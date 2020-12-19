Knicks Sink Cavs in Preseaon Finale

WRAP-UP

After a rough fourth quarter on Wednesday night and two that were even worse to begin Friday’s rematch, the Wine & Gold will be happy to leave New York and the preseason behind them.

The Knicks jumped all over the shorthanded Cavaliers in the opening stanza – running out to a 37-point first half lead and barely looking back after intermission and handing Cleveland the 119-83 loss on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

Although Collin Sexton and JaVale McGee made their preseason debuts on Friday, the Cavs were still without the balance of their rotational guys, including Kevin Love, Andre Drummond, Larry Nance Jr., Kevin Porter Jr., Dante Exum, and Matthew Dellavedova.

One regular who did make his presence felt was Cedi Osman, who wrapped up an outstanding preseason run – following up his game-high 23-point showing in the opener last Saturday night with a 19-point effort on Friday evening in New York, going 7-of-8 from the floor, including 5-of-6 from long-range, adding two boards, a steal and an assist in just 22 minutes of work.

Osman was the only Cavalier to reach double-figures on Friday night.

The Young Bull - Collin Sexton - looked rusty in his first appearance, finishing with six points on 2-of-11 shooting, adding four assists in 21 minutes of work. His starting backcourt mate, Darius Garland, didn’t fare much better, going 3-of-9 from the floor for eight points.

Rookie Isaac Okoro struggled as well on Friday night, getting in early foul trouble and finishing just 1-of-5 from the floor with four fouls and three turnovers.

New York’s rookie guard, Immanuel Quickley, led all scorers with 22 points, going 7-of-12 from the floor, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc to go with five assists. Reggie Bullock went 6-of-7 from the floor for 17 points, Mitchell Robinson finished with game-high 12 rebounds to go with four blocks and Julius Randle, who led the Knicks in scoring on Wednesday, led both squads with eight assists on Friday.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.