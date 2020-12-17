Knicks Late Rally Sinks Cavs in New York

WRAP-UP

If it had been the regular season, this one would have hurt.

Instead, it was a meaningless preseason loss, with the Wine & Gold relinquishing an 18-point third quarter lead and falling to the Knicks, 100-93, on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Cavaliers were without eight rotational players, including Collin Sexton, Kevin Love, Cedi Osman, Larry Nance Jr., Matthew Dellavedova, Kevin Porter Jr., JaVale McGee and Dante Exum. Sexton and McGee are slated to make their preseason debuts on Friday night when these two squads wrap up the two-game set.

Andre Drummond, who logged just eight minutes after intermission, picked up the slack for Cleveland – finishing with a team-high 18 points and game-high 14 boards, going 7-for-16 from the floor and tying Darius Garland for the team lead with five assists.

Garland followed up with 13 points despite struggling from the floor in the first half. The sophomore point man from Vandy finished 4-of-13 from the floor overall, but went 3-for-4 from the floor in the second half, canning both triples he attempted.

Dylan Windler added 11 points off the bench and also provided the game’s scariest moments – taking an awkward spill early in the third quarter and leaving the game for the night.

”I’m good,” said Windler, following the game. “We’re just being a little bit cautious. (The leg) just kinda just bent up there, my knee went over my ankle a little bit. It was my left leg, so I wanted to be a little cautious with it; no reason to push it. But I’ll be fine.”

Impressive rookie Isaac Okoro notched double-figures in his third straight game, finishing with 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, adding a pair of assists and two steals.

J.B. Bickerstaff also got some nice contributions from some Canton guys from last year – Marques Bolden, who finished with eight points and five boards; Dean Wade, who drilled three threes to go with four boards; and Levi Randolph, who added seven points on a pair of triples along with four boards, a pair of assists, a steal and a block.

The Knicks – who shot 67 percent in the fourth quarter as they outscored Cleveland, 34-13, in the period – were led by Julius Randle with 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting. Mitchell Robinson doubled-up with 13 points and 10 boards and R.J. Barrett had 16 points of his own. But it was Kevin Knox II who did the real damage – netting 14 of his 16 points in the fourth.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.