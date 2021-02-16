Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Warriors Surge Keeps Cavs Winless on Roadie

Posted: Feb 16, 2021

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers had just nine active guys for Monday night’s matchup. The Warriors were without a player taller than 6-7. Something had to give.

It did – mainly because two of those Warriors under 6-7 are Draymond Green and Stephen Curry.

Green finished with 16 assists and Curry, 36 points – both game-highs – as the Warriors sealed a winless West Coast trip for the Wine & Gold, who dropped the 129-98 decision in their first-ever visit to the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Western Conference funk – dropping the final four games by an average of 26.2 points per – is part of an eight-game skein for the Cavs, who’ll be glad to get back to terra firma, where they return to action on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, Coach J.B. Bickerstaff also confirmed that Andre Drummond would not return to the lineup for the Cavaliers – who’ll seek to trade the veteran big man.

“We discussed it as a group and front office,” said Bickerstaff. “We had the conversation with Andre and his representation and thought we came to the right conclusion that was the best for everybody.”

To further set the scene, the Cavaliers were also without Taurean Prince (left ankle) and Dylan Windler (left knee) and once again had no Kevin Love or Larry Nance Jr.

The first half was very competitive – featuring six ties and 11 lead-changes – and the Cavs were within single-digits midway through the third quarter, but Golden State hit the afterburners to close the period and hand Cleveland the lopsided loss.

Collin Sexton led the Wine & Gold for the 18th time this season – netting 23 points on 9-of-20 shooting, going 4-of-5 from the stripe while also leading the squad in assists (5) and steals (3).

Cedi Osman was one of two Cavaliers to double-up in Monday’s contest – finishing with 17 points and 10 boards, adding two assists and a pair of steals. Jarrett Allen was the other – tallying 13 points a game-high 14 boards and a pair of swats.

Darius Garland finished 16 points on 6-of-20 shooting, adding three assists, a pair of boards and a steal.

Damyean Dotson completed the Cavaliers in double-figures, tallying 10 points, going 4-of-8 from the floor to go with six boards and a steal.

For Golden State, Curry was in MVP form – going 13-of-19 from the floor, 7-of-11 from long-range and a perfect 3-of-3 from the stripe.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

The Cavs show off some great ball movement on this possession that ends with an Isaac Okoro baseline drive where he banks and scores.

TURNING POINT

Unlike some of their previous losses where the Cavs were kayoed early, Cleveland went toe-to-toe with Golden State for two-and-a-half quarters.

The Cavs were within one – 51-50 – with 3:51 to go in the first half, but the Warriors closed the quarter on a 13-4 run to take a double-digit lead into the locker room.

In the third quarter, Cedi Osman’s three-pointer cut what was a 14-point deficit back down to eight – 78-70 – but the Warriors answered with a 19-4 run to put the contest essentially out of reach.

BY THE NUMBERS

By the Numbers - 16.4, 9.0, .577 … Jarrett Allen’s scoring and rebounding averages, along with his shooting percentage from the floor, on the five-game West Coast trip, with three double-doubles and two games of at least two blocks.

QUOTABLE

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, on something positive he took from the trip …

”I think the group stuck together through some very difficult times. It’s not easy – the schedule has not been kind to us, by any means. The outcomes have not been kind to us. But I didn’t see the guys quit and I didn’t see the guys fracture. And that’s a big step and that’s a positive for us.”

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

With the West Coast in their rearview mirror, at least for the first half, the Cavaliers return home for a (possible) meeting with the Spurs – who had their Monday night matchup with the Pistons postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

After their meeting with the Spurs, the Cavs play four of their final six games before the break at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, with the Thunder rolling in on Sunday and the Hawks and Rockets for a Tuesday-Wednesday back-to-back.

The Cavs travel to Philly to close out February, to Houston to begin March and back to Cleveland to take on the Pacers and wrap up the season’s first half with the Pacers.

Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs at Warriors

The Cavs ended their road trip on Monday night in California against the Golden State Warriors. Get highlights from the game here in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.

Cavs at Warriors - February 15, 2021

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs at Warriors
Now Playing

Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs at Warriors

The Cavs ended their road trip on Monday night in California against the Golden State Warriors. Get highlights from the game here in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.
Feb 16, 2021  |  04:05
Lamar Stevens's Two-Handed Dunk
Now Playing

Lamar Stevens's Two-Handed Dunk

Lamar Stevens races down the open lane for an easy two-handed jam in the third quarter against the Warriors.
Feb 15, 2021  |  00:16
Allen Rejects the Warriors Shot
Now Playing

Allen Rejects the Warriors Shot

The Warriors try to push the pace in the third quarter, but Jarrett Allen has other plans as he sends the Golden State lay-up attempt away.
Feb 15, 2021  |  00:13
Garland to Osman on the Fast Break
Now Playing

Garland to Osman on the Fast Break

Darius Garland and Cedi Osman run the fast break to perfection, as Garland drops off a quick pass to Osman who scores a lay-up.
Feb 15, 2021  |  00:15
Feat. Highlight: Okoro Drives & Scores
Now Playing

Feat. Highlight: Okoro Drives & Scores

The Cavs show off some great ball movement on this possession that ends with an Isaac Okoro baseline drive where he banks and scores.
Feb 15, 2021  |  00:17
McGee's Big First Quarter
Now Playing

McGee's Big First Quarter

JaVale McGee comes off the bench in the first quarter and provides a spark with six big points.
Feb 15, 2021  |  00:30
DG Dances to the Hoop and Scores
Now Playing

DG Dances to the Hoop and Scores

Darius Garland breaks out a hesitation move and a fake on his way to the hoop where he floats and scores in the first quarter.
Feb 15, 2021  |  00:10
Okoro's Smooth Dime to Allen
Now Playing

Okoro's Smooth Dime to Allen

Isaac Okoro catches the pass in the paint, picks his head up, and quickly fires a pass to a cutting Jarrett Allen on the baseline who rises for the two-handed slam.
Feb 15, 2021  |  00:18
Tags
Allen, Jarrett, Dotson, Damyean, Garland, Darius, McGee, JaVale, Okoro, Isaac

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Responsive Blank Spacer - 40px Desktop / 20px Mobile

Body: 

Responsive Blank Spacer - 40px Desktop / 20px Mobile

Body: 

Related Content

Cleveland vs San Antonio Game Postponed

Cleveland vs San Antonio Game Postponed

High School Hoops Spotlight: Villa Angela-St. Joseph vs. Struthers

High School Hoops Spotlight: Villa Angela-St. Joseph vs. Struthers

Cavs at Warriors Postgame: Darius Garland

Cavs at Warriors Postgame: Darius Garland

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter