Cavs Drop Rockets, Run Win Streak to Four

WRAP-UP

It’s been a while since the Wine & Gold have won four straight, but now they’re one win away from streaking their way right into the All-Star Break.

Just eight days ago, the Cavaliers were riding a 10-game losing streak and looking for any semblance of relief. Coming off their second win over Houston in a week, Cleveland is one of the East’s hottest squads as the season’s first half wraps up.

The Cavaliers ran out to an early lead, weathered Houston’s second half surge and pulled away late – dropping the Rockets for the second time in a week, 101-90, on Monday night at the Toyota Center.

It was Cleveland’s fourth win in Houston this century and their first four-game win streak since rattling off five straight in late-March/early-April 2018 – while extending the Rockets losing streak to 11.

Stinging from a 49-point defeat to the Grizzlies on Sunday, the Rockets – particularly John Wall – came out swinging on Monday and the game was tight throughout the first half. Houston clawed back to take the lead early in the fourth quarter, but that’s when Collin Sexton took over.

The Young Bull scored eight straight points – part of his game-high 39 – and his squad followed his lead, extending their edge to double-digits and hanging on from there.

The Cavaliers weathered 19 turnovers and 32 points from Wall, holding the struggling Rockets to 41 percent shooting and beating them up on the boards, 48-30.

Sexton was outstanding from the opening tip – finishing 12-for-20 from the floor, including 4-of-8 from long-range and 11-for-15 from the stripe, leading both squads with eight assists to go with a pair of steals.

Jarrett Allen doubled-up in his eighth straight contest – tallying 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting and a game-high 15 boards while Darius Garland chipped in with 14 points, adding seven helpers and three steals.

The Cavs got nice efforts from Cedi Osman and JaVale McGee off the bench.

Cedi went 3-of-6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points and five boards. McGee was 5-of-7, notching 10 points, five boards and a game-high three swats in the win.

Wall was 11-of-24 from the field and 9-of-12 from the line in a valiant effort. Victor Oladipo was the only other Rocket in double-figures with 20 points.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.