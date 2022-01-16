Cavs Comeback in OKC Caps 5-1 Roadie

WRAP-UP

Now that J.B. Bickerstaff’s young guns have pushed their dream season past the halfway point, it must be said: There’s something special about this Cavaliers team.

The Wine & Gold wrapped up a six-game West Coast trip in dramatic fashion – storming back from an 18-point third-quarter deficit to take the 107-102 victory over the Thunder in OKC, a culmination of Darius Garland’s masterpiece as Cleveland closed the roadie at 5-1.

In the final game of the trip and second game of a back-to-back, the Cavs were flat through the game’s first three-and-a-half quarters. But Garland willed his squad back into contention, piling up 14 points and 10 assists in the third period alone – going 5-of-6 from the floor as Cleveland got within two heading into the fourth.

The final period was nip-and-tuck the entire way, with neither team leading by more than five points at any point. Cleveland’s lead was sliced to a single point when OKC’s Mike Muscala drained a three-pointer with 32 seconds to play. But Lauri Markkanen answered with a bomb of his own with 11.4 seconds remaining to essentially seal the deal.

Garland capped off a brilliant road trip on Saturday night – finishing with a game-high 27 points and a career-high 18 assists, going 11-for-20 from the floor and 4-of-4 from the stripe.

Evan Mobley was almost as good in the second half – piling up 16 of his 20 points after intermission, going 8-of-14 from the floor to go with five boards and a pair of blocks.

Jarrett Allen posted his 23rd double-double of the season, following up with 13 points and a game-high 13 boards, six of those off the offensive glass.

Kevin Love gave the Cavs a needed lift off the bench – finishing with 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting, including 3-of-8 from beyond the arc.

On the night, the Thunder dominated the boards, 51-37, but the Cavaliers – behind Garland’s massive night – had 28 assists to just 17 for OKC. Cleveland committed just nine miscues, including just a pair by Garland in 37 minutes of work.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 21 points; Jeremiah Robinson-Earl paced them with 11 boards in the loss.

