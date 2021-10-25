Cavs Grind Out Gutsy Win in Denver

WRAP-UP

From the moment Lauri Markkanen threw down the game’s first two points with a mammoth jam that sent the league’s reigning MVP reeling until the moment both coaches emptied their benches late in the closing minutes, the Cavaliers meant business on Monday night in Denver.

J.B. Bickerstaff’s scrappy young squad – including a pair of seasoned vets – tipped off the five-game roadie in style, blowing open a chippy contest in the fourth quarter and taking the 99-87 decision at Ball Arena in the Mile High City.

After taking an early advantage, the Cavs led almost the entire way and were ahead, 75-70, to start the fourth quarter. They’d proceed to start the final period on a 14-3 run – essentially putting the game on ice. Denver wouldn’t get within single figures the rest of the way.

The Nuggets hadn’t allowed an opponent to top the century mark against them in their previous two victories to start the season. They kept that streak alive, but Cleveland completely clamped down on Denver in Monday’s matchup – holding Mike Malone’s squad to 41 percent shooting, including 9-for-38 from deep and just 17 points in the fourth quarter.

Kevin Love continued to flourish in his role off the bench, leading the Cavaliers with 22 points in 21 minutes of work, going 8-of-13 from the floor and 5-of-5 from the stripe, adding six boards in the win.

Jarrett Allen was nearly perfect again, going 10-for-11 from the floor to finish with 21 points and a team-best 16 points while frustrating Nikola Jokic for most of the night. Denver’s prized big man led both teams with 24 points and 19 boards, but was never a major factor and committed six of Denver’s 22 turnovers.

Collin Sexton chipped in with 14 points, going 3-of-5 from long-range to go with three boards and a pair of assists.

Markkanen added 12 points and four steals while rookie Evan Mobley added 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting to go with eight boards and a blocked shot.

After missing the previous two games with a sprained left ankle, Darius Garland returned to the lineup – leading the starters with seven assists. Ricky Rubio led both squads with eight assists, adding seven points, four boards and a steal.

