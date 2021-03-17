Cavs Rally Falls Short on South Beach

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Maybe some home cooking will get the Wine & Gold back on track after the All-Star Break, because right now, they’re a squad that’s out of rhythm.
Cleveland took on another double-digit loss, with the Heat extending the Cavs overall losing streak to four straight – including three consecutive defeats since the season’s midway point and 19 straight on South Beach – falling, 113-98, on Tuesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.
The Cavaliers fell behind by double-figures early and bounced back early in the second quarter, but Miami gave itself some breathing room with a burst before halftime. After falling behind by 22 points in the second stanza, Cleveland closed the gap in the fourth – cutting the Heat’s edge to a dozen before running out of gas down the stretch.
Despite a valiant late effort, Monday’s contest was the third straight game that the Wine & Gold have trailed by at least 20 points at some stage. The Cavs again struggled from beyond the arc – going 10-for-35 from deep on Monday and hitting on just 26 percent of their long-distance attempts since the Break.
Collin Sexton led the Cavs with 21 points, going 7-for-17 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the stripe, adding three assists and a steal.
JaVale McGee had an outstanding night off the bench on Monday – going 8-of-10 from the floor to finish with a season-high 16 points, adding eight boards, a pair of blocked shots and a steal.
Larry Nance Jr. followed up with 14 points, going 5-for-10 from the floor to go with nine rebounds and four assists.
Darius Garland finished with 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting, including 2-of-4 from long-range. Isaac Okoro rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting.
Jimmy Butler led both squads with 28 points and 12 boards, going 11-of-16 from the floor and adding four assists and a pair of steals.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Jarrett Allen records a pair of huge blocks against the Heat, one on a Kendrick Nunn dunk attempt in the first half and one on a Bam Adebayo dunk attempt in the third.
In each game of the Cavaliers’ three-game slide following the Break, a different individual quarter has been their bugaboo.
Against New Orleans, it was a low-scoring third quarter. Against the Hawks, the Cavs collapsed in the fourth. On Tuesday night in Miami, it was the second period – notably the second half of said period.
After trailing by 11 early in the second, the Cavs used an 8-0 run to get to within three, 39-36. But Miami seemed to find its groove from there, with Tyler Herro scoring six straight points to give the Heat some separation.
Eric Spoelstra’s squad proceeded to outpace Cleveland, 23-12, the rest of the way and took a two-touchdown lead into the halftime locker room. The Cavs didn’t get it back to single-digits the rest of the way.
By the Numbers - .604 … JaVale McGee’s field goal percentage over his last 13 games, including a .684 mark over his last five outings – netting double-figures in four of those.
The 13-year veteran has tallied double-figures off the bench in 10 games so far this season.
"We’re not gonna quit, you’ll never see that. We’re not gonna lay down and you’re not going to see us throw in the towel. If I see a loose ball, I’m diving on it, if Bull sees a loose ball, he’s diving on it – whether we’re up 30 or down 30. That’s just he nature of the beast and why I love this group of guys that we’re with."
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
The Cavaliers are coming home, and not a moment too soon.
After tipping off the season’s second half with three games on the road, the Wine & Gold return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the next four, beginning with a St. Patrick’s Day matchup with the Celtics.
Following their homecoming matchup on Wednesday, the Cavs close out the homestand in short order – playing three games in four nights beginning with a Friday night battle against the surprising Spurs. Cleveland closes out the four-gamer with a back-to-back, welcoming the Raptors to town on Sunday night followed by a visit from the Kings on Monday.
The Cavs close out the month of March with four on the road.