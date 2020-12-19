Knicks Sink Cavs in Preseaon Finale

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
After a rough fourth quarter on Wednesday night and two that were even worse to begin Friday’s rematch, the Wine & Gold will be happy to leave New York and the preseason behind them.
The Knicks jumped all over the shorthanded Cavaliers in the opening stanza – running out to a 37-point first half lead and barely looking back after intermission and handing Cleveland the 119-83 loss on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.
Although Collin Sexton and JaVale McGee made their preseason debuts on Friday, the Cavs were still without the balance of their rotational guys, including Kevin Love, Andre Drummond, Larry Nance Jr., Kevin Porter Jr., Dante Exum, and Matthew Dellavedova.
One regular who did make his presence felt was Cedi Osman, who wrapped up an outstanding preseason run – following up his game-high 23-point showing in the opener last Saturday night with a 19-point effort on Friday evening in New York, going 7-of-8 from the floor, including 5-of-6 from long-range, adding two boards, a steal and an assist in just 22 minutes of work.
Osman was the only Cavalier to reach double-figures on Friday night.
The Young Bull - Collin Sexton - looked rusty in his first appearance, finishing with six points on 2-of-11 shooting, adding four assists in 21 minutes of work. His starting backcourt mate, Darius Garland, didn’t fare much better, going 3-of-9 from the floor for eight points.
Rookie Isaac Okoro struggled as well on Friday night, getting in early foul trouble and finishing just 1-of-5 from the floor with four fouls and three turnovers.
New York’s rookie guard, Immanuel Quickley, led all scorers with 22 points, going 7-of-12 from the floor, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc to go with five assists. Reggie Bullock went 6-of-7 from the floor for 17 points, Mitchell Robinson finished with game-high 12 rebounds to go with four blocks and Julius Randle, who led the Knicks in scoring on Wednesday, led both squads with eight assists on Friday.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
JaVale McGee delivered a bounce-pass on time and on target to a cutting Darius Garland who finished the move with a lay-up.
Wednesday and Friday night's defeats were vastly different, but Kevin Knox II was at the center of both.
After netting 14 points in the fourth quarter of New York’s comeback win on Wednesday, going 4-for-4 from long-range in the period, Knox picked up where he left off, going 4-of-5 from deep in the first half on Friday.
Overall, the Knicks took a double-digit lead just over three minutes into the ballgame, lead by 20 with two minutes to play in the first quarter and trailed by a whopping 49 points, 103-54, just before the end of the third.
21.0, .684, .667 … Cedi Osman’s scoring average, along with his shooting percentage from the floor (13-of-19) and beyond the arc (8-of-12) through two preseason games in 2020-21.
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Mike Snyder and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
Quotable – Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, on whether the team’s younger players should take a blowout preseason loss to heart …
"They should take this to heart, that’s the only way we’re going to get better. This was not our best performance. So, we should all take this to heart. Win or loss in the other three games, I thought we laid it out there and played extremely hard, extremely unselfish. Tonight, I didn’t have that same feeling. So, we should definitely take it to heart and learn from it and understand who we are, understand how we’re going to be successful. If we don’t play that way, we will not be successful, and it’s as simple as that.”
The Cavaliers tip off the first half of what promises to be an interesting 2020-21 season on Wednesday night when they welcome LaMelo Ball and the Hornets to Cleveland for the home opener.
The Wine & Gold get right on the road afterward, traveling to Mo-Town for a Saturday night matchup before returning home to take on Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and the Sixers the following night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. These Knicks roll in on Tuesday night and the Cavaliers close out the calendar year two days later – with an afternoon affair against the Pacers on New Year’s Eve in Indy.