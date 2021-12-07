Bucks Pull Away Late Over Scrappy Cavs

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers are enjoying an outstanding start to the season, but that’s no thanks to the onerous schedule they’ve played so far – and after going toe-to-toe with a pair of heavyweights on back-to-back nights, J.B. Bickerstaff’s young squad simply ran out of steam over the closing moments in Milwaukee.

One night after rallying back from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit in a narrow home loss to Utah, the Cavaliers shaved a 13-point second-half lead to just a single point in the fourth quarter again on Monday. But Cleveland went cold after the rally, and the World Champs pulled away late for the 112-104 win at Fiserv Forum.

The Cavs canned 15 triples and were 19-of-20 from the stripe, but Milwaukee – which welcomed Giannis Antetokounmpo back to the lineup – controlled the boards, 53-39, and outran Cleveland on the break, 19-5.

The Cavaliers kept the two-time MVP in check for most of the night, but he exploded for 15 of his game-high 27 points in the final quarter and turned up the heat defensively as the Bucks extinguished Cleveland’s fourth quarter surge.

Jarrett Allen led the way for Cleveland with 25 points, going 10-for-12 from the floor and 5-for-5 from the stripe, adding nine boards and a pair of blocks.

Lauri Markkanen was solid on both ends in Monday’s matchup, following up with 20 points on 7-for-15 shooting, including 4-of-9 from long-range, adding seven boards, a pair of assists and a block.

All 11 shot attempts that Kevin Love took were from beyond the arc, and he canned five of them, finishing with 15 points in 19 minutes off the bench, adding four boards and three assists.

Overall, the Cavs got very good production off their bench. Ricky Rubio finished with seven points and nine assists, Cedi Osman pitched in with seven points and tallied all three of his steals in the fourth quarter and Lamar Stevens canned a pair of big triples to go with two second-half steals.

Aside from Allen and Markkanen, the Cavs other starters struggled on Monday, with Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro combining to go 6-for-28 from the floor. Both Mobley and Garland were able to notch double-figures; Okoro took the collar in six shot attempts.

For Milwaukee, the Greek Freak, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday all topped the 20-point plateau and Bobby Portis led both squads with 16 boards in the win.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.