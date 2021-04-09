Cavs Thump Thunder After Intermission

WRAP-UP

On Thursday night in Oklahoma City, both young squads were almost unstoppable in the first half. The Cavaliers stayed that way after intermission; OKC came back down to earth.

The Wine & Gold finished their recent mini-trip at 2-1 following an impressive 129-102 thumping of the Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena – their second straight one-sided win to complete a stretch of seven of eight on the road.

The Thunder are the league’s youngest team, and they were banged up on top of that. But they came out ready to play, putting up 61 points in the first half. But the Cavaliers, feeling confident after clobbering the Spurs in San Antonio, scored 65 – and proceeded to keep their foot on the gas in the second stanza.

The Cavaliers shot 51 percent from the floor, drilled 13 triples and handed out a season-high 35 assists. All five starters notched double-figures and Cleveland got a big night from its bench.

Collin Sexton paced both squads with 27 points, going 9-for-17 from the floor and 9-of-10 from the stripe, adding four assists and three boards. His backcourt mate, Darius Garland – coming off a career-high 37-point outburst against the Spurs – added 21 points on 8-for-15 shooting, adding five assists and three boards.

Kevin Love doubled-up for the second time in his last three games, finishing with a season-highs in points (18) and boards (11), going 6-of-12 from the floor, including 3-of-8 from deep, adding two assists and a pair of steals.

Isaac Okoro was good for the entirety of the roadie and closed out strong on Thursday night – chipping with 15 points - his third straight double-figure scoring effort - on 6-of-13 shooting, going 2-of-6 from deep after hitting his previous five three-point tries.

Dean Wade, getting his fifth straight start with Jarrett Allen (concussion) and Larry Nance Jr. (illness) still on the mend, added 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting, adding four boards, three assists, two steals and a pair of blocks.

Taurean Prince, in his fifth game back from injury, finished with a season-high 22 points – going 9-for-15 from the floor, including 3-of-5 from deep, adding six boards and a steal in 27 minutes off the bench.

Matthew Dellavedova and Isaiah Hartenstein were also very good in relief for J.B. Bickertaff.

Delly, in his fourth game back after weathering a concussion and appendectomy to start the season, led both teams with seven assists; Hartenstein, in his fifth game with Cleveland after being acquired in a Deadline deal, grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds – his second straight game of a dozen boards.

OKC also got some solid contributions off the bench – with sophomore Ty Jerome leading the Thunder with 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 5-of-9 from long-range.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.