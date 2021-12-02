Cavs Crush Heat, Snap Skid on South Beach

WRAP-UP

The last time Cleveland won a game in Miami, the Cavs top two big men were Shaquille O’Neal and Zydrunas Ilgauskas and the Cavs top two big men from Wednesday night’s contest, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, were nine and 12 years old, respectively.

The Wine & Gold squeaked by in that road win – back on January 25, 2010 – by a single point. But they left no doubt in snapping their 20-game skid on Wednesday night – blowing out the shorthanded Heat, 111-85, in a one-sided win that was never in doubt.

Miami was without its leading scorer, Jimmy Butler, as well as Bam Adebayo – and the Cavaliers jumped all over them, holding the Heat to 16 points in the first quarter, taking an 18-point edge into halftime and extending their advantage to 31 in the second half.

Against both Dallas and Miami – Playoff teams from a season ago and Division leaders when they hosted Cleveland this year – the Wine & Gold have led by as many as 31. Over their current three-game win streak, they’re beating opponents by 19.0 points per.

Wednesday night’s win was another example of the Cavaliers dominant young front line – with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley each doubling-up in the win – and excellent veteran production off the bench.

Allen notched his fifth straight double-double, following up a career-high scoring night with a 19-point, 11-rebound performance on Wednesday, going 7-for-8 from the floor and 5-of-5 from the line, adding a game-high five blocks in the win.

Mobley swatted four shots of his own – all in the first half – and grabbed 11 boards to go with 17 points. The rookie from USC went 5-of-10 from the floor, including 2-of-3 from deep, netting 15 of his 17 points in the third quarter while adding four assists and a steal.

The Cavaliers blocked a season-high 14 shots on Wednesday night, two games after setting the previous mark of nine on Saturday against Orlando.

Kevin Love led all scorers in the lopsided victory – notching 22 points in just 21 minutes of work off the bench, going 6-of-8 from long-range to go with six boards, three assists, two steals and blocked shot.

Lamar Stevens had his best outing of the season, finishing with 12 points off the bench – going 5-for-9 from the floor, including 2-of-3 from deep, to go with two boards and a pair of blocks.

Ricky Rubio finished with six points, six assists, five boards and two steals – but managed to post a +38 in his 26 minutes of action.

Darius Garland led both teams with seven assists to go with 16 points on 4-of-8 shooting from long-range, 6-of-13 overall. Isaac Okoro rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 10 points on an efficient 4-of-5 shooting.

Tyler Herro led Miami with 21 points, but was just 9-of-23 from the floor. Cleveland held its 12th straight opponent to below 40 percent shooting from beyond the arc, with the Heat going just 12-of-37 from deep and Duncan Robinson taking the collar on six long-range attempts.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.