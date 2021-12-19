Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs Blast Bucks, Run Streak to Six

Posted: Dec 19, 2021

WRAP-UP

Two years ago, the Cavaliers won their 19th game on March 8th; their last victory of the campaign. Last season, win No. 19 didn’t come until April 8th.

On Saturday night, December 18th, the Wine & Gold ran their win streak to six – blowing out the depleted Bucks, 119-90, at Fiserv Forum, improving to 19-12 on the season, surpassing the World Champs in the Division and Conference standings in the process.

During the Cavs’ recent 12-game run – winning 10 of those – they’ve beaten every opponent by double-figures and are 8-2 over their last 10 road contests. Their last six road wins have been by an average of 20.3 points per.

The Cavaliers were without starters Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley, both in the league’s health and safety protocol. But the Bucks – who fell in overtime in New Orleans on Friday – were down, among others, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis.

Regardless of who the Bucks fielded on Saturday, the red-hot Cavs did what they had to do – taking a two-touchdown lead after one quarter and keeping the Bucks at a double-digit distance the entire rest of the way, extending their advantage to as many as 30 points late in the third period.

With Okoro and Mobley on the shelf, J.B. Bickerstaff got a big boost from his bench on Saturday night – as three reserves notched double-figures, including a double-double from Ricky Rubio, and 60 points by second unit overall.

Cedi Osman led the Wine & Gold with 23 points off the bench, going 8-of-12 from the floor, including 5-of-9 from long-range, adding five boards, four assists and a steal.

Rubio tallied his fifth double-double of the season and second game with double-digit assists, finishing with 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting, leading both teams with 10 helpers and three steals, adding five boards and a block, posting a game-best +33 in 29 minutes of work.

Kevin Love also netted 15 points, adding a team-high seven boards, four assists and a steal.

Darius Garland led the starters with 22 points, going 10-for-13 from the field, 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, adding six assists, four rebounds and a steal.

Jarrett Allen chipped in with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting adding five boards and a block in the win.

Bucks second-year man Jordan Nwora led all scorers on Saturday night – doubling-up with 28 points and 11 boards, going 11-for-21 from the floor. DeMarcus Cousins led both teams with 12 rebounds to go with 12 points.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Cedi Osman passes off to Kevin Love who returns the pass right back to Osman cutting to the basket who scores a lay-up off a goaltending call.

TURNING POINT

The Cavaliers had a double-digit edge throughout the second quarter, but Milwaukee was able to stay within striking distance until the midway point of the third period.

Jordan Nwora’s layup with 7:29 to play in the quarter got the Bucks to within 11 – 68-57 – but things broke loose from there. Jarrett Allen scored on consecutive possessions, with Kevin Love, Cedi Osman and Denzel Valentine drilling triples to a key a 23-4 run that put Cleveland up 30 by the 2:38 mark.

The Bucks cut that lead to 17 in the fourth, but could get no closer.

BY THE NUMBERS

By the Numbers - 14.6, 6.5, .485, 1.000 … Kevin Love’s scoring and rebounding averages, along with his shooting percentages from three-point range (32-for-66) and the free throw line (30-for-30) in the month of December.

Love, who hasn’t missed a free throw since October 27, leads the NBA with a .967 mark.

QUOTABLE

Cedi Osman, on the team’s play without two of its starters on Saturday …

"We’re missing Evan and Isaac, but we know how to protect each other. We got their backs. And tonight, it was ‘next man up.’ That’s our mentality always. Obviously, we would have loved to have them with us. But now that they’re not here, we have to step up and play better. I think we did a great job tonight, offensively and defensively. I just like the way we played tonight."

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers three-game roadie continues on Sunday night, traveling to Atlanta for the second half of the back-to-back against Trae Young and the Hawks. Cleveland closes out the trip on Wednesday night against the Celtics in Beantown.

The Cavs close out the calendar year with a home matchup against Toronto on the day after Christmas, hit the road for a pair – next Tuesday in New Orleans and on Thursday in D.C. – before coming home for a New Year’s Eve rematch with the Hawks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

