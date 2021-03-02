Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs Drop Rockets, Run Win Streak to Four

Posted: Mar 02, 2021

WRAP-UP

It’s been a while since the Wine & Gold have won four straight, but now they’re one win away from streaking their way right into the All-Star Break.

Just eight days ago, the Cavaliers were riding a 10-game losing streak and looking for any semblance of relief. Coming off their second win over Houston in a week, Cleveland is one of the East’s hottest squads as the season’s first half wraps up.

The Cavaliers ran out to an early lead, weathered Houston’s second half surge and pulled away late – dropping the Rockets for the second time in a week, 101-90, on Monday night at the Toyota Center.

It was Cleveland’s fourth win in Houston this century and their first four-game win streak since rattling off five straight in late-March/early-April 2018 – while extending the Rockets losing streak to 11.

Stinging from a 49-point defeat to the Grizzlies on Sunday, the Rockets – particularly John Wall – came out swinging on Monday and the game was tight throughout the first half. Houston clawed back to take the lead early in the fourth quarter, but that’s when Collin Sexton took over.

The Young Bull scored eight straight points – part of his game-high 39 – and his squad followed his lead, extending their edge to double-digits and hanging on from there.

The Cavaliers weathered 19 turnovers and 32 points from Wall, holding the struggling Rockets to 41 percent shooting and beating them up on the boards, 48-30.

Sexton was outstanding from the opening tip – finishing 12-for-20 from the floor, including 4-of-8 from long-range and 11-for-15 from the stripe, leading both squads with eight assists to go with a pair of steals.

Jarrett Allen doubled-up in his eighth straight contest – tallying 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting and a game-high 15 boards while Darius Garland chipped in with 14 points, adding seven helpers and three steals.

The Cavs got nice efforts from Cedi Osman and JaVale McGee off the bench.

Cedi went 3-of-6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points and five boards. McGee was 5-of-7, notching 10 points, five boards and a game-high three swats in the win.

Wall was 11-of-24 from the field and 9-of-12 from the line in a valiant effort. Victor Oladipo was the only other Rocket in double-figures with 20 points.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

JaVale McGee erases a Rockets shot attempt on the defensive end of the floor, runs in transition, gets in position, and scores a bucket on the other end.

TURNING POINT

Darius Garland was the turning point on Saturday night in Philly, netting 11 of his 25 points in overtime. On Monday, it was Collin Sexton – whose 13-point fourth quarter pushed Cleveland over the top.

Ben McLemore’s triple gave Houston a one-point lead, 78-77, with just over 10 minutes to play in regulation. Cedi’s three-pointer gave Cleveland the lead back and Sexton drilled back-to-back bombs to give Cleveland some breathing room.

Cedi’s second triple midway through the fourth put the Cavs up double-figures – and they were never truly threatened from there.

BY THE NUMBERS

By the Numbers - 17.1, 13.5, .671, .750 … Jarrett Allen’s scoring and rebounding averages – along with his field goal and three-point (3-of-4) percentages, respectively, over the course of his eight-game double-double streak.

In 11 games as a starter with the Cavs, Allen’s numbers are 17.5, 12.8, .679, .600 – and Cleveland is 5-6 in those games.

QUOTABLE

JaVale McGee, on why the team didn’t fracture during the losing streak …

"(You) just keep fighting, keep believing in yourself, keep playing team ball. The fact that we lost 10 in a row was embarrassing to everybody. But everybody kept their head down and kept working. And it’s showing now, the fact that we’re playing a lot of team ball, all these wins have been together; it hasn’t been iso-ball, just one person. Collin had eight assists – it shows that we’re really concentrating on having each other’s backs and getting everybody involved."

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers have just one more game before the All-Star Break – welcoming Domantas Sabonis and the Pacers to town on Wednesday night.

Cleveland begins the season’s second half with three straight on the road – beginning with a meeting with the Pelicans in New Orleans on March 12. From there, it’s stops in Atlanta and Miami before returning home to face the Celtics on St. Patrick’s Day.

Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs at Rockets

The Wine & Gold topped the Rockets in Houston to win their fourth straight game. Get the best highlights from Texas here in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.

Cavs at Rockets - March 1, 2021

Mar 1, 2021  |  03:20
Collin Sexton (39 points) Highlights vs. Houston Rockets
Collin Sexton (39 points) Highlights vs. Houston Rockets

Collin Sexton scored a game-high 39 points on Monday night as the Cavs beat the Rockets to win their fourth consecutive game.
Mar 1, 2021  |  00:01
McGee Skies for One-Handed Jam
McGee Skies for One-Handed Jam

JaVale McGee gets inside and dunks the pass from Collin Sexton home with one hand in the fourth quarter against Houston.
Mar 1, 2021  |  00:13
Young Bull Cuts Through the Defense and Scores
Young Bull Cuts Through the Defense and Scores

Collin Sexton waits for a screen to come at the top of the key, uses it to get around the defense, and score a big basket at the rim in the fourth.
Mar 1, 2021  |  00:15
Sexton's Half Court Pass to Okoro
Sexton's Half Court Pass to Okoro

Collin Sexton fires a lead pass to Isaac Okoro from half court as Okoro catches and scores at the rim early in the third.
Mar 1, 2021  |  00:09
Sexton's Tough Mid-Range Jumper
Sexton's Tough Mid-Range Jumper

Collin Sexton gets in just below the free throw line, waits patiently, fades away and hits to end a Rockets scoring run in the second.
Mar 1, 2021  |  00:09
Dotson, Sexton Connect on the Break
Dotson, Sexton Connect on the Break

Damyean Dotson under-hands a short pass to Collin Sexton on the fast break who lays it up and in during the second quarter against Houston.
Mar 1, 2021  |  00:13
Feat. Highlight: McGee Blocks then Scores
Feat. Highlight: McGee Blocks then Scores

JaVale McGee erases a Rockets shot attempt on the defensive end of the floor, runs in transition, gets in position, and scores a bucket on the other end.
Mar 1, 2021  |  00:21
Sexton's Mid-Range And-One
Sexton's Mid-Range And-One

Collin Sexton drives, floats, and scores all while getting fouled to earn a trip to the free throw line.
Mar 1, 2021  |  00:18
Sexton to Allen for the Ally-Oop
Sexton to Allen for the Ally-Oop

For the second time early in the game, Collin Sexton and Jarrett Allen link up for the ally-oop. This time ends with an Allen dunk.
Mar 1, 2021  |  00:11
Sexton's Nifty Assist to Allen
Sexton's Nifty Assist to Allen

Collin Sexton drives into the paint, stops, and lobs a pass up at the rim for Jarrett Allen who taps it home early in the first.
Mar 1, 2021  |  00:09
