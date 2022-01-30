Late Surge Lifts Pistons Over Cavs

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
One thing that hasn’t been said on many nights this season – now exactly 50 games old – is that the Cavaliers let one slip away. On Sunday night in Detroit, that was the case.
The Wine and Gold scored the game’s first 15 points, but shot just 38 percent were outscored by two touchdowns in the final period, as the Pistons snapped Cleveland’s three-game run – pulling away for the 115-105 decision at Little Caesar’s Arena.
Sunday’s contest featured zero ties and exactly one lead-change – Isaiah Stewart’s layup with 5:19 remaining in regulation that gave Detroit a 99-98 lead, its first of the night.
The Cavs deflated from there. Stewart’s score turned out to be the start of a 15-2 run that essentially put the game on ice as the Pistons snapped a four-game skid and evened the season series with Cleveland.
Sophomore Saddiq Bey led everyone with 31 points and Cade Cunningham, who missed his first 11 shots of the game, bounced back to notch the second triple-double of his career, finishing with 19 points, 10 boards and a game-high 10 assists.
Both teams shot 46 percent from the floor and 38 percent from three-point range. Both squads also took 25 free throw attempts, with Detroit drilling 21 and Cleveland connecting on 16.
Darius Garland led the Cavs with 24 points on 9-for-18 shooting, including 5-for-10 from long-range, adding a team-best seven assists and four boards.
Evan Mobley followed up with 18 points, going 7-for-12 from the floor, adding nine boards, a pair of assists and a game-high three blocks.
Jarrett Allen also snagged nine rebounds, but uncharacteristically struggled from the floor, going 4-for-11 and finishing with 15 points, three assists and a pair of blocks.
Dean Wade did not struggle from the floor on Sunday – going 5-for-6 overall, including 4-for-5 from long-range, chipping in with 14 points, four boards, a steal and a block.
Cedi Osman notched double-figures for the third time in his last four outings, finishing with 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting, including 2-for-4 from long-distance in 22 minutes of work off the bench.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Darius Garland pops the ball ahead to himself, then gets the assist over to Isaac Okoro for the Alley-oop in the first quarter against the Pistons in Detroit.
After chipping away at the Cavaliers lead all night following the 15-0 opening salvo, the Pistons still found themselves down nine, 98-89, after Isaac Okoro’s three-pointer with 9:02 to play in the ballgame.
That’s about as good as it would get for Cleveland. The Pistons would go on a 13-0 run to take a four-point edge, capped by Cade Cunningham’s triple with 5:03 to play.
Even Mobley’s layup stopped the bleeding, but Detroit proceeded to close the contest on a 13-5 run from there.
By the Numbers - 12.3, .684, .667 … Dean Wade’s scoring averaging – along with his shooting percentage from the floor (13-of-19) and from beyond the arc (10-of-15) in three games since being inserted into the starting lineup following Lauri Markkanen’s injury.
The second-year man from Kansas State has scored in double-figures in all three games and on eight occasions overall, with one double-double in the mix.
”(Detroit) got into our paint and that’s the main focus on our defense, keeping people out of the paint. They did whatever they wanted tonight. They dictated everything, they were more aggressive than us and we played really soft tonight.”
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
Following Sunday’s loss in Detroit, the Wine and Gold close out the month of January on Monday night – welcoming Devonte Graham and the Pelicans to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The Cavaliers begin the month of February with five of seven on the road headed into All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, beginning with two straight this week – traveling to Houston for a Wednesday night meeting in Houston, their final Western Conference road contest of the season, followed by a Friday night matchup against the high-scoring Hornets in Charlotte.