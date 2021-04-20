Cavs Can't Cap Rally in Motown

WRAP-UP

On Monday night, the Cavaliers spent most of four quarters climbing up a hill. They simply didn’t have enough left in the tank to get over the top.

Cleveland dug itself a 23-point hole in the first quarter, worked all the way back to take the lead midway through the fourth quarter, but couldn’t cap the rally in the closing moments, dropping the 109-105 decision on Monday night in Motown.

Playing without many of their regulars – including their leading scorer, Jerami Grant – the shorthanded Pistons still came out on a mission, with rookie Saddiq Bey canning all six of his three-pointers in that fateful first period.

The Cavs clawed their way back into contention in the second quarter and trailed by just nine at the break. In the third quarter, they kept climbing and got to within three near the end of the period. The fourth see-sawed back and forth – featuring the only ties and lead-changes of the ballgame – and Cleveland taking its first lead on Darius Garland’s three-pointer at the 6:19 mark.

The Pistons led by a deuce, 105-103, with just under 30 seconds to play when Josh Jackson grabbed his own free throw miss and scored on a layup to put Detroit up two possessions. Collin Sexton scored on a layup, but Jackson iced the affair with a pair of free throws.

Sexton led both teams with 28 points, going 12-for-20 from the floor, drilling his only three-pointer and going 3-of-3 from the stripe, adding seven boards, four assists, two blocks and a steal.

Garland followed up with 23 points on 9-for-19 shooting, adding six assists, a pair of steals and a block.

Kevin Love rounded out the Cavs starters with 15 points on 7-for-13 shooting, leading Cleveland with eight boards to go with four assists.

The Cavs again got solid contributions from Isaiah Hartenstein and Taurean Prince off the bench.

Hartenstein finished with 13 points in 19 minutes of work – going 5-of-8 from the floor, adding six boards, four assists, a team-high three blocks and a steal. Prince added 11 points along with two boards and a pair of steals.

All five Pistons starters notched double-figure scoring, Frank Jackson came off Detroit’s bench to net 20 points and and impressive rookie Isaiah Stewart doubled-up with 18 points and a game-high 16 boards, going 8-of-12 from the floor to go with three steals and three blocks.

