Cavs Rally Falls Short on South Beach

WRAP-UP

Maybe some home cooking will get the Wine & Gold back on track after the All-Star Break, because right now, they’re a squad that’s out of rhythm.

Cleveland took on another double-digit loss, with the Heat extending the Cavs overall losing streak to four straight – including three consecutive defeats since the season’s midway point and 19 straight on South Beach – falling, 113-98, on Tuesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

The Cavaliers fell behind by double-figures early and bounced back early in the second quarter, but Miami gave itself some breathing room with a burst before halftime. After falling behind by 22 points in the second stanza, Cleveland closed the gap in the fourth – cutting the Heat’s edge to a dozen before running out of gas down the stretch.

Despite a valiant late effort, Monday’s contest was the third straight game that the Wine & Gold have trailed by at least 20 points at some stage. The Cavs again struggled from beyond the arc – going 10-for-35 from deep on Monday and hitting on just 26 percent of their long-distance attempts since the Break.

Collin Sexton led the Cavs with 21 points, going 7-for-17 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the stripe, adding three assists and a steal.

JaVale McGee had an outstanding night off the bench on Monday – going 8-of-10 from the floor to finish with a season-high 16 points, adding eight boards, a pair of blocked shots and a steal.

Larry Nance Jr. followed up with 14 points, going 5-for-10 from the floor to go with nine rebounds and four assists.

Darius Garland finished with 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting, including 2-of-4 from long-range. Isaac Okoro rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting.

Jimmy Butler led both squads with 28 points and 12 boards, going 11-of-16 from the floor and adding four assists and a pair of steals.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.