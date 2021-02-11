Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Slow Start Dooms Cavs in Denver

Posted: Feb 11, 2021

WRAP-UP

Three weeks ago the Cavaliers rolled into Boston and caught a Celtics team stinging from three straight losses. The results weren’t pretty.

On Wednesday night, the Wine & Gold was in the path of a Western Conference club in the same bad mood – as the Nuggets jumped on Cleveland from the opening tip and didn’t let up – running away with the 133-95 decision in Denver.

After a back-and-forth thriller on Monday night in the West Coast roadie opener in Phoenix, the Mile High follow-up was never a contest.

The Nuggets hit their first seven shots of the night, took a double-digit lead halfway through the first period and cruised to the finish line from there – avenging a season sweep from last year and sending the reeling Cavaliers to their fifth straight defeat.

Playing again without injured starters Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr., the Cavaliers allowed Denver to notch 30 points in all four quarters on Wednesday – with Denver running its edge to 42 points late in the fourth quarter.

If somebody read the final score on Thursday morning, they’d probably assume all the damage came from the Nuggets’ usual suspects – Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

But Jokic – the MVP candidate who came in averaging 42.5 points over his last two – finished with just 12 points and 12 assists and Murray – the hero of Denver’s improbable Bubble run last fall – was the only starter to miss double-figures, adding eight points in 28 minutes of work.

Instead, it was death by a thousand cuts as Cleveland fell for the eighth time in the last 10 games. Denver shot 60 percent as a team, six Nuggets finished in double-figures and every player who saw action scored – led by Paul Millsap, with 22 points on 7-of-8 shooting.

The Cavaliers were led by Jarrett Allen, getting his second straight start with Cleveland down two key big men – finishing with 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting, going 4-of-5 from the stripe and adding a game-high 10 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.

Taurean Prince was the only Cavalier to taste any success from long-range, going 3-of-5 from deep to tally 12 points, six boards and a block in 24 minutes off the bench.

Dylan Windler followed up with 11 points and eight boards off the bench. Fellow rookie Isaac Okoro rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 10 points on 5-of-12 shooting.

Cleveland’s starting backcourt of Darius Garland and Collin Sexton each had a difficult offensive night – combining for 11 points on 4-of-15 shooting.

Sexton was 1-of-9, but still managed a team-high eight assists; Garland was 3-of-6 with five helpers, but battled early foul trouble and never found his rhythm.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

HIGHLIGHT

Isaac Okoro takes the pass on the baseline, drives to the hoop, and flushes home a thunderous one-handed slam.

TURNING POINT

There was no real turning point in this one.

Andre Drummond’s steal and fastbreak dunk to put Cleveland up, 4-0, was the high point of the night. Denver, scorching from the floor to start the night, tied the game at 8-8 and took off from there – closing the first period on a 26-9 run.

The Nuggets led by three touchdowns at intermission and the Cavs didn’t get within 20 the rest of the way.

BY THE NUMBERS

By the Numbers - 18.3, 11.0, 2.3, .704 … Jarrett Allen’s scoring, rebounding and blocked shots averages – along with his shooting percentage – in three starts as a Cavalier.

QUOTABLE

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, on Wednesday’s one-sided loss in Denver …

"(The Nuggets) sent a clear message: their intent was to embarrass us – and they did it. Basketball aside, you don’t let people treat you that way. That’s the most disappointing thing to me. At some point, there’s a line in the sand that you have to draw and then you have to defend that. There has to be a sense of pride and, at the end of the day, the fight. And the Nuggets are a really good team, I’m not taking anything away from them. But they came out on a mission and they accomplished their mission tonight."

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

After falling hard on Wednesday night in Denver, the trip doesn’t get any easier – traveling to the Pacific Northwest for a Friday night matchup against Damian Lillard and the Blazers.

The Cavaliers head back down the coast to close out the five-gamer with a back-to-back on Sunday and Monday – taking on Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers in Tinseltown before making their first-ever visit to the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs at Nuggets

Feb 10, 2021  |  03:21
Feb 10, 2021  |  00:19
Feb 10, 2021  |  00:18
Feb 10, 2021  |  00:21
Feb 10, 2021  |  00:22
Feb 10, 2021  |  00:14
Feb 10, 2021  |  00:19
Feb 10, 2021  |  00:09
Feb 10, 2021  |  00:14
