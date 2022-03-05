Cavs Can't Rally Past Sixers

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
The Cavaliers got off to a hot start. The Sixers stayed hot all night.
After dropping five of their previous six, the Wine & Gold came out swinging on Friday night in Philly – notching 43 points and taking a 21-point lead in the first period – but the Sixers kept counter-punching all night, pulling ahead late in the third quarter and holding the Cavs off late to take the 125-119 victory.
With the win, the Sixers have taken the first two games of the four-game season series and remain undefeated with James Harden in the lineup. Cleveland fell for the fourth time in five games since the All-Star Break.
The Cavs got off to a scorching start – shooting 74 percent from the floor and 80 percent from deep in the first quarter. But Philly stayed right on their back, piling up 30-plus points in each of the first three periods.
Harden and MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid were each their relentless selves on Friday night, but it was Tyrese Maxey who did maximum damage – leading all scorers with 33 points, going 5-of-6 from three-point range as the Sixers won their fifth straight and for the seventh time in the last eight games.
Darius Garland was outstanding in his second game back into the lineup – finishing with 26 points and a career-high 19 assists, going 10-for-22 from the floor, including 4-of-8 from deep to follow up his season-high 33-point performance on Wednesday.
Isaac Okoro had his best offensive outing of the year on Friday, netting 13 of his season-best 22 points in the first quarter – going 7-of-8 from the floor and 8-of-9 from the stripe overall, adding three boards and three assists.
Jarrett Allen chipped in with 20 points on an efficient 9-of-11 shooting, adding seven boards and a block.
Cedi Osman came off the bench to tally 20 points, going 7-of-13 from the floor, including 3-of-8 from deep while Kevin Love doubled-up in his 26 minutes off the bench, finishing with 11 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
Joel Embiid led Philly with nine boards to go with 22 points. Harden notched 17 of his 25 points after halftime, leading the Sixers with 11 assists and finishing 11-of-12 from the stripe.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Darius Garland fires in a great pass from the wing to Lamar Stevens, who catches and scores while being fouled to earn a three-point play opportunity.
With a dynamic offense like Philly’s, a short burst is all it takes – and the Sixers went on a short run midway through the fourth quarter that essentially sealed the deal.
With 7:38 to play, Lauri Markkanen’s jumper gave the Cavs back the lead after Philly rallied in front late in the third quarter. But Tyrese Maxey’s triple put the Sixers back in front by a point and his bomb on the next possession put them up four, 110-106.
Jarrett Allen momentarily stopped the bleeding, but James Harden’s floater capped a 12-2 run that tilted the game with 3:22 to play.
26.5, 10.0, .500 … Darius Garland’s scoring and assist averages – along with his three-point shooting percentage (7-of-14) – through the first two games against the Sixers this year.
With Friday night’s performance, Garland became just the third NBA player since 1990 to finish with at least 26 points, 19 assists, two steals and a block, joining Russell Westbrook and John Stockton.
”We came out aggressive. We’d talked about it all week – being aggressive, setting the tone. And I feel like we came out and set the tone at the start. But we still have to learn how to finish games.”
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
After falling in Philly, the Cavaliers return home for a one-gamer – welcoming Pascal Siakam and the Raptors to town on Sunday night before embarking on their longest remaining roadie of the season, a three-gamer that begins on Tuesday night in Indiana.
The going gets rougher from there, with a weekend back-to-back that sees Cleveland travel to Miami for a Friday night matchup followed by a Saturday night showdown with the Bulls in Chicago. After that, the Cavs come home for five straight and eight of the final 10 games in March at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.