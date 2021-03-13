Rusty Cavs Fall in Big Easy

WRAP-UP

Friday night’s contest might be one the Cavaliers chalk up to All-Star Break rust and a major lineup change – and just move on to Sunday’s stop in Atlanta.

The Cavaliers fell behind early, scored nine total points in the third quarter and took one on the chin in their first game of the season’s second half – dropping a 116-82 decision at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Cleveland got two major pieces back in Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr., but it also was without starting point guard Darius Garland. Without Garland, the Cavs totaled just 13 assists on the night – five combined by the starting lineup, one fewer than Lonzo Ball.

The Wine & Gold also ran into an angry Pelicans team that was coming off a 30-point home drubbing at the hands of the seven-win Timberwolves the previous evening. They jumped on Cleveland early and led by as many as 40 in the fourth.

The Cavs shot just 34 percent as a team and were 7-of-32 from beyond the arc and were thoroughly dominated on the boards, 70-33. The loss was Cleveland’s fifth straight to the Pelicans; 10th straight in New Orleans.

Collin Sexton led three Cavaliers in double-figures with 19 points on 7-for-18 shooting, hitting all five free throw attempts and leading both teams with three steals.

Quinn Cook, who inked a 10-day deal earlier on Friday and arrived in New Orleans at 4 p.m., followed up with 13 points – going 5-of-8 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from long-range, adding four boards, three assists and a steal in 16 minutes of work off the bench.

Larry Nance Jr., playing in his first game after missing the previous 12 with a hand injury and the ensuing surgery, rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 11 points, going 4-of-8 from the floor, including 2-of-4 from deep, adding four boards and a block.

Kevin Love, who was limited to just two games this year after suffering a calf injury, saw limited action on Friday – finishing with four points on 1-of-4 shooting in 10 minutes of action.

Brandon Ingram was almost unstoppable for New Orleans, leading both teams with 28 points on 11-for-14 shooting. Zion Williamson added 23 in 17 minutes of work and Stephen Adams grabbed a game-high 17 boards while going 5-of-5 from the floor.

