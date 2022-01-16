Cavs Comeback in OKC Caps 5-1 Roadie

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Now that J.B. Bickerstaff’s young guns have pushed their dream season past the halfway point, it must be said: There’s something special about this Cavaliers team.
The Wine & Gold wrapped up a six-game West Coast trip in dramatic fashion – storming back from an 18-point third-quarter deficit to take the 107-102 victory over the Thunder in OKC, a culmination of Darius Garland’s masterpiece as Cleveland closed the roadie at 5-1.
In the final game of the trip and second game of a back-to-back, the Cavs were flat through the game’s first three-and-a-half quarters. But Garland willed his squad back into contention, piling up 14 points and 10 assists in the third period alone – going 5-of-6 from the floor as Cleveland got within two heading into the fourth.
The final period was nip-and-tuck the entire way, with neither team leading by more than five points at any point. Cleveland’s lead was sliced to a single point when OKC’s Mike Muscala drained a three-pointer with 32 seconds to play. But Lauri Markkanen answered with a bomb of his own with 11.4 seconds remaining to essentially seal the deal.
Garland capped off a brilliant road trip on Saturday night – finishing with a game-high 27 points and a career-high 18 assists, going 11-for-20 from the floor and 4-of-4 from the stripe.
Evan Mobley was almost as good in the second half – piling up 16 of his 20 points after intermission, going 8-of-14 from the floor to go with five boards and a pair of blocks.
Jarrett Allen posted his 23rd double-double of the season, following up with 13 points and a game-high 13 boards, six of those off the offensive glass.
Kevin Love gave the Cavs a needed lift off the bench – finishing with 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting, including 3-of-8 from beyond the arc.
On the night, the Thunder dominated the boards, 51-37, but the Cavaliers – behind Garland’s massive night – had 28 assists to just 17 for OKC. Cleveland committed just nine miscues, including just a pair by Garland in 37 minutes of work.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 21 points; Jeremiah Robinson-Earl paced them with 11 boards in the loss.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Darius Garland hits Evan Mobley in stride with a one-handed shovel pass that Mobley catches and finishes at the rim for an easy basket.
The Thunder led from the opening tip on Saturday night, and looked to be in complete control when Mike Muscala canned a three-pointer with 7:55 to go in the third quarter to put the Thunder up, 74-56.
From there, the Cavs rattled off seven straight points to get back in business. And after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s free throws put OKC back up 11, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley took over – scoring the game’s next nine points to get Cleveland to within a deuce at the end of three.
By the Numbers - 19.5, 10.2 … Darius Garland’s scoring and assist averages over the Cavaliers six-game trip, with two double-doubles and one triple-double in the mix. With his performance on Saturday night, he became just the eighth player in team history to finish with at least 25 points and 15 assists and his 18 helpers ties him with Chris Paul for most in the NBA this year.
The 3rd-year man from Vanderbilt is on pace to become the first player in league history 22 years old or younger to average at least 19.0 points (19.5) and 7.0 assists (7.5) while shooting at least 46 percent (.464) from the floor and 90 percent (.915) from the stripe.
"These guys are a no-excuse group. They don’t see a reason to give in and lay down. The amount of games, the amount of minutes, the last game on the trip – all those things are easy excuses, and over the years we’ve seen them. Our guys are genuinely looking to build something special and every moment that they’re on the floor matters to them. And how they represent themselves, how they represent each other, how they compete for one another. All those things matter to our guys every single night."
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
After wrapping up their six-gamer, the Cavaliers head west of the Mississippi only one more time for the remainder of the season – a February 2 stop in Houston. In the immediate future, they play four of the next five at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, beginning with a big MLK Day matchup against James Harden and the Nets.
On Wednesday, the Cavs travel to Chicago for a battle with the Conference-leading Bulls followed by a visit from these same Thunder on Saturday night in Cleveland.