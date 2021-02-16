Warriors Surge Keeps Cavs Winless on Roadie

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers had just nine active guys for Monday night’s matchup. The Warriors were without a player taller than 6-7. Something had to give.

It did – mainly because two of those Warriors under 6-7 are Draymond Green and Stephen Curry.

Green finished with 16 assists and Curry, 36 points – both game-highs – as the Warriors sealed a winless West Coast trip for the Wine & Gold, who dropped the 129-98 decision in their first-ever visit to the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Western Conference funk – dropping the final four games by an average of 26.2 points per – is part of an eight-game skein for the Cavs, who’ll be glad to get back to terra firma, where they return to action on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, Coach J.B. Bickerstaff also confirmed that Andre Drummond would not return to the lineup for the Cavaliers – who’ll seek to trade the veteran big man.

“We discussed it as a group and front office,” said Bickerstaff. “We had the conversation with Andre and his representation and thought we came to the right conclusion that was the best for everybody.”

To further set the scene, the Cavaliers were also without Taurean Prince (left ankle) and Dylan Windler (left knee) and once again had no Kevin Love or Larry Nance Jr.

The first half was very competitive – featuring six ties and 11 lead-changes – and the Cavs were within single-digits midway through the third quarter, but Golden State hit the afterburners to close the period and hand Cleveland the lopsided loss.

Collin Sexton led the Wine & Gold for the 18th time this season – netting 23 points on 9-of-20 shooting, going 4-of-5 from the stripe while also leading the squad in assists (5) and steals (3).

Cedi Osman was one of two Cavaliers to double-up in Monday’s contest – finishing with 17 points and 10 boards, adding two assists and a pair of steals. Jarrett Allen was the other – tallying 13 points a game-high 14 boards and a pair of swats.

Darius Garland finished 16 points on 6-of-20 shooting, adding three assists, a pair of boards and a steal.

Damyean Dotson completed the Cavaliers in double-figures, tallying 10 points, going 4-of-8 from the floor to go with six boards and a steal.

For Golden State, Curry was in MVP form – going 13-of-19 from the floor, 7-of-11 from long-range and a perfect 3-of-3 from the stripe.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.