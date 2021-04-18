Cavs Rally Falls Short in Chicago

WRAP-UP

Saturday’s matchup in Chicago was essentially a case of the Cavaliers being unable to get over the hump. That, and the third quarter blues.

The Bulls led by just two at the break, but Cleveland went cold after half and fell behind by double figures heading into the fourth. In the final period, the Cavs cut Chicago’s 16-point lead to just three with 3:23 to play, but could get no closer – dropping the 106-96 decision at the United Center.

Playing without their leading scorer Zach LaVine, the Bulls got huge production from their bench, offsetting an outstanding combined performance by Cleveland’s starting backcourt.

With the season getting into the homestretch and the Cavaliers on the heels of Chicago for the East’s final Play-In spot, J.B. Bickerstaff’s team could’ve used Saturday’s game against a wounded Bulls squad, instead falling three full games behind them with the loss.

The Cavaliers had shaken their third quarter issues in each of their last three road wins, but they reared their ugly head on Saturday. Chicago scored the first five points after intermission and shot 60 percent in the period, outscoring the Cavs by a dozen points and putting them in a bind the rest of the way.

Darius Garland tied a career-high that he set earlier this year, leading both squads with 12 assists to go with a team-high-tying 22 points, going 9-for-21 from the floor, including 4-of-8 from deep, adding two boards and a steal.

Garland was a perfect 3-of-3 from three-point range in the fourth quarter.

Collin Sexton added 22 points of his own, going 8-for-20 from the floor, including 3-of-6 from long-range and 3-of-4 from the stripe, adding five boards and a pair of assists.

Kevin Love finished with his second double-double in his past three outings, notching 14 points and game-high-tying 11 boards despite struggling from beyond the arc for the second straight game.

Jarrett Allen notched his seconds straight double-double, chipping in with 10 points and 11 boards.

Isaac Okoro rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures, finishing with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including 2-of-4 from deep. Okoro did an excellent job on the defensive end, as well, holding Coby White to eight points on 2-for-10 shooting.

The Bulls were led by Nikola Vucevic, who tallied 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting, going 3-of-5 from deep, adding seven boards, five assists and a pair of steals. Both Lauri Markkanen (16 points) and Denzel Valentine (13) had big nights off Billy Donovan’s bench.

