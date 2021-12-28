Pelicans Big Comeback Sinks Cavs

WRAP-UP

After the first quarter of Tuesday’s matchup with the Pelicans, it was a question of whether the Cavs would add to their list of double-digit wins. After the fourth quarter, the Cavs were stinging from a loss and wondering about the health of an essential piece of their early-season success.

Even without the services of their starting point guard, the Cavaliers got off to a scorching start on Tuesday – jumping out to a 23-point lead in the first quarter. But Cleveland went cold from there, with Garrett Temple catching fire in the fourth quarter and leading the Pelicans to the 108-104 comeback win in New Orleans.

The bigger picture issue came with 2:20 to play in the fourth quarter when Ricky Rubio came to an awkward stop in the paint, injuring his left knee. Rubio – who was having an outstanding game – had to be helped to Cleveland’s locker room. Following the game, he was being evaluated by the Cavs medical staff and an update is expected on Wednesday.

Already without Darius Garland – who entered the league’s health and safety protocols on Monday – the Wine and Gold became disjointed over the final two minutes when Rubio went down, falling for just the fourth time in their last 14 outings.

With the win, the Pelicans extended Cleveland’s Big Easy skid to 11 straight – a losing skein that extends back to March 2010.

The Cavaliers came out on fire on Tuesday – going 9-for-12 from long-range and finishing with 39 points after the first quarter. But they missed all 10 long-range attempts in the following period and finished 14-for-41 on the night.

Before the fourth-quarter mishap, Rubio managed to lead the Cavaliers in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocked shots – finishing with 27 points on 10-for-25 shooting, adding a career-high-tying 13 boards, a game-high nine assists, two steals and a pair of blocks.

Kevin Love was rock-solid again, coming off the bench again after getting his first start of the season on Sunday to follow up with 24 points, going 7-for-12 from beyond the arc to go with four boards and three assists.

Evan Mobley returned from the health and safety protocol list as if the precocious rookie didn’t miss a beat – finishing with 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting, adding seven boards in the loss.

Lauri Markkanen rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures, chipping in with 14 points on 6-for-15 shooting, adding five boards, two assists and a pair of steals.

New Orleans’ rookie Herb Jones went off for a career-high 26 points, going 10-for-18 from the floor. All five Pelicans starters finished in double-figures and Jonas Valanciunas doubled-up with 15 points and 10 boards.

