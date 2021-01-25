Celtics Bounce Cavs in Beantown

WRAP-UP

The Celtics seemed to come out with a message for the young Cavaliers …

Not so fast.

The Cavaliers came into Sunday’s contest having won three straight, including two over the new-look Nets. Boston had dropped three straight, including two losses to their archrival Sixers.

Determined to show that they’re still one of the Conference big boys, the Celtics played with an edge from the opening tip – taking a double-digit lead less than four minutes into the game and never looking back over the next three quarters – handing Cleveland the lopsided 141-103 loss at the TD Garden.

The newly defensive-minded Cavaliers didn’t have their usual intensity in Beantown – allowing the Celtics to score at least 35 points in each of the first three quarters. By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, Brad Stevens had turned to Tacko Fall and Co.

The good news was that seven Cavaliers finished in double-figures. The bad news was that nobody netted more than 13 points.

Collin Sexton was that player with 13 points – snapping a streak of 20-plus point scoring nights that dated back to last season at 15. The Young Bull was 3-of-8 from the floor in just over 16 minutes of work, going 7-of-7 from the stripe, but finishing with a team-high six miscues in the loss.

Three others finished with 12 points for Cleveland.

All four of Cedi Osman’s field goal makes were from beyond the arc, going 4-of-7 from deep and 4-of-10 overall in 17 minutes of work. Damyean Dotson tallied double-figures for the sixth time in his last seven games, going 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, adding three assists and a pair of steals. Jarrett Allen missed his first two shots then hit his final five, adding a team-high seven boards, a pair of assists and a block.

The other Cavs added 11 in Sunday’s loss.

Andre Drummond failed to double-up for just the second time this year, adding five boards and a pair of blocked shots. Dylan Windler went 3-of-6 from the floor, adding four boards and three assists. JaVale McGee saw action for the first time in over a week – going 5-of-10 from the field to go with six boards and two rejections.

Jaylen Brown, coming off a 42-point night in Friday’s loss to Philly, led everyone on Sunday – finishing with 33 points in just 19 minutes of work, going 13-for-20 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from long-range and 4-of-4 from the stripe.

Tristan Thompson was the only Celtic starter who didn’t score in double-figures, but the beloved former Cavalier led both squads with 12 rebounds.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.