Second-Half Spurt Lifts Clips Past Cavs

WRAP-UP

There’s no way around it: this West Coast roadie has not been kind to the Cavaliers.

The Clippers continued the Wine & Gold’s road woes on Sunday night – scoring 70 points by intermission and coasting the finish line for the 128-111 decision at STAPLES Center in L.A.

The Cavaliers were again without the services of Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr., but the Clippers were down Paul George and Kawhi Leonard – relying instead on a balanced effort and the overall brilliance of Lou Williams, who led everyone with 30 points and 10 assists.

The loss was Cleveland’s seventh straight and ninth in its last 10. Those same numbers now also apply in the series against the Clippers.

The Cavs led only briefly, but were right in the game in the first half – trailing by a dozen at intermission. But things slipped away early in the third period and it was never close from that point on.

Cleveland had five guys in double-figures, three players with at least 20 points and a double-double from their starting center.

But for the second straight game, the Cavaliers had a starter not score a single point – with Taurean Prince taking the collar two nights after Isaac Okoro went scoreless against Portland.

Collin Sexton led the Cavs with 22 points, going 8-of-16 from the floor and 6-of-9 from the stripe to go with three boards and a pair of assists.

Darius Garland added 20 points, his sixth 20-point performance of the season, going 9-for-15 from the floor, adding a team-high six assists and a pair of steals.

Cedi Osman came off the bench to finish with 20 points of his own – going 6-of-12 from the floor, including 3-of-7 from long-range and 5-of-6 from the stripe.

Jarrett Allen, getting the start with Andre Drummond getting the night off, doubled-up with 15 points and 10 rebounds. JaVale McGee also grabbed 10 boards off the bench, adding nine points and a block.

Aside from Lou Williams’ big night, the Clips also got good production off their bench, with Marcus Morris Sr. netting 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-6 from deep, and Luke Kennard adding a dozen points in relief.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.