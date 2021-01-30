Cavs Rally Falls Short in New York

WRAP-UP

Since returning from a six-game trip earlier this month, the Cavaliers have played just two games on the road. Neither one’s been pretty.

The Wine & Gold came out strong and took a double-digit lead out of the gate, but the Knicks reversed that storyline by halftime and held off every Cavalier run in the second stanza – taking the 102-81 decision to win the season rubber match on Friday night in New York.

Less than a week after getting bounced by 38 in Boston, the Cavs never found their footing at Madison Square Garden as the Knicks avenged a loss from exactly two weeks ago at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavs shot just 30 percent and scored 33 points at intermission and used a third quarter rally to get within a possession midway through the period. But New York pulled back ahead by double-figures headed to the fourth – and never let Cleveland back within single-figures from there.

Darius Garland, who keyed that third-quarter run, scoring 16 of his season-high 24 points after half – going 9-for-17 from the floor overall, including 4-of-6 from long-range to go with three boards and a pair of steals.

Collin Sexton never found his rhythm on Friday night, but still finished with 17 points on 6-of-18 shooting, adding a team-high five assists in the loss.

Jarrett Allen – who was traveling to face the Knicks as a member of the Nets when he found out he was traded to Cleveland two weeks ago – came off the bench to net 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting, adding nine boards, three assists, a steal and a block in 25 minutes of work.

Andre Drummond finished with just four points on 2-of-7 from the floor but still managed to lead both squads on the boards – snagging 15 rebounds to go with two steals and a pair of blocks.

It only took one preseason and one-quarter of the regular season for rookie Immanuel Quickley to establish himself as a thorn in the Cavaliers’ side – scoring 20-plus points for the third time this year (counting preseason), leading the Knicks with 24 points in 25 minutes off the bench, going 9-for-17 from the floor, including 5-of-8 from deep.

R.J. Barrett led New York’s starters with 24 points – going 8-of-19 from the floor and 6-of-7 from the stripe.

