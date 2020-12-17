Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Knicks Late Rally Sinks Cavs in New York

Posted: Dec 16, 2020

final_score_graphic.jpg

Credit: 
Cavs.com

WRAP-UP

If it had been the regular season, this one would have hurt.

Instead, it was a meaningless preseason loss, with the Wine & Gold relinquishing an 18-point third quarter lead and falling to the Knicks, 100-93, on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Cavaliers were without eight rotational players, including Collin Sexton, Kevin Love, Cedi Osman, Larry Nance Jr., Matthew Dellavedova, Kevin Porter Jr., JaVale McGee and Dante Exum. Sexton and McGee are slated to make their preseason debuts on Friday night when these two squads wrap up the two-game set.

Andre Drummond, who logged just eight minutes after intermission, picked up the slack for Cleveland – finishing with a team-high 18 points and game-high 14 boards, going 7-for-16 from the floor and tying Darius Garland for the team lead with five assists.

Garland followed up with 13 points despite struggling from the floor in the first half. The sophomore point man from Vandy finished 4-of-13 from the floor overall, but went 3-for-4 from the floor in the second half, canning both triples he attempted.

Dylan Windler added 11 points off the bench and also provided the game’s scariest moments – taking an awkward spill early in the third quarter and leaving the game for the night.

”I’m good,” said Windler, following the game. “We’re just being a little bit cautious. (The leg) just kinda just bent up there, my knee went over my ankle a little bit. It was my left leg, so I wanted to be a little cautious with it; no reason to push it. But I’ll be fine.”

Impressive rookie Isaac Okoro notched double-figures in his third straight game, finishing with 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, adding a pair of assists and two steals.

J.B. Bickerstaff also got some nice contributions from some Canton guys from last year – Marques Bolden, who finished with eight points and five boards; Dean Wade, who drilled three threes to go with four boards; and Levi Randolph, who added seven points on a pair of triples along with four boards, a pair of assists, a steal and a block.

The Knicks – who shot 67 percent in the fourth quarter as they outscored Cleveland, 34-13, in the period – were led by Julius Randle with 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting. Mitchell Robinson doubled-up with 13 points and 10 boards and R.J. Barrett had 16 points of his own. But it was Kevin Knox II who did the real damage – netting 14 of his 16 points in the fourth.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

HIGHLIGHT

Andre Drummond gets behind the defense on a fast break, takes the pass, and dunks it home with one hand.

TURNING POINT

The Cavs trailed by eight early, but improved their lead to double-figures in the second quarter. When Darius Garland drilled a pull-up three-pointer with four minutes to play in the third, Cleveland had upped its edge to 18 points – 77-59.

Dennis Smith Jr.’s triple just before the end of the third cut the Cavs lead to two touchdowns and Kevin Knox II took over from there – catching fire in the final 12 minutes, going 4-for-4 from the floor, including 3-of-3 from deep and 3-of-4 from the stripe.

The Knicks took the lead, 95-93, on Knox’s three with 2:27 to play, and the Wine & Gold didn’t score again.

BY THE NUMBERS

17.5, 12.5 … Andre Drummond’s scoring and rebound averages over the past two preseason games.

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Mike Snyder and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers stay in snowy New York where they’ll close out the preseason with these same Knicks on Friday night. Cleveland tips off the regular season on Wednesday night, welcoming LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and the Hornets to town for the home opener.

Game Recap: Knicks 100, Cavaliers 93

The Knicks defeated the Cavaliers, 100-93. Andre Drummond recorded an 18 point, 14 rebound double-double.

Cavs at Knicks - December 16, 2020

Game Recap: Knicks 100, Cavaliers 93
Game Recap: Knicks 100, Cavaliers 93

The Knicks defeated the Cavaliers, 100-93. Andre Drummond recorded an 18 point, 14 rebound double-double.
Andre Drummond Posts 18 points & 14 rebounds vs. New York Knicks
Andre Drummond Posts 18 points & 14 rebounds vs. New York Knicks

Andre Drummond Posts 18 points & 14 rebounds vs. New York Knicks, 12/16/2020
Dotson to Okoro for Three
Dotson to Okoro for Three

Damyean Dotson drives to the baseline and fires an accurate pass to a waiting Isaac Okoro in the corner who drains the three.
Drummond Sends Outlet Pass to Okoro
Drummond Sends Outlet Pass to Okoro

Andre Drummond grabs the rebound and passes down floor to a streaking Isaac Okoro who finishes the play with a lay-up.
Windler Gets Inside for And-One
Windler Gets Inside for And-One

Dylan Windler cuts to the basket where Andre Drummond feeds him with a nice pass. Windler takes the contact and earns a trip to the line.
Marques Bolden Sends Back Knicks Shot
Marques Bolden Sends Back Knicks Shot

The forward rises up for a perfectly timed rejection of a Knicks lay-up attempt.
Feat. Highlight: Drummond Dunks It Home
Feat. Highlight: Drummond Dunks It Home

After a Cavs steal, Andre Drummond gets the ball while all alone and dunks it home with his right hand.
Okoro, Maker Add to Cavs Early Lead
Okoro, Maker Add to Cavs Early Lead

Isaac Okoro hits a three pointer and Thon Maker scores inside as Cleveland adds to its early first quarter lead.
Garland Finds Drummond for And-One
Garland Finds Drummond for And-One

Darius Garland uses an Andre Drummond screen, sends a bounce-pass to the big-man, who scores while getting fouled.
