:44 to play, and when he split a pair of free throws on the next possession, the Cavs were up by a bucket, 113-111.

But that would be the end of Cleveland’s offensive output from there. Cameron Johnson’s three-pointer gave the Suns back the lead for good, with Mikal Bridges sealing the deal with four straight free throws in the closing seconds.

With Love and Nance on the shelf, the Cavs went with both Andre Drummond and Jarrett Allen in the starting lineup. The results were good, with Drummond doubling-up with 15 points and a team-high 14 boards, adding two assists, three steals and a pair of blocks.

Allen finished with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting to go with five boards an assist and a blocked shot.

Collin Sexton led the Wine & Gold with 23 points, going 10-of-15 from the floor, including 2-of-4 from long-range, adding five assists in the loss.

Darius Garland led Cleveland with seven assists to go with 17 points and steal. Garland committed just a single miscue on the night; three with Sexton combined.

Taurean Prince came off J.B. Bickerstaff’s bench to tally 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting, adding six boards and an assist.

As good as the Cavaliers were offensively – shooting 51 percent from the floor with six guys in double-figures – it wasn’t enough to overcome the relentless assault by Devin Booker, who led everyone with 36 points, going 14-for-27 from the floor, including 5-of-9 from three point-range.

Deandre Ayton led both teams with 16 rebounds to go with 15 points and three blocked shots.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.