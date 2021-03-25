Total Team Effort Lifts Cavs Past Bulls

WRAP-UP

The eve of the NBA’s Trade Deadline is an uncertain moment for players. But the Cavaliers looked like a squad free of distractions in their road trip opener.

The Wine & Gold looked sharp early, weathered Chicago’s early fourth-quarter run and closed strong down the stretch – turning in a total team effort to sink the Bulls, 103-94, at the United Center on Wednesday night.

Playing without their leading scorer, Collin Sexton – who experienced some right hamstring soreness after morning shootaround and was a late scratch – the Cavaliers held Chicago to just 39 points on 36 percent shooting after intermission.

Five Cavaliers notched double-figures and everyone who saw action scored on Wednesday, with Cleveland handing out 28 assists on 42 made field goals.

Darius Garland was in complete control in the Cavs first meeting against Chicago this season – tallying a team-high 22 points on 8-of-20 shooting, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, handing out a game-high nine assists to go with four boards and a steal.

Jarrett Allen was outstanding on both ends, following up with 19 points and nine boards, going 9-for-12 from the floor, adding a team-high three blocks and a pair of steals.

Larry Nance Jr. was just as good all night – doubling-up with 14 points and 14 boards, adding five assists, two steals and a block.

But perhaps no Cavalier had a better two-way night than rookie Isaac Okoro.

After netting 18 points in the first half, LaVine – who dropped 40-plus points in both of his previous meetings against the Cavs – scored just four after intermission, going 8-of-20 from the floor overall with five turnovers.

On the offensive end, the former Auburn standout was an efficient 5-of-7 from the floor, finishing with 12 points, three boards, two assists, a pair of steals and a block.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.