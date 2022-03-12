Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Heat Pull Away Late, Drop Cavs in Miami

Posted: Mar 11, 2022

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers proved they can win in what had been their house of horrors in Miami, blowing out the Heat in early December. But Friday night proved that South Beach is still a treacherous place to play.

The Eastern Conference-leading Heat weathered every Cavaliers counterpunch, pulling ahead with a lopsided third quarter and holding off Cleveland in the fourth to take the 117-105 decision at FTX Arena in Miami.

Playing the second game of a key three-game roadie, the Cavaliers bounced back from an early 14-point deficit, got to within one at intermission and even took a five-point lead early in the third. But Miami closed the period on a 27-9 run and slugged it out down the stretch to avoid the first season sweep at the Wine & Gold’s hands since 2009.

Playing again without All-Star center Jarrett Allen and guard Caris LeVert, the Cavs scored just 18 points in the first quarter and 15 in the third. Turnovers proved very costly in the loss – committing 18 miscues that led to 30 Heat points.

Just four Cavaliers notched double-figures, led by Darius Garland – who doubled-up for the fourth straight contest with 24 points and a team-best 10 assists, going just 4-for-17 from the floor but 15-of-16 from the stripe.

Evan Mobley tallied his third straight double-double – finishing with 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting, adding a team-best 12 rebounds, four assists, a steal and blocked shot.

Lauri Markkanen had another solid offensive outing, chipping in with 15 points and four boards, going 6-of-12 from the floor, adding a steal and a blocked shot.

Kevin Love added 11 points off the bench, going 4-for-5 from the field, adding eight boards and a pair of assists.

Bam Adebayo did most of the damage for Miami – leading both squads with 30 points and 17 boards. The Heat also got 22 points from Tyler Herro and 17 more from Max Strus, both off the bench.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Kevin Love turns back the clock, getting past his defender driving in from the wing and throwing down a one-handed jam in the lane.

TURNING POINT

It looked like things might get out of control early when Miami went up two touchdowns in the first quarter. But the Cavs closed the opening stanza on a 25-12 run to get within a point at half.

Darius Garland’s free throw put Cleveland up five less than a minute-and-a-half into the second half, but that’s as good as it would get for the Wine and Gold. Bam Adebayo’s dunk with 7:51 left in the third gave Miami the lead back for good, part of a 26-4 run that put the Cavs in serious catch-up mode the rest of the way.

BY THE NUMBERS

20.3, 13.7, .571 … points and rebounds that Evan Mobley is averaging – along with his shooting percentage from the floor – over his last three games, doubling-up in all three and running his season total to 18, tops among all rookies.

Mobley also leads his freshman class in blocked shots (95), blocks per game (1.67), rebounds per game (8.3) and field goal percentage (.501).

QUOTABLE

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, on his squad’s offensive woes in the first and third quarters …

”I just thought we got stagnant, started to play more isolation ball than we should. We were trying to get more movement, trying to get them to chase us from side to side. But we got stagnant, I thought a little too much iso ball.”

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

After Friday night’s loss in Miami, the Wine & Gold head north to the Windy City where they’ll close out the three-game roadie with a big Central Division showdown against DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls.

The Cavaliers then come home for five straight – and eight of ten to finish the month of March, beginning with a Monday night visit by the Clippers. Following that, they’ll host the Sixers on Wednesday, the Nuggets and Pistons on Friday and Saturday and LeBron and the Lakers next Monday night.

Cavs vs. Heat Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Friday's loss against the Heat at FTX Arena.

Cavs at Heat - March 11, 2022

