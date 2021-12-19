Cavs Blast Bucks, Run Streak to Six

WRAP-UP

Two years ago, the Cavaliers won their 19th game on March 8th; their last victory of the campaign. Last season, win No. 19 didn’t come until April 8th.

On Saturday night, December 18th, the Wine & Gold ran their win streak to six – blowing out the depleted Bucks, 119-90, at Fiserv Forum, improving to 19-12 on the season, surpassing the World Champs in the Division and Conference standings in the process.

During the Cavs’ recent 12-game run – winning 10 of those – they’ve beaten every opponent by double-figures and are 8-2 over their last 10 road contests. Their last six road wins have been by an average of 20.3 points per.

The Cavaliers were without starters Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley, both in the league’s health and safety protocol. But the Bucks – who fell in overtime in New Orleans on Friday – were down, among others, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis.

Regardless of who the Bucks fielded on Saturday, the red-hot Cavs did what they had to do – taking a two-touchdown lead after one quarter and keeping the Bucks at a double-digit distance the entire rest of the way, extending their advantage to as many as 30 points late in the third period.

With Okoro and Mobley on the shelf, J.B. Bickerstaff got a big boost from his bench on Saturday night – as three reserves notched double-figures, including a double-double from Ricky Rubio, and 60 points by second unit overall.

Cedi Osman led the Wine & Gold with 23 points off the bench, going 8-of-12 from the floor, including 5-of-9 from long-range, adding five boards, four assists and a steal.

Rubio tallied his fifth double-double of the season and second game with double-digit assists, finishing with 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting, leading both teams with 10 helpers and three steals, adding five boards and a block, posting a game-best +33 in 29 minutes of work.

Kevin Love also netted 15 points, adding a team-high seven boards, four assists and a steal.

Darius Garland led the starters with 22 points, going 10-for-13 from the field, 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, adding six assists, four rebounds and a steal.

Jarrett Allen chipped in with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting adding five boards and a block in the win.

Bucks second-year man Jordan Nwora led all scorers on Saturday night – doubling-up with 28 points and 11 boards, going 11-for-21 from the floor. DeMarcus Cousins led both teams with 12 rebounds to go with 12 points.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.