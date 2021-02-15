Second-Half Spurt Lifts Clips Past Cavs

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
There’s no way around it: this West Coast roadie has not been kind to the Cavaliers.
The Clippers continued the Wine & Gold’s road woes on Sunday night – scoring 70 points by intermission and coasting the finish line for the 128-111 decision at STAPLES Center in L.A.
The Cavaliers were again without the services of Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr., but the Clippers were down Paul George and Kawhi Leonard – relying instead on a balanced effort and the overall brilliance of Lou Williams, who led everyone with 30 points and 10 assists.
The loss was Cleveland’s seventh straight and ninth in its last 10. Those same numbers now also apply in the series against the Clippers.
The Cavs led only briefly, but were right in the game in the first half – trailing by a dozen at intermission. But things slipped away early in the third period and it was never close from that point on.
Cleveland had five guys in double-figures, three players with at least 20 points and a double-double from their starting center.
But for the second straight game, the Cavaliers had a starter not score a single point – with Taurean Prince taking the collar two nights after Isaac Okoro went scoreless against Portland.
Collin Sexton led the Cavs with 22 points, going 8-of-16 from the floor and 6-of-9 from the stripe to go with three boards and a pair of assists.
Darius Garland added 20 points, his sixth 20-point performance of the season, going 9-for-15 from the floor, adding a team-high six assists and a pair of steals.
Cedi Osman came off the bench to finish with 20 points of his own – going 6-of-12 from the floor, including 3-of-7 from long-range and 5-of-6 from the stripe.
Jarrett Allen, getting the start with Andre Drummond getting the night off, doubled-up with 15 points and 10 rebounds. JaVale McGee also grabbed 10 boards off the bench, adding nine points and a block.
Aside from Lou Williams’ big night, the Clips also got good production off their bench, with Marcus Morris Sr. netting 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-6 from deep, and Luke Kennard adding a dozen points in relief.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
JaVale McGee grabs a Cavaliers miss and dunks it home with a strong finish in the first quarter against the Clippers.
The Clippers went up double-digits early in the second quarter and it looked like they might run away with things. But the Cavs kept it close and got within six just before half.
But L.A. ended the first half on a quick 8-2 run and came out of the second half locker room ready to roll – scoring the first eight points of the third period to take a 20-point edge.
The Clips would balloon their lead to as large as 28 before Cleveland closed the gap slightly down the stretch.
By the Numbers - 17.1, .497, .450, .857 … Darius Garland’s scoring average, along with his shooting percentage from the floor, from long-range and from the stripe over his last 11 games.
"I know that we’re a team that can play defense. It’s the same team from the beginning of the season that is out there now. There’s not any difference. Yes, we’re missing a couple players right now, but that can’t be an excuse for us. There’s always the next man up, and our mindset has to be defense, defense, defense. And then we’ll think about offense. We have guys that can really score the basketball. We can score offensively, but we have to stop other teams. That’s the only way we’ll win games right now."
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
The Cavaliers will try to salvage a win on their West Coast roadie on Monday night when they wrap up the five-gamer with the second-half of a back-to-back against Steph Curry and the Warriors at the Chase Center.
The Wine & Gold then return home, where they’ll play five of the last seven games of the first half – beginning on Wednesday night, when they welcome the Spurs. From there, Cleveland will get a much-needed three-day break before welcoming the Thunder on Sunday, the Hawks next Tuesday and the Rockets the following night.