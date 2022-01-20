Cavs Fall to Bulls in Chicago

WRAP-UP

In a battle between the East’s two most surprising squads, the Wine and Gold simply ran out of gas – fresh off a wild West Coast trip and a bareknuckle brawl against Brooklyn on Monday in their return.

The Cavaliers came to the Windy City riding a five-game win streak, the Bulls looking to snap a four-game skid. In the end, Chicago took control of the game just before intermission and was able to hold off a Cleveland rally late – taking the 117-104 decision on Wednesday night at the United Center.

The Central Division showdown between two clubs who’ve reversed their fortunes this year was touch-and-go, and the Wine and Gold even taking a seven-point early in the second quarter. But the Bulls closed out the first half on a 10-0 run, and the Cavs were never quite able to find their footing in the second stanza.

The Bulls, playing without Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball, were led by DeMar DeRozan’s game-high 30 points along with Nikola Vucevic’s 24-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Both defensive-minded teams shot the ball well – with the Cavs at 52 percent and the Bulls at 55 percent – but the Chicago took full advantage of 15 Cleveland turnovers, scoring 24 points. Billy Donovan’s squad also outmuscled the Cavaliers in the paint, 58-46.

Lauri Markkanen led the Wine and Gold in his regular season return to Chicago, where he played the first four seasons of his career, netting 28 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 5-of-9 from long-range, adding seven boards, a steal and a block.

Darius Garland doubled-up for the fifth time in his last six outings – finishing with 20 points and a game-high 12 assists, going 9-for-18 from the floor to go with five rebounds.

Evan Mobley tallied 12 of his 18 points in the first half, going 8-for-12 from the field on the night, adding five boards, two blocks, a steal and a pair of blocked shots.

Kevin Love rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 13 points, eight boards and four assists in 21 productive minutes off the bench.

Jarrett Allen had his double-double streak halted at three games, but still led Cleveland with 10 rebounds, adding three assists and a block.

