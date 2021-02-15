Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Second-Half Spurt Lifts Clips Past Cavs

Posted: Feb 15, 2021

WRAP-UP

There’s no way around it: this West Coast roadie has not been kind to the Cavaliers.

The Clippers continued the Wine & Gold’s road woes on Sunday night – scoring 70 points by intermission and coasting the finish line for the 128-111 decision at STAPLES Center in L.A.

The Cavaliers were again without the services of Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr., but the Clippers were down Paul George and Kawhi Leonard – relying instead on a balanced effort and the overall brilliance of Lou Williams, who led everyone with 30 points and 10 assists.

The loss was Cleveland’s seventh straight and ninth in its last 10. Those same numbers now also apply in the series against the Clippers.

The Cavs led only briefly, but were right in the game in the first half – trailing by a dozen at intermission. But things slipped away early in the third period and it was never close from that point on.

Cleveland had five guys in double-figures, three players with at least 20 points and a double-double from their starting center.

But for the second straight game, the Cavaliers had a starter not score a single point – with Taurean Prince taking the collar two nights after Isaac Okoro went scoreless against Portland.

Collin Sexton led the Cavs with 22 points, going 8-of-16 from the floor and 6-of-9 from the stripe to go with three boards and a pair of assists.

Darius Garland added 20 points, his sixth 20-point performance of the season, going 9-for-15 from the floor, adding a team-high six assists and a pair of steals.

Cedi Osman came off the bench to finish with 20 points of his own – going 6-of-12 from the floor, including 3-of-7 from long-range and 5-of-6 from the stripe.

Jarrett Allen, getting the start with Andre Drummond getting the night off, doubled-up with 15 points and 10 rebounds. JaVale McGee also grabbed 10 boards off the bench, adding nine points and a block.

Aside from Lou Williams’ big night, the Clips also got good production off their bench, with Marcus Morris Sr. netting 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-6 from deep, and Luke Kennard adding a dozen points in relief.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

HIGHLIGHT

JaVale McGee grabs a Cavaliers miss and dunks it home with a strong finish in the first quarter against the Clippers.

TURNING POINT

The Clippers went up double-digits early in the second quarter and it looked like they might run away with things. But the Cavs kept it close and got within six just before half.

But L.A. ended the first half on a quick 8-2 run and came out of the second half locker room ready to roll – scoring the first eight points of the third period to take a 20-point edge.

The Clips would balloon their lead to as large as 28 before Cleveland closed the gap slightly down the stretch.

BY THE NUMBERS

By the Numbers - 17.1, .497, .450, .857 … Darius Garland’s scoring average, along with his shooting percentage from the floor, from long-range and from the stripe over his last 11 games.

QUOTABLE

Cedi Osman, on the team returning to its defensive identity from earlier this year …

"I know that we’re a team that can play defense. It’s the same team from the beginning of the season that is out there now. There’s not any difference. Yes, we’re missing a couple players right now, but that can’t be an excuse for us. There’s always the next man up, and our mindset has to be defense, defense, defense. And then we’ll think about offense. We have guys that can really score the basketball. We can score offensively, but we have to stop other teams. That’s the only way we’ll win games right now."

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers will try to salvage a win on their West Coast roadie on Monday night when they wrap up the five-gamer with the second-half of a back-to-back against Steph Curry and the Warriors at the Chase Center.

The Wine & Gold then return home, where they’ll play five of the last seven games of the first half – beginning on Wednesday night, when they welcome the Spurs. From there, Cleveland will get a much-needed three-day break before welcoming the Thunder on Sunday, the Hawks next Tuesday and the Rockets the following night.

Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs at Clippers

The Cavs and Clippers matched up on Sunday night inside Staples Center in Los Angeles. Check out the game's highlights here in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.

Cavs at Clippers - February 14, 2021

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs at Clippers
Now Playing

Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs at Clippers

The Cavs and Clippers matched up on Sunday night inside Staples Center in Los Angeles. Check out the game's highlights here in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.
Feb 15, 2021  |  03:45
DG to McGee for the Slam
Now Playing

DG to McGee for the Slam

Darius Garland finds JaVale McGee inside for a strong dunk against the Clippers.
Feb 15, 2021  |  00:09
Allen's And-One Inside off Windler Assist
Now Playing

Allen's And-One Inside off Windler Assist

Dylan Windler cuts inside and finds Jarrett Allen who catches, goes up, and finishes through contact for the and-one in the second quarter.
Feb 14, 2021  |  00:19
DG Shows Off His Handles on Way to the Basket
Now Playing

DG Shows Off His Handles on Way to the Basket

Darius Garland shows off his ball handling skills in the open floor as he gets to the rim and scores a nifty lay-up.
Feb 14, 2021  |  00:20
Feat. Highlight: McGee's Put Back Dunk
Now Playing

Feat. Highlight: McGee's Put Back Dunk

JaVale McGee grabs a Cavaliers miss and dunks it home with a strong finish in the first quarter against the Clippers.
Feb 14, 2021  |  00:09
McGee Finds Cedi at the Rim for Two
Now Playing

McGee Finds Cedi at the Rim for Two

JaVale McGee throws up a pass at the rim to Cedi Osman who tips it and scores in traffic during the first quarter.
Feb 14, 2021  |  00:20
DG to Allen for the Dunk
Now Playing

DG to Allen for the Dunk

Darius Garland drives to the baseline and drops off a nice pass to a waiting Jarrett Allen who flushes it with one hand.
Feb 14, 2021  |  00:20
Okoro Scores Two Early Buckets
Now Playing

Okoro Scores Two Early Buckets

Isaac Okoro comes out of the gates aggressive with two early lay-ups against the Clippers.
Feb 14, 2021  |  00:22
Tags
Allen, Jarrett, Dotson, Damyean, Garland, Darius, McGee, JaVale, Okoro, Isaac

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Responsive Blank Spacer - 40px Desktop / 20px Mobile

Body: 

Responsive Blank Spacer - 40px Desktop / 20px Mobile

Body: 

Related Content

Top Plays Recycled by Republic Services

Top Plays Recycled by Republic Services

Cavs at Clippers Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavs at Clippers Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavs at Clippers Postgame: Cedi Osman

Cavs at Clippers Postgame: Cedi Osman

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter