Total Team Effort Lifts Cavs Past Bulls

Posted: Mar 25, 2021

WRAP-UP

The eve of the NBA’s Trade Deadline is an uncertain moment for players. But the Cavaliers looked like a squad free of distractions in their road trip opener.

The Wine & Gold looked sharp early, weathered Chicago’s early fourth-quarter run and closed strong down the stretch – turning in a total team effort to sink the Bulls, 103-94, at the United Center on Wednesday night.

Playing without their leading scorer, Collin Sexton – who experienced some right hamstring soreness after morning shootaround and was a late scratch – the Cavaliers held Chicago to just 39 points on 36 percent shooting after intermission.

Five Cavaliers notched double-figures and everyone who saw action scored on Wednesday, with Cleveland handing out 28 assists on 42 made field goals.

Darius Garland was in complete control in the Cavs first meeting against Chicago this season – tallying a team-high 22 points on 8-of-20 shooting, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, handing out a game-high nine assists to go with four boards and a steal.

Jarrett Allen was outstanding on both ends, following up with 19 points and nine boards, going 9-for-12 from the floor, adding a team-high three blocks and a pair of steals.

Larry Nance Jr. was just as good all night – doubling-up with 14 points and 14 boards, adding five assists, two steals and a block.

But perhaps no Cavalier had a better two-way night than rookie Isaac Okoro.

After netting 18 points in the first half, LaVine – who dropped 40-plus points in both of his previous meetings against the Cavs – scored just four after intermission, going 8-of-20 from the floor overall with five turnovers.

On the offensive end, the former Auburn standout was an efficient 5-of-7 from the floor, finishing with 12 points, three boards, two assists, a pair of steals and a block.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Larry Nance Jr. drives into the lane and soars for a powerful one-handed dunk early in the game against the Bulls.

TURNING POINT

The Cavs came to the Windy City ready to play, jumping out to an early eight-point edge. The Bulls bounced back to take a two-point edge in an entertaining first half that featured 10 ties and 10 lead-changes.

But the Cavaliers stifled Chicago and Zach LaVine in the third quarter and took a six-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Early in the fourth, Ryan Arcidiacono drilled a three-pointer to get the Bulls to within a deuce, 82-80, but that’s as good as it would get for the home team. Cleveland proceeded to answer, with Larry Nance Jr.’s three-pointer keying a quick 9-0 run.

The Cavs would run their lead to 13 points, and Chicago never got closer than a touchdown the rest of the way.

BY THE NUMBERS

By the Numbers - 21.6 … points that Darius Garland is averaging over his last five games, topping the 20-point mark in three of those contests – shooting 47 percent from the floor, 55 percent from long-range (11-of-20) and 83 percent from the stripe.

Over that five-game stretch, Garland is averaging 6.2 assists, has a steal in each contest and the Wine & Gold have a 3-2 mark.

QUOTABLE

Larry Nance Jr., on a player’s perspective on the Trade Deadline …

"If you’re not in this business, you don’t understand. It’s scary. It’s scary, it’s exciting. There’s a whole lot of emotions going into it. You’re literally sitting around for 24 to 48 hours waiting, and you could get a call or text that says, ‘Hey, you know that life you were living? Pick it up and go somewhere else in two days.’ It’s not just players getting moved. It’s people, it’s families."

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers close out the road trip – and the month of March – with a three-game run through the Western Conference, beginning with a Friday night matchup in Tinseltown against the Brow- and Bron-less Lakers.

The following night, it’s a shot for revenge when they roll into Sacramento for a rematch with De’Aaron Fox and the Kings. On Monday night, Cleveland closes out the trip against the heavyweight Jazz in Utah.

The Cavs return home for an April Fool’s Day matchup against Joel Embiid and the Sixers before getting right back on the road for three more.

Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs at Bulls

The Cavs picked up a win on Wednesday in the first game of the road trip in Chicago against the Bulls.

Cavs at Bulls - March 24, 2021

Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs at Bulls
Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs at Bulls

The Cavs picked up a win on Wednesday in the first game of the road trip in Chicago against the Bulls.
Mar 24, 2021  |  03:24
Thomas Flies in for Put Back Slam
Thomas Flies in for Put Back Slam

Rookie Brodric Thomas flies in from nowhere to grab and throw down a put back dunk after a Cavs miss on offense.
Mar 24, 2021  |  00:19
Okoro's Tough And-One
Okoro's Tough And-One

Isaac Okoro drives inside, takes the bump, puts up a shot, and scores to earn an opportunity for the three-point play.
Mar 24, 2021  |  00:18
Allen Tips in Missed Shot
Allen Tips in Missed Shot

Jarrett Allen cleans up a Cavs missed shot on offense with a tipped shot over a Bulls defender.
Mar 24, 2021  |  00:19
Windler Scores And-One Inside
Windler Scores And-One Inside

Dean Wade hits a cutting Dylan Winder inside where Windler catches, shoots, and scores all while getting fouled.
Mar 24, 2021  |  00:22
Allen's Strong Rejection at the Rim
Allen's Strong Rejection at the Rim

The Bulls try to challenge Jarrett Allen at the rim with a dunk attempt but the big man turns the shot away with a huge block.
Mar 24, 2021  |  00:18
DG's Bounce Pass to Cedi
DG's Bounce Pass to Cedi

Darius Garland bounces an accurate pass to Cedi Osman who is cutting to the hoop on the baseline that catches and scores at the rim.
Mar 24, 2021  |  00:11
Feat. Highlight: LNJ Throws it Down
Feat. Highlight: LNJ Throws it Down

Larry Nance Jr. drives into the lane and soars for a powerful one-handed dunk early in the game against the Bulls.
Mar 24, 2021  |  00:21
