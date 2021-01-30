Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs Rally Falls Short in New York

Posted: Jan 29, 2021

WRAP-UP

Since returning from a six-game trip earlier this month, the Cavaliers have played just two games on the road. Neither one’s been pretty.

The Wine & Gold came out strong and took a double-digit lead out of the gate, but the Knicks reversed that storyline by halftime and held off every Cavalier run in the second stanza – taking the 102-81 decision to win the season rubber match on Friday night in New York.

Less than a week after getting bounced by 38 in Boston, the Cavs never found their footing at Madison Square Garden as the Knicks avenged a loss from exactly two weeks ago at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavs shot just 30 percent and scored 33 points at intermission and used a third quarter rally to get within a possession midway through the period. But New York pulled back ahead by double-figures headed to the fourth – and never let Cleveland back within single-figures from there.

Darius Garland, who keyed that third-quarter run, scoring 16 of his season-high 24 points after half – going 9-for-17 from the floor overall, including 4-of-6 from long-range to go with three boards and a pair of steals.

Collin Sexton never found his rhythm on Friday night, but still finished with 17 points on 6-of-18 shooting, adding a team-high five assists in the loss.

Jarrett Allen – who was traveling to face the Knicks as a member of the Nets when he found out he was traded to Cleveland two weeks ago – came off the bench to net 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting, adding nine boards, three assists, a steal and a block in 25 minutes of work.

Andre Drummond finished with just four points on 2-of-7 from the floor but still managed to lead both squads on the boards – snagging 15 rebounds to go with two steals and a pair of blocks.

It only took one preseason and one-quarter of the regular season for rookie Immanuel Quickley to establish himself as a thorn in the Cavaliers’ side – scoring 20-plus points for the third time this year (counting preseason), leading the Knicks with 24 points in 25 minutes off the bench, going 9-for-17 from the floor, including 5-of-8 from deep.

R.J. Barrett led New York’s starters with 24 points – going 8-of-19 from the floor and 6-of-7 from the stripe.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

HIGHLIGHT

Darius Garland drives into the painted area and lobs an accurate pass up to Jarrett Allen who catches and dunks with one hand.

TURNING POINT

The ends of quarters on the road can be deadly, and the Cavaliers learned that painful lesson twice on Friday night.

With 4:09 to play in the first half, Isaac Okoro’s free throw got the Cavaliers to within three, 32-29, R.J. Barrett keyed an 11-2 run to end the second period and give the Knicks a two-TD lead at the break.

In the third quarter, Cleveland clawed their way back to within three again, 52-49, on Darius Garland’s floating 15-footer. But Tom Thibodeau’s squad responded again – this time closing the quarter on a 20-6 run, giving them a 17-point edge at the end of three and putting Cleveland behind the 8-ball the rest of the way.

BY THE NUMBERS

By the Numbers - .619, .500, 1.000 … Dylan Windler’s shooting percentage from the floor (13-of-21), from three-point range (7-of-14) and from the stripe (4-of-4) in the five games since returning from a wrist injury in the season opener.

QUOTABLE

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, on his team still enduring some growing pains …

"A team is not something that happens overnight. Just because you throw a bunch of dudes in a locker room, it doesn’t make them a team. And we’re still learning to become that – to have that cohesiveness, to have that trust. To have that understanding of each other in certain situations. And that comes through experience So we have to have these experiences to get where we want to go."

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers play one more road game to close out the weekend – Sunday night in Minnesota – before returning for a four-game homestand.

After taking on the T-Wolves on their home floor on Sunday, Cleveland welcomes Anthony Edwards and Co. to town the following night. On Wednesday night, Tyronn Lue’s heavyweight Clippers come to Cleveland before the Wine & Gold host the Greek Freak and his Bucks for a weekend back-to-back on Friday and Saturday.

Following that, it’s a five-game West Coast trip that takes the Cavs to Phoenix, Denver, Portland, L.A. and San Francisco.

Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs at Knicks

The Cavs dropped their first of two straight road games on Friday night against the New York Knicks. Get the highlights from MSG in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.

Cavs at Knicks - January 29, 2021

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs at Knicks
Now Playing

Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs at Knicks

The Cavs dropped their first of two straight road games on Friday night against the New York Knicks. Get the highlights from MSG in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.
Jan 29, 2021  |  04:07
Garland Tries to Bring Cavs within Striking Distance
Now Playing

Garland Tries to Bring Cavs within Striking Distance

Darius Garland hits a three ball on one possession and a floater in the lane on the next to cut continue his hot night and cut into the Knicks lead.
Jan 29, 2021  |  00:23
Drummond Outlets to Sexton
Now Playing

Drummond Outlets to Sexton

Andre Drummond grabs the defensive rebound and immediately sends a long outlet pass to Collin Sexton who scores on the other end to cut into the Knicks lead.
Jan 29, 2021  |  00:15
Sexton, Garland Get Second Half Underway
Now Playing

Sexton, Garland Get Second Half Underway

Collin Sexton's lay-up and Darius Garland's long three get the scoring underway in the second half for the Cavs.
Jan 29, 2021  |  00:20
Drummond Drops off Nice Pass to Garland
Now Playing

Drummond Drops off Nice Pass to Garland

Andre Drummond and Darius Garland play a nice one-two game, as Drummond drops off a pass to a cutting Garland who finishes at the rim.
Jan 29, 2021  |  00:08
Okoro Thumps it with Two-Hands
Now Playing

Okoro Thumps it with Two-Hands

Isaac Okoro takes the skip-pass from Collin Sexton, makes his defender bite, drives baseline, and elevates for a strong two-handed jam.
Jan 29, 2021  |  00:16
Allen and Windler Connect for Give-and-Go
Now Playing

Allen and Windler Connect for Give-and-Go

Dylan Windler hands off to Jarrett Allen who then fires a bounce-pass to a cutting Windler who lays it up and in during the second quarter.
Jan 29, 2021  |  00:17
Feat. Highlight: DG, Allen Link Up for Oop
Now Playing

Feat. Highlight: DG, Allen Link Up for Oop

Darius Garland drives into the painted area and lobs an accurate pass up to Jarrett Allen who catches and dunks with one hand.
Jan 29, 2021  |  00:14
Garland Gets the Steal & Scores
Now Playing

Garland Gets the Steal & Scores

Darius Garland reads the pass well, picks it off, goes to the hole and scores two in the first quarter.
Jan 29, 2021  |  00:11
Prince Knocks Down a Long Three Ball
Now Playing

Prince Knocks Down a Long Three Ball

Taurean Prince extends the Cavs lead early in the game with a long range three-ball in the first quarter against the Knicks.
Jan 29, 2021  |  00:14
Tags
Allen, Jarrett, Drummond, Andre, Garland, Darius, Nance Jr., Larry, Okoro, Isaac

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Responsive Blank Spacer - 40px Desktop / 20px Mobile

Body: 

Responsive Blank Spacer - 40px Desktop / 20px Mobile

Body: 

Related Content

Cavs at Knicks Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavs at Knicks Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavs at Knicks Postgame: Darius Garland

Cavs at Knicks Postgame: Darius Garland

Cavs at Knicks Postgame: Coach Bickerstaff

Cavs at Knicks Postgame: Coach Bickerstaff

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter