Cavs Fall Just Short in the Opener

WRAP-UP

Wednesday’s season opener in Memphis was a case of a contest that wasn’t as close as the final score might indicate.

After trailing by as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter, the Cavs clawed their way back to within a single point with 2:33 to play, but the Grizzlies closed the contest on a 15-5 run to hand Cleveland the 132-121 defeat at the FedEx Forum.

Despite the loss, the Wine & Gold have to be pleased with much of what they saw on Wednesday night – from Evan Mobley’s incredibly impressive rookie debut to Jarrett Allen’s perfection from the floor to the outstanding assist total as a team, led by their point guard duo.

The Cavs had a strong third quarter, outscoring Memphis by eight and nearly erasing a double-digit halftime lead. But the Grizzlies scored the first 10 points of the fourth period to take a two-touchdown lead. Cleveland continued to chip away until Collin Sexton’s triple got it back to within a point.

Ja Morant would score seven of his game-high 37 points over the next 48 seconds to help Memphis pull away for the win.

Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 25 points, going a perfect 11-for-11 from the floor and 3-of-4 from the stripe, adding four boards, three steals and three blocks.

His young frontcourt mate, Evan Mobley, was almost as impressive – considering the 20-year-old was making his NBA debut. Looking utterly unfazed, the rookie finished with 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting, adding nine boards, six assists, a steal and a blocked shot.

Collin Sexton added 17 points of his own, going 7-of-13 from the floor, including 2-of-6 from long-range. Lauri Markkanen, who remained in the starting lineup, also notched double-figures with 10 points, adding nine boards in the loss.

Darius Garland scored 11 of his 13 points and handed out five of his game-high 12 assists in the fourth quarter – going 3-for-5 from deep in the final period.

Ricky Rubio doubled-up off the bench – finishing with 12 points and 10 assists. Cedi Osman led all reserves with 15 points, going 5-of-6 from the floor, drilling all three triples he attempted in 17 minutes of work.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.