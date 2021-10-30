Lakers Pull Away Late, Snap Cavs Streak

WRAP-UP

The young Cavaliers are learning valuable lessons – some more painful than others – on a nightly basis. Friday’s lesson was the importance of closing quarters on the road.

The Lakers closed the second and third periods on big runs, stealing the momentum from a scrappy Cleveland team and snapping its win streak at three – taking the 113-101 decision on Friday night at the STAPLES Center.

L.A. held the Wine and Gold to just 16 points in the fourth quarter and shot 55 percent from long-range after intermission, getting 45 points off its bench – including 24 from Carmelo Anthony, who hit three back-breaking triples in the fourth quarter.

The Cavs led by 11 points midway through the second period and by nine with just under three minutes to play in the third. But the Lakers made respective runs that saw them tie the score at intermission and take a three-point lead heading into the final quarter.

Evan Mobley had another outstanding night in front of friends and family – leading Cleveland with 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting, adding six boards, three assists and a pair of steals. The rookie from USC has now tallied double-figure scoring in each of his first six games.

Darius Garland followed up with 18 points – netting 14 of those after halftime – going 6-of-14 from the floor to go with a game-high 11 assists and a steal. Garland’s backup, Ricky Rubio, had similar numbers off the bench – finishing with 18 points on 6-for-15 shooting, adding six boards, four helpers and three steals.

Lauri Markkanen was the only other Cavalier in double-figures on Friday, notching 13 of his 17 points before half, going 7-for-14 from the floor, including 3-of-8 from long-range.

LeBron James led both teams with 26 points, going 10-of-22 from the floor, but just 1-of-10 from beyond the arc. James led L.A. with eight assists and three steals but also committed a game-high seen miscues.

Overall, L.A. shot 55 percent from the floor to 43 percent for the Cavs, piling up 60 points in the paint to offset 22 turnovers.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.