Cavs Drop Rockets, Run Win Streak to Four

It’s been a while since the Wine & Gold have won four straight, but now they’re one win away from streaking their way right into the All-Star Break.
Just eight days ago, the Cavaliers were riding a 10-game losing streak and looking for any semblance of relief. Coming off their second win over Houston in a week, Cleveland is one of the East’s hottest squads as the season’s first half wraps up.
The Cavaliers ran out to an early lead, weathered Houston’s second half surge and pulled away late – dropping the Rockets for the second time in a week, 101-90, on Monday night at the Toyota Center.
It was Cleveland’s fourth win in Houston this century and their first four-game win streak since rattling off five straight in late-March/early-April 2018 – while extending the Rockets losing streak to 11.
Stinging from a 49-point defeat to the Grizzlies on Sunday, the Rockets – particularly John Wall – came out swinging on Monday and the game was tight throughout the first half. Houston clawed back to take the lead early in the fourth quarter, but that’s when Collin Sexton took over.
The Young Bull scored eight straight points – part of his game-high 39 – and his squad followed his lead, extending their edge to double-digits and hanging on from there.
The Cavaliers weathered 19 turnovers and 32 points from Wall, holding the struggling Rockets to 41 percent shooting and beating them up on the boards, 48-30.
Sexton was outstanding from the opening tip – finishing 12-for-20 from the floor, including 4-of-8 from long-range and 11-for-15 from the stripe, leading both squads with eight assists to go with a pair of steals.
Jarrett Allen doubled-up in his eighth straight contest – tallying 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting and a game-high 15 boards while Darius Garland chipped in with 14 points, adding seven helpers and three steals.
The Cavs got nice efforts from Cedi Osman and JaVale McGee off the bench.
Cedi went 3-of-6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points and five boards. McGee was 5-of-7, notching 10 points, five boards and a game-high three swats in the win.
Wall was 11-of-24 from the field and 9-of-12 from the line in a valiant effort. Victor Oladipo was the only other Rocket in double-figures with 20 points.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
JaVale McGee erases a Rockets shot attempt on the defensive end of the floor, runs in transition, gets in position, and scores a bucket on the other end.
Darius Garland was the turning point on Saturday night in Philly, netting 11 of his 25 points in overtime. On Monday, it was Collin Sexton – whose 13-point fourth quarter pushed Cleveland over the top.
Ben McLemore’s triple gave Houston a one-point lead, 78-77, with just over 10 minutes to play in regulation. Cedi’s three-pointer gave Cleveland the lead back and Sexton drilled back-to-back bombs to give Cleveland some breathing room.
Cedi’s second triple midway through the fourth put the Cavs up double-figures – and they were never truly threatened from there.
By the Numbers - 17.1, 13.5, .671, .750 … Jarrett Allen’s scoring and rebounding averages – along with his field goal and three-point (3-of-4) percentages, respectively, over the course of his eight-game double-double streak.
In 11 games as a starter with the Cavs, Allen’s numbers are 17.5, 12.8, .679, .600 – and Cleveland is 5-6 in those games.
"(You) just keep fighting, keep believing in yourself, keep playing team ball. The fact that we lost 10 in a row was embarrassing to everybody. But everybody kept their head down and kept working. And it’s showing now, the fact that we’re playing a lot of team ball, all these wins have been together; it hasn’t been iso-ball, just one person. Collin had eight assists – it shows that we’re really concentrating on having each other’s backs and getting everybody involved."
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
The Cavaliers have just one more game before the All-Star Break – welcoming Domantas Sabonis and the Pacers to town on Wednesday night.
Cleveland begins the season’s second half with three straight on the road – beginning with a meeting with the Pelicans in New Orleans on March 12. From there, it’s stops in Atlanta and Miami before returning home to face the Celtics on St. Patrick’s Day.