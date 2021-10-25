Cavs Grind Out Gutsy Win in Denver

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
From the moment Lauri Markkanen threw down the game’s first two points with a mammoth jam that sent the league’s reigning MVP reeling until the moment both coaches emptied their benches late in the closing minutes, the Cavaliers meant business on Monday night in Denver.
J.B. Bickerstaff’s scrappy young squad – including a pair of seasoned vets – tipped off the five-game roadie in style, blowing open a chippy contest in the fourth quarter and taking the 99-87 decision at Ball Arena in the Mile High City.
After taking an early advantage, the Cavs led almost the entire way and were ahead, 75-70, to start the fourth quarter. They’d proceed to start the final period on a 14-3 run – essentially putting the game on ice. Denver wouldn’t get within single figures the rest of the way.
The Nuggets hadn’t allowed an opponent to top the century mark against them in their previous two victories to start the season. They kept that streak alive, but Cleveland completely clamped down on Denver in Monday’s matchup – holding Mike Malone’s squad to 41 percent shooting, including 9-for-38 from deep and just 17 points in the fourth quarter.
Kevin Love continued to flourish in his role off the bench, leading the Cavaliers with 22 points in 21 minutes of work, going 8-of-13 from the floor and 5-of-5 from the stripe, adding six boards in the win.
Jarrett Allen was nearly perfect again, going 10-for-11 from the floor to finish with 21 points and a team-best 16 points while frustrating Nikola Jokic for most of the night. Denver’s prized big man led both teams with 24 points and 19 boards, but was never a major factor and committed six of Denver’s 22 turnovers.
Collin Sexton chipped in with 14 points, going 3-of-5 from long-range to go with three boards and a pair of assists.
Markkanen added 12 points and four steals while rookie Evan Mobley added 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting to go with eight boards and a blocked shot.
After missing the previous two games with a sprained left ankle, Darius Garland returned to the lineup – leading the starters with seven assists. Ricky Rubio led both squads with eight assists, adding seven points, four boards and a steal.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Lauri Markkenan set the tone with a massive dunk on the Nuggets in the first quarter of tonight's match up in Denver, CO
With 2:45 to play in the third and the Cavaliers clinging to a one-point lead, 66-65, Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo drew awkward contact with Ricky Rubio’s knee area as he bit on a shot attempt, drawing the ire of Cleveland’s 10-year vet.
Rubio immediately got in Campazzo’s face and double-technicals were issued.
From that point until the 8:36 mark of the fourth quarter, the Wine & Gold would proceed to outscore Denver, 23-8 – outmuscling and outhustling the team that blasted them by 38 points on this same floor one year ago.
By the Numbers - .838 … Jarrett Allen’s field goal percentage (31-for-37) through the first four games of the season, averaging 17.5 points and 9.5 boards per with a pair of double-doubles.
Allen’s mark is good for second-best in the league and he’s the only player shooting better than 80 percent with more than 20 attempts.
”I think we had a few moments where the intensity got picked up and we didn't back down at all. As a matter of fact, we kept stepping forward. You're watching growth and improvement, and you're keeping an eye on, in that moment, who has each other's backs. What I saw was a team that's coming together, and they had each other's backs.”
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
The Cavaliers road trip rolls on, traveling to southern California for a pair – taking on the Clippers on Wednesday before a big back-to-back on the weekend, facing off against LeBron and the Lakers on Friday night before a matchup with Devin Booker and the Suns on Saturday.
The Wine & Gold wrap up the junket next Monday night in Charlotte before returning home to welcome Larry Nance Jr. and the Blazers two nights later.