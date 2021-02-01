Late Rally Falls Short in Twin Cities

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers had their chances to put the reeling T-Wolves away early and couldn’t – and their late rally wasn’t quite enough either.

The Wine & Gold dropped their fourth straight road contest and second on their two-game trip – falling to Minnesota, 109-104, on Sunday night at the Target Center.

Cleveland jumped out to a double-figure lead late in the first half, but the shorthanded Wolves wrangled the lead away near the close of the third quarter and never trailed in the fourth.

The Cavaliers used a 9-0 run in the final two minutes to get to within three and narrow the final margin, but that just made Sunday’s winnable contest that much tougher to swallow.

The tale of the game from Cleveland’s perspective was in the turnover column.

The Cavs scored a season-high 72 points in the paint, shot a respectable 49 percent from the floor and outmuscled Minnesota, 55-34, on the boards. But they also committed 19 turnovers that led to a season-high 29 points for the Wolves.

Andre Drummond posted his second 20-rebound game of the season – finishing with game-highs in both scoring (25) and rebounds (22), going 9-of-18 from the floor and 7-of-10 from the stripe, adding four assists, a steal and a block.

Darius Garland followed up with 17 pints on 6-of-14 shooting, adding a team-high five assists. Collin Sexton finished with 16 points on 8-of-16 shooting to go with a pair of assists. On the negative side of the ledger, the Cavs starting guards accounted for nine of Cleveland’s 19 miscues.

Isaac Okoro netted nine of his 13 points before intermission, going 6-of-10 from the floor with four assists.

Larry Nance Jr. was the only starter not to reach double-figures – obviously still bothered by an injured right wrist – but still gutted out a season-high 16 boards to go with four assists and a block.

Jarrett Allen notched double-figures for the sixth time in seven games as a Cavalier – finishing with 10 points, going 4-of-5 from the floor to go with five boards and a blocked shot.

The Timberwolves, who’d dropped 14 of their last 16 coming in Sunday’s contest, were led by No. 1 overall pick, Anthony Edwards, and early-season Most Improved Player candidate, Malik Beasley, each who finished with 23 points.

