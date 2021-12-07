Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Bucks Pull Away Late Over Scrappy Cavs

Posted: Dec 07, 2021

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers are enjoying an outstanding start to the season, but that’s no thanks to the onerous schedule they’ve played so far – and after going toe-to-toe with a pair of heavyweights on back-to-back nights, J.B. Bickerstaff’s young squad simply ran out of steam over the closing moments in Milwaukee.

One night after rallying back from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit in a narrow home loss to Utah, the Cavaliers shaved a 13-point second-half lead to just a single point in the fourth quarter again on Monday. But Cleveland went cold after the rally, and the World Champs pulled away late for the 112-104 win at Fiserv Forum.

The Cavs canned 15 triples and were 19-of-20 from the stripe, but Milwaukee – which welcomed Giannis Antetokounmpo back to the lineup – controlled the boards, 53-39, and outran Cleveland on the break, 19-5.

The Cavaliers kept the two-time MVP in check for most of the night, but he exploded for 15 of his game-high 27 points in the final quarter and turned up the heat defensively as the Bucks extinguished Cleveland’s fourth quarter surge.

Jarrett Allen led the way for Cleveland with 25 points, going 10-for-12 from the floor and 5-for-5 from the stripe, adding nine boards and a pair of blocks.

Lauri Markkanen was solid on both ends in Monday’s matchup, following up with 20 points on 7-for-15 shooting, including 4-of-9 from long-range, adding seven boards, a pair of assists and a block.

All 11 shot attempts that Kevin Love took were from beyond the arc, and he canned five of them, finishing with 15 points in 19 minutes off the bench, adding four boards and three assists.

Overall, the Cavs got very good production off their bench. Ricky Rubio finished with seven points and nine assists, Cedi Osman pitched in with seven points and tallied all three of his steals in the fourth quarter and Lamar Stevens canned a pair of big triples to go with two second-half steals.

Aside from Allen and Markkanen, the Cavs other starters struggled on Monday, with Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro combining to go 6-for-28 from the floor. Both Mobley and Garland were able to notch double-figures; Okoro took the collar in six shot attempts.

For Milwaukee, the Greek Freak, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday all topped the 20-point plateau and Bobby Portis led both squads with 16 boards in the win.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Evan Mobley has to reach all the way back for this one handed catch before he goes up and throws down a two-handed jam late in the half.

TURNING POINT

The Bucks led by 13 points midway through the third quarter and by 10 at the end of three. But Cleveland wouldn’t roll over and made its push to start the fourth period.

Once again, it was Cedi Osman who ignited the rally, canning a triple to start the run and cutting Milwaukee’s lead to just three at the 8:49 mark. Jarrett Allen’s dunk cut the Bucks’ edge to 88-87 to cap the 9-0 run, but that’s as close as the Cavs would get in their second straight loss.

BY THE NUMBERS

By the Numbers - 25 … assists that Ricky Rubio needs to reach 5,000 for his career, becoming just one of 11 active players to do so.

Chris Paul is at the top of that list with 10,508, followed by LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. The player directly in front of Rubio on the list was his opponent on Monday night (and in Tokyo), Jrue Holiday.

QUOTABLE

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, on Kevin Love, who netted double-figures in the second half of a back-to-back on every occasion this year …

”I think he’s in a great place both physically and mentally. His ability to make shots helps spread the floor, plus his ability to pass and play-make. But it’s a tribute to how he takes care of himself and prepares himself to play every night.”

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers continue their busy week of basketball on Wednesday, welcoming the Bulls to town for a big Central Division showdown at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavs get right back on the road on Friday night, traveling to Minnesota for a battle for the Timberwolves before wrapping up the week on Saturday night against Sacramento. The Wine & Gold remain home for the next two, welcoming in Miami and Houston the following week.

Cavs vs. Bucks Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Monday's loss against the Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

Cavs at Bucks - December 6, 2021

Cavs at Bucks - December 6, 2021
Cavs vs. Bucks Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Bucks Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Monday's loss against the Bucks at Fiserv Forum.
Dec 7, 2021  |  06:51
Cavs vs. Bucks Postgame: Jarrett Allen + Lauri Markkanen
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Bucks Postgame: Jarrett Allen + Lauri Markkanen

Cavs center Jarrett Allen and forward Lauri Markkanen spoke with the media following Monday's loss against the Bucks at Fiserv Forum.
Dec 7, 2021  |  06:09
Love Fires a Pass Inside to Allen
Now Playing

Love Fires a Pass Inside to Allen

Kevin Love fires a laser of a pass through the defense inside to Jarrett Allen who scores easily at the rim.
Dec 6, 2021  |  00:14
Lamar Stevens Cans Two Big Triples
Now Playing

Lamar Stevens Cans Two Big Triples

Lamar Stevens hits a three ball on consecutive possessions from the same spot to cut into Milwaukee's early second half lead.
Dec 6, 2021  |  00:23
Garland Busts Out Hesitation Move on Way to Two
Now Playing

Garland Busts Out Hesitation Move on Way to Two

Darius Garland drives and gets around the Bucks defender with a slick hesitation dribble move on his way to scoring a lay-up early in the second half.
Dec 6, 2021  |  00:22
Feat Highlight: Mobley's Tough Catch & Finish
Now Playing

Feat Highlight: Mobley's Tough Catch & Finish

Evan Mobley has to reach all the way back for this one handed catch before he goes up and throws down a two-handed jam late in the half.
Dec 6, 2021  |  00:22
Allen Heats Up in the Second Quarter
Now Playing

Allen Heats Up in the Second Quarter

Jarrett Allen is doing his part in keeping the Cavs within striking distance as he scores through contact for an and-one opportunity then dunks home a Darius Garland feed to finish the ally-oop.
Dec 6, 2021  |  00:40
JA Sends the Shot Back
Now Playing

JA Sends the Shot Back

The Bucks try a lay-up in the paint, but Jarrett Allen had other ideas, swatting the shot attempt away in the second quarter.
Dec 6, 2021  |  00:13
Love Connects on Three First Half Triples
Now Playing

Love Connects on Three First Half Triples

Kevin Love comes out firing in the first half tonight, connecting on three triples in the first half to help keep the Cavs close.
Dec 6, 2021  |  00:28
Mobley Finds Wide Open Osman
Now Playing

Mobley Finds Wide Open Osman

Evan Mobley hits a wide open Cedi Osman in the paint, and Cedi scores an easy lay-up in the first quarter.
Dec 6, 2021  |  00:13
Lauri, Allen Get Cavs First Points
Now Playing

Lauri, Allen Get Cavs First Points

Lauri Markkanen scores off the glass and Jarrett Allen dunks off a Darius Garland assist to get the Cavs on the board against the Bucks.
Dec 6, 2021  |  00:21
Allen, Jarrett, Garland, Darius, Love, Kevin, Markkanen, Lauri, Mobley, Evan

