Cavs South Beach Struggles Continue

If the Cavaliers hope to snap their prolonged skid on South Beach – which now stretches over a decade – they’ll have to wait until next year to do it.

The Wine & Gold were never out of it on Saturday night, and put together a solid defensive effort after intermission, but never fully mounted a serious threat either – dropping the 115-101 decision at AmericanAirlines Arena, their 20th straight in Miami, fifth straight overall.

After allowing 67 points before half, the Cavs clamped down in the third quarter – reversing a recent trend – and held Miami to just 17 points in the period.

But despite slicing the Heat’s double-digit lead to just five late in the third, the Eastern Conference Champs staved off every Cleveland run from there and pulled away down the stretch for their fourth straight win.

The Cavaliers got some good individual performances on Saturday night, beginning with Collin Sexton, who led both teams with 26 points, hitting his first five shots and finishing 11-for-17 from the floor, adding three boards, three assists and three steals.

Taurean Prince, in just his third game back from a shoulder injury, followed up with a season-high 19 points off the bench, going 7-of-13 from the floor, including 2-of-4 from deep and 4-of-4 from the stripe, adding six boards and three assists.

Isaac Okoro also finished with a career-high, netting 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting, hitting both three-pointers he attempted and going 5-of-7 from the line.

Darius Garland chipped in with 12 points, going 4-of-8 from the floor, including 2-of-4 from long-range, leading Cleveland with eight assists and a pair of steals before being ejected late in the ballgame after protesting a call.

In just his second game back from the calf injury that’s bothered him on and off all season long, Kevin Love doubled-up with 10 points and a team-high 10 boards, going 3-of-9 from the floor in 23 minutes of work.

The Heat featured seven players in double-figures, led by Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson’s 18 point apiece. Adebayo led both teams with 11 boards; Jimmy Butler paced both squads with 11 assists.

