Comeback Cavs Clamp Down Late, Stun Pacers In Indy

RECAP The comeback Cavs are at it again, coming back from 20 down and topping the Pacers for the second time in a week in very similar fashions. Cleveland clamped down late on defense, outscoring Indy 32-17 in the final frame. This is the biggest comeback of the season for the Cavs, as the second biggest was lastweek against these same Pacers. Caris LeVert and Rajon Rondo came up huge late with Evan Mobley making multiple big defensive stops. The Wine & Gold had 60 points in the paint and shot 70 percent in the fourth. Jarrett Allen doubled-up again, going for 22 and 14 boards. LeVert got the start, scoring 22 points on 10 of 19 shooting, to go with five assists and three steals. Rajon Rondo played well again, scoring 17 (missed just one shot) and grabbed seven boards and handed out six assists. Kevin Love and Cedi Osman each had 14 off the bench with Isaac Okoro scoring 10 of his own. Full recap to come. Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

WRAP-UP After being traded earlier in the week, Caris LeVert made his return to Indianapolis on Friday night to pick up a few things – including a thrilling comeback win over his former squad. Last Sunday, LeVert watched the Wine & Gold notch their biggest comeback of the season as a Pacer from his hotel room in Cleveland, bouncing back from 20 points down. On Friday, the 6th-year man from Michigan was the driving force in the Cavaliers new top revival – roaring back from three touchdowns back to win their fourth straight – taking the 120-113 decision in Indiana. In winning for the 13th time in their last 16 games, the Cavaliers continued finding new ways to win – with LeVert getting his first start with the team as Darius Garland missed the first half of the back-to-back while continuing to nurse a sore lower back. With the Pacers having nearly reconstructed their entire team this week, Indy jumped out to a scorching start – shooting 71 percent from the floor, including 83 percent from long-range in the first quarter. But the Cavaliers continued working their way back and had the Rick Carlisle’s seemingly right where it wanted them heading to the fourth. In the final period, the Wine & Gold hit the afterburners on both ends – holding the Pacers to 32 percent from the floor while shooting 75 percent themselves. After trailing since early in the first quarter, Rajon Rondo’s triple with 4:06 to play gave Cleveland the lead for good. The Cavaliers would outscore Indiana, 32-17, in that fourth quarter – with Rondo netting 10 of his 17 points in the period. LeVert and Jarrett Allen each led the Cavaliers with 22 points in the win. LeVert finished 10-of-19 from the floor – including a perfect 4-of-4 in the fourth quarter – adding five assists and a team-high-tying three steals. Allen notched his fourth straight double-double – going 8-of-12 from the floor to go with a team-high 14 boards, six off the offensive glass. Rondo went 6-of-7 from the floor on Friday, including 2-of-3 from deep and 3-of-4 from the stripe, leading Cleveland with six assists to go with seven boards and three steals. Kevin Love and Cedi Osman – who exploded for 19 straight points in last Sunday’s comeback win over Indy – were good again on Friday, finishing with 14 points apiece. Love was 3-of-5 from long-range, adding four boards; Osman, 6-of-12 with two assists and a steal. Dean Wade added 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting, adding three boards and a pair of steals in 21 minutes of work. The Pacers were led by their new guard Tyrese Haliburton – acquired on Wednesday in a monster deal with the Kings – finishing with 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-6 from long-range to go with six assists and three steals. Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT Down the stretch, Caris LeVert comes up huge, hitting three big shots late to put away his former team and complete the comeback for the Cavs against the Pacers.

TURNING POINT The Cavaliers came into Friday’s contest with the league’s top-scoring defense, but the Pacers hung 47 points on them in the first, leading by 19 after one and improving their edge to 21 points early in the second quarter. But the Cavaliers hung around all night and began making their move in the fourth – keyed by Rajon Rondo. After Buddy Hield’s three-pointer put the Pacers up eight, 107-99, the Cavaliers took charge, with Rondo’s pull-up jumper keying an 11-3 run, capped by Rondo’s triple with 4:06 remaining. From there, the Cavs never looked back – outscoring Indy, 10-4, the rest of the way – taking their third straight over the Pacers this season and improving to 7-3 in the Division.

BY THE NUMBERS By the Numbers - 20.3, 16.8 … Jarrett Allen’s scoring and rebounding averages over his last four games, shooting 58 percent from the floor and 74 percent the stripe. Friday’s performance was Allen’s 30th double-double of the season – good for sixth in the NBA. The Cavaliers are 25-5 in those contests.

QUOTABLE Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, on Caris LeVert’s effectiveness on both ends of the ball … , on Caris LeVert’s effectiveness on both ends of the ball … "Caris is a complete player. He’s not just an offensive player; he’s got great tools on the defensive end of the floor – with his length, his ability to move his feet. He knew what we needed to get done tonight. In those quarters, in those moments, we needed stops in order to get back into the game – and that’s a guy who just wants to impact winning."

CALLS OF THE GAME Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.