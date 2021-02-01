Late Rally Falls Short in Twin Cities

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
The Cavaliers had their chances to put the reeling T-Wolves away early and couldn’t – and their late rally wasn’t quite enough either.
The Wine & Gold dropped their fourth straight road contest and second on their two-game trip – falling to Minnesota, 109-104, on Sunday night at the Target Center.
Cleveland jumped out to a double-figure lead late in the first half, but the shorthanded Wolves wrangled the lead away near the close of the third quarter and never trailed in the fourth.
The Cavaliers used a 9-0 run in the final two minutes to get to within three and narrow the final margin, but that just made Sunday’s winnable contest that much tougher to swallow.
The tale of the game from Cleveland’s perspective was in the turnover column.
The Cavs scored a season-high 72 points in the paint, shot a respectable 49 percent from the floor and outmuscled Minnesota, 55-34, on the boards. But they also committed 19 turnovers that led to a season-high 29 points for the Wolves.
Andre Drummond posted his second 20-rebound game of the season – finishing with game-highs in both scoring (25) and rebounds (22), going 9-of-18 from the floor and 7-of-10 from the stripe, adding four assists, a steal and a block.
Darius Garland followed up with 17 pints on 6-of-14 shooting, adding a team-high five assists. Collin Sexton finished with 16 points on 8-of-16 shooting to go with a pair of assists. On the negative side of the ledger, the Cavs starting guards accounted for nine of Cleveland’s 19 miscues.
Isaac Okoro netted nine of his 13 points before intermission, going 6-of-10 from the floor with four assists.
Larry Nance Jr. was the only starter not to reach double-figures – obviously still bothered by an injured right wrist – but still gutted out a season-high 16 boards to go with four assists and a block.
Jarrett Allen notched double-figures for the sixth time in seven games as a Cavalier – finishing with 10 points, going 4-of-5 from the floor to go with five boards and a blocked shot.
The Timberwolves, who’d dropped 14 of their last 16 coming in Sunday’s contest, were led by No. 1 overall pick, Anthony Edwards, and early-season Most Improved Player candidate, Malik Beasley, each who finished with 23 points.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Jarrett Allen gets the ball on the baseline, spins, rises, and dunks with one hand over two Timberwolves defenders.
It seems strange to suggest that the game’s turning point came at a moment when the lead didn’t change hands, but that might’ve been the case on Sunday.
The Cavs led through most of the second quarter and even went on a 14-3 run to take a 12-point edge with 1:41 to play before half.
But they also committed three costly turnovers down the final stretch just before half and surrendered back-to-back triples by D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley – allowing Minnesota to cut the lead in half just before intermission.
Less than three minutes into the second stanza, the T-Wolves took the lead.
By the Numbers - 44, 84 … games in Andre Drummond’s career, respectively, that he’s tallied at least 20 points and 20 rebounds and games of at least 20 boards – including Sunday’s outing in the Twin Cities.
"I genuinely believe that our guys have bought in to what we’re trying to do. It’s not a matter of that, it’s a matter of the act. And we have to take action every night to do that. A lot of times – over the course of 72 games – you get caught up in the words and not the acts. So have to make sure we stay in the act of doing the things we say. It’s not easy and it takes time to get there."
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
After a quick two-game roadie, the Wine & Gold return for a nice four-game homestand – taking on these same Timberwolves in the opener on Monday night.
On Wednesday night, Tyronn Lue and his heavyweight Clippers roll in before the Cavaliers welcome the Greek Freak and his Bucks to town for a weekend back-to-back on Friday and Saturday.