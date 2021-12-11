Dominant Cavs Go Wire-to-Wire Over Wolves

WRAP-UP

Six of the last seven games between Cleveland and Minnesota came down to single-digit decisions. But after the Wine & Gold jumped out to a 20-4 edge over a stunned T-Wolves team at the Target Center, it became evident early that would not be the case on Friday.

The young Cavaliers jumped all over Minnesota – as they’ve now topped seven of their last nine road foes – blowing out the slumping Timberwolves, 123-106, in a wire-to-wire show of strength on both ends.

After exploding to their early lead, J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad never let up – taking a two-touchdown advantage after one quarter and a three-TD bulge at the break before coasting home after intermission.

Cleveland has now won two straight and six of its last eight – with an 18.7-point margin of victory in those six victories.

Seven Cavaliers scored in double-figures, led by Jarrett Allen’s 21 points, going 9-of-11 from the floor to go with 10 boards for his 15th double-double of the season. The 5th-year man from Texas added two assists, a steal and a pair of blocks.

Lauri Markkanen followed up with 19 points on 7-for-8 shooting, including 4-of-5 from long-range, adding two assists and a pair of steals. The third member of Cleveland’s jumbo front line, Evan Mobley, swatted another two shots – giving him 45 on the season – finishing with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting to go with eight boards.

Kevin Love was outstanding in his return to Minnesota, doubling-up with 18 points and a season-high 13 boards, adding four assists, a steal and a block in the win. Cedi Osman also tallied double-figures off the bench, finishing with 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting, leading both teams with three steals. Osman now has 11 steals over his last four games.

Isaac Okoro had his best offensive outing of the season – finishing with 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting. Darius Garland rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with his sixth double-double of the season, chipping in with 12 points and a season-high 12 assists.

The Cavs shot 54 percent from the floor, canned 13 triples and shot 82 percent from the stripe. Cleveland piled up 62 points in the paint, handed out 34 assists on 46 made baskets and never trailed on Friday.

The T-Wolves were led by Karl-Anthony Towns, who finished with 21 points and seven boards as Minnesota dropped its fifth straight, including back-to-back blowouts on their home floor.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.