Cavs Win Wild One in Charlotte

RECAP Kevin Love drew a shooting foul with 1.2 seconds to play and calmly stepped to the line to knock both shots down, giving the Cavs a one point lead, which they held on to after a Hornets inbound play. Cleveland snapped a three game road slide and held the NBA's highest scoring team to 41 percent shooting and 13 points below their average point total. After not being announced to the All-Star team last night, Jarrett Allen took it personal, putting up a monster 29 points and 22 rebounds. For Allen, of his 22 rebounds, 11 came on the offensive glass. Kevin Love came up big again off the bench, scoring 25 points, including the game-winning freebies. He hit seven shots, six of them were from behind the arc. Brandon Goodwin got the start again and scored 12 points, nine in the second quarter. He handed out a game-high nine assists. Full recap to come. Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

WRAP-UP If you missed Friday night’s thriller on Tobacco Road, you missed a doozy. Jilted stars. Playoff implications. Wacky calls. Fourth-quarter plot twists. Heroic individual performances. Yes – Friday night’s contest had a little bit of everything. Thought it all, however, the most important aspect in the third of four meetings against the Hornets was the final score – with the Wine & Gold toughing out a 102-101 nail-biter, weathering the Hornets furious late rally and sealing the deal on two Kevin Love free throws with 1.2 seconds to play. The Cavs – playing their third straight contest without All-Star Darius Garland, out with a sore back – took control of the game with a 9-0 run just before halftime and took a 17-point edge on Love’s three-pointer with 9:43 to play. From there, the Hornets went on a final flurry that included an odd four-point play with 4:44 remaining in regulation – counting a missed Terry Rozier three-point attempt good due to bench interference by the Cavaliers, then rewarding him with a technical free throw to cut Cleveland’s lead to six. Still down six with two minutes to play, the Hornets proceeded to drill three straight three pointers – two by P.J. Washington and the final by Kelly Oubre Jr. that gave Charlotte a three-point lead with 46.2 to play. A Jarrett Allen tip-in got the Cavs back to within one, 101-100, with 35 seconds remaining – and Rozier missed a three-pointer with 13.7 to go setting up the big finish. On Cleveland’s final possession, Brandon Goodwin’s pull-up jumper missed everything, but Jarrett Allen tipped the ball to Love who (after a referee’s review) was determined to be fouled on a shot by Rozier with 1.2 to play. The 14-year veteran calmly sank the pair and Goodwin stole Charlotte’s in-bounds pass to ice the game. With the win, Cleveland snapped its three-game road skein and improved once again to 11 games over .500, sinking a challenger in the tight Eastern Conference race in the process. One day after being snubbed from the Eastern Conference All-Star squad, Jarrett Allen took his frustration out on the Hornets – going off for a career-best 29 points to go with 22 boards – becoming just the 12th player in franchise history to post a 20-20 night – going 12-for-20 from the floor and 5-of-7 from the stripe, grabbing half of his rebounds off the offensive glass. Kevin Love finished with 25 points in 26 minutes off the bench – going 7-for-18 from the floor, including 6-of-14 from deep and 5-of-5 from the stripe (including the game-winners), adding nine boards, a steal and a block in the win. Love is now averaging 19.0 points and 10.0 boards over his last six outings, all in a reserve role. The only other Cavalier in double-figures was Brandon Goodwin, who again led both teams in assists, handing out nine helpers to go with 12 points, going 4-of-9 from deep. Goodwin, who also led both teams with four steals, drilled three triples during Cleveland’s big second-quarter push and drilled another bomb to stave off a Hornets run in the fourth. A Shaker Heights grad, Rozier had another big game against the Cavs – leading Charlotte with 24 points on 9-for-21 shooting. Oubre Jr. came off the bench to finish with 21 points and nine boards. The Cavaliers held the league’s highest-scoring squad 13 points below its average in Friday’s win, keeping them to 15 points in the second quarter and 19 in the third before the Hornets erupted for 36 during their fourth-quarter comeback attempt. Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT Jarrett Allen's big time dunk and Kevin Love's last second free throws help the Cavs knock off the Hornets in dramatic fashion on Friday.

TURNING POINT The true turning points in this thriller came in the closing seconds. But the moments that put the shorthanded Cavaliers in the driver’s seat to begin with came at the end of the first half. The Hornets opened up a double-digit lead early in the second quarter and it looked like it might be a long night for the Wine & Gold. But Cleveland clawed its way back to tie the affair at 43-apiece. Terry Rozier drilled a triple on Charlotte’s next possession, but that ended their scoring for the half. The Cavs would close the opening stanza on a 9-0 run, capped by triples from Brandon Goodwin and Dean Wade that put Cleveland ahead a half-dozen at the break. They wouldn’t trail again until Oubre’s bomb with 46.2 seconds to play.

BY THE NUMBERS By the Numbers - 26.5, 19.0 … Jarrett Allen’s scoring and rebounding averages in his two games in Charlotte this season, shooting .636 from the floor in those two contests. Allen’s 11 offensive rebounds on Friday night mark a new career-high and was one off tying a Cavaliers franchise record. Friday was the third 20-point, 20-rebound game of the 5th-year man’s career.

QUOTABLE Kevin Love, on teammate Jarrett Allen, on Friday night and this season … , on teammate Jarrett Allen, on Friday night and this season … "The league messed up in not making him an All-Star, but again, he could still end up on the team. And one of the things I was saying to him was, ‘Keep going out there and doing your thing to prove a point’ and he did that tonight. He was incredible. 29 and 22, 11 offensive and 11 defensive rebounds. That is what you do, and I had a couple of choice words for him after the game, I said to him a couple of times, ‘You’re an All-Star.’ But he responded, and JA has been a steady force for us all year."

