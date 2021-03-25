Total Team Effort Lifts Cavs Past Bulls

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
The eve of the NBA’s Trade Deadline is an uncertain moment for players. But the Cavaliers looked like a squad free of distractions in their road trip opener.
The Wine & Gold looked sharp early, weathered Chicago’s early fourth-quarter run and closed strong down the stretch – turning in a total team effort to sink the Bulls, 103-94, at the United Center on Wednesday night.
Playing without their leading scorer, Collin Sexton – who experienced some right hamstring soreness after morning shootaround and was a late scratch – the Cavaliers held Chicago to just 39 points on 36 percent shooting after intermission.
Five Cavaliers notched double-figures and everyone who saw action scored on Wednesday, with Cleveland handing out 28 assists on 42 made field goals.
Darius Garland was in complete control in the Cavs first meeting against Chicago this season – tallying a team-high 22 points on 8-of-20 shooting, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, handing out a game-high nine assists to go with four boards and a steal.
Jarrett Allen was outstanding on both ends, following up with 19 points and nine boards, going 9-for-12 from the floor, adding a team-high three blocks and a pair of steals.
Larry Nance Jr. was just as good all night – doubling-up with 14 points and 14 boards, adding five assists, two steals and a block.
But perhaps no Cavalier had a better two-way night than rookie Isaac Okoro.
After netting 18 points in the first half, LaVine – who dropped 40-plus points in both of his previous meetings against the Cavs – scored just four after intermission, going 8-of-20 from the floor overall with five turnovers.
On the offensive end, the former Auburn standout was an efficient 5-of-7 from the floor, finishing with 12 points, three boards, two assists, a pair of steals and a block.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Larry Nance Jr. drives into the lane and soars for a powerful one-handed dunk early in the game against the Bulls.
The Cavs came to the Windy City ready to play, jumping out to an early eight-point edge. The Bulls bounced back to take a two-point edge in an entertaining first half that featured 10 ties and 10 lead-changes.
But the Cavaliers stifled Chicago and Zach LaVine in the third quarter and took a six-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Early in the fourth, Ryan Arcidiacono drilled a three-pointer to get the Bulls to within a deuce, 82-80, but that’s as good as it would get for the home team. Cleveland proceeded to answer, with Larry Nance Jr.’s three-pointer keying a quick 9-0 run.
The Cavs would run their lead to 13 points, and Chicago never got closer than a touchdown the rest of the way.
By the Numbers - 21.6 … points that Darius Garland is averaging over his last five games, topping the 20-point mark in three of those contests – shooting 47 percent from the floor, 55 percent from long-range (11-of-20) and 83 percent from the stripe.
Over that five-game stretch, Garland is averaging 6.2 assists, has a steal in each contest and the Wine & Gold have a 3-2 mark.
"If you’re not in this business, you don’t understand. It’s scary. It’s scary, it’s exciting. There’s a whole lot of emotions going into it. You’re literally sitting around for 24 to 48 hours waiting, and you could get a call or text that says, ‘Hey, you know that life you were living? Pick it up and go somewhere else in two days.’ It’s not just players getting moved. It’s people, it’s families."
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
The Cavaliers close out the road trip – and the month of March – with a three-game run through the Western Conference, beginning with a Friday night matchup in Tinseltown against the Brow- and Bron-less Lakers.
The following night, it’s a shot for revenge when they roll into Sacramento for a rematch with De’Aaron Fox and the Kings. On Monday night, Cleveland closes out the trip against the heavyweight Jazz in Utah.
The Cavs return home for an April Fool’s Day matchup against Joel Embiid and the Sixers before getting right back on the road for three more.