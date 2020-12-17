Knicks Late Rally Sinks Cavs in New York

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
If it had been the regular season, this one would have hurt.
Instead, it was a meaningless preseason loss, with the Wine & Gold relinquishing an 18-point third quarter lead and falling to the Knicks, 100-93, on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.
The Cavaliers were without eight rotational players, including Collin Sexton, Kevin Love, Cedi Osman, Larry Nance Jr., Matthew Dellavedova, Kevin Porter Jr., JaVale McGee and Dante Exum. Sexton and McGee are slated to make their preseason debuts on Friday night when these two squads wrap up the two-game set.
Andre Drummond, who logged just eight minutes after intermission, picked up the slack for Cleveland – finishing with a team-high 18 points and game-high 14 boards, going 7-for-16 from the floor and tying Darius Garland for the team lead with five assists.
Garland followed up with 13 points despite struggling from the floor in the first half. The sophomore point man from Vandy finished 4-of-13 from the floor overall, but went 3-for-4 from the floor in the second half, canning both triples he attempted.
Dylan Windler added 11 points off the bench and also provided the game’s scariest moments – taking an awkward spill early in the third quarter and leaving the game for the night.
”I’m good,” said Windler, following the game. “We’re just being a little bit cautious. (The leg) just kinda just bent up there, my knee went over my ankle a little bit. It was my left leg, so I wanted to be a little cautious with it; no reason to push it. But I’ll be fine.”
Impressive rookie Isaac Okoro notched double-figures in his third straight game, finishing with 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, adding a pair of assists and two steals.
J.B. Bickerstaff also got some nice contributions from some Canton guys from last year – Marques Bolden, who finished with eight points and five boards; Dean Wade, who drilled three threes to go with four boards; and Levi Randolph, who added seven points on a pair of triples along with four boards, a pair of assists, a steal and a block.
The Knicks – who shot 67 percent in the fourth quarter as they outscored Cleveland, 34-13, in the period – were led by Julius Randle with 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting. Mitchell Robinson doubled-up with 13 points and 10 boards and R.J. Barrett had 16 points of his own. But it was Kevin Knox II who did the real damage – netting 14 of his 16 points in the fourth.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Andre Drummond gets behind the defense on a fast break, takes the pass, and dunks it home with one hand.
The Cavs trailed by eight early, but improved their lead to double-figures in the second quarter. When Darius Garland drilled a pull-up three-pointer with four minutes to play in the third, Cleveland had upped its edge to 18 points – 77-59.
Dennis Smith Jr.’s triple just before the end of the third cut the Cavs lead to two touchdowns and Kevin Knox II took over from there – catching fire in the final 12 minutes, going 4-for-4 from the floor, including 3-of-3 from deep and 3-of-4 from the stripe.
The Knicks took the lead, 95-93, on Knox’s three with 2:27 to play, and the Wine & Gold didn’t score again.
17.5, 12.5 … Andre Drummond’s scoring and rebound averages over the past two preseason games.
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Mike Snyder and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
The Cavaliers stay in snowy New York where they’ll close out the preseason with these same Knicks on Friday night. Cleveland tips off the regular season on Wednesday night, welcoming LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and the Hornets to town for the home opener.