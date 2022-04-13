Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs Can't Cap Comeback in First Play-In Game

Posted: Apr 12, 2022

WRAP-UP

The young Cavaliers certainly have nothing to hang their heads about after Tuesday night’s Play-In Game against Brooklyn.

A slow start proved to be the Wine & Gold’s downfall – falling behind by 20 after one quarter – but J.B. Bickerstaff’s young squad made the heavyweight Nets sweat it out from there, mounting a furious comeback that got them to within five late in the fourth before finally dropping the 115-108 decision at Barclays Center.

With the loss, the Cavaliers will take on the winner of the Eastern Conference’s 9-10 Play-In Game between Charlotte and Atlanta, with the winner coming to Cleveland for a Friday night matchup that’ll send one team to the First Round against Miami.

Kyrie Irving hit his first 12 shots of the night and Kevin Durant was his dynamic self on Tuesday – with the pair combining for 59 points and 23 assists.

But the Cavaliers had an All-Star up their sleeve as well, with Darius Garland forcing the action all night, and especially late – netting Cleveland’s first nine points of the fourth quarter, finishing with 16 points in the period and a game-high-tying 34 on the night.

The Nets began that fourth quarter up a dozen, 85-73, but the Cavaliers just kept coming – and every time Brooklyn bumped its lead to double-digits, Cleveland continued to counterpunch. The Wine & Gold got to within five twice in the game’s final minute, but Durant and Irving were perfect in six trips to the line to ice the affair.

Kevin Love was rock-solid off the bench on Tuesday, doubling-up with 14 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, going 5-of-11 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from deep.

Evan Mobley, playing in his first postseason outing, looked typically unfazed by the moment – with the rookie star notching 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting, adding seven boards, a pair of assists and the Cavaliers only two blocked shots.

Lauri Markkanen, also making his postseason debut, and Caris LeVert were the only other Cavaliers in double-figures – although both struggled from the floor on Tuesday. Markkanen finished with 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting; LeVert, 12 points on 4-of-12. LeVert did play a solid floor game, however, pitching in with seven boards, seven assists and three steals.

Rajon Rondo came off Cleveland’s bench to hand out a team-best nine assists, adding seven points and three boards in 26 minutes of work off the bench.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

Play-In tickets for Friday night against the Hawks/ Hornets winner are on sale now! Get yours here.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

After a Nets missed shot, the Cavs get out and run, as Darius Garland waits for Evan Mobley to arrive inside and feeds him with a pass. Mobley puts on a quick spin move and dunks with two hands.

TURNING POINT

As hard as the Cavaliers scrapped all night, it’s unavoidable that the first quarter proved to be the squad’s undoing. After that first period, the Wine & Gold outscored Brooklyn, 88-75, over the next three quarters.

In that first quarter, the Nets shot 71 percent from the floor and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc – with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving going 8-of-8 from the floor in the period. When the smoke cleared, the Brooklyn was up, 40-20.

Cleveland began to find its footing in the second quarter, holding Steve Nash’s high-octane squad to just 17 points in the period. Cleveland outscored Brooklyn, 23-17, but couldn’t warm up from the floor – shooting 36 percent to the Nets’ 40 percent. Brooklyn turned the ball over seven times in the second, but the Wine and Gold couldn’t convert any of them into points on the other end.

BY THE NUMBERS

32.5, .510, .500, .900 … Darius Garland’s scoring average – along with his shooting percentage from the floor (25-of-49), three-point range (6-of-12) and the stripe (9-of-10) over his last two games against Brooklyn.

Tuesday’s effort was Garland’s eighth game of at least 30 points this season, including two now against the Nets. In the season series against Brooklyn this year, the All-Star guard is averaging 26.2ppg – topping the 20-point plateau in all five games and handing out double-digit assists in two.

QUOTABLE

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, on the final three quarters of Tuesday’s loss in Brooklyn …

"They came out in that first quarter with that intensity and that ferocity that we talked about. It took us to get banged around a little bit before we flipped the switch. And against a team like this, then you have to be perfect. I thought our guys did a great job over those final three quarters. Defensively, I thought we were more physical. Offensively, I thought we executed better, took what the game gave to us. But we gave ourselves a chance. We’ll learn from this. We play like we did in those last three quarters, we’re a pretty good basketball team. We just have to keep in mind how important our starts are and what’s on the line."

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 98.1.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers will now await the winner of the Hornets-Hawks 9-10 Play-In Game, which takes place on Wednesday night in Atlanta. The winner will be welcomed to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday night.

The Cavs and Hornets split their four-game season series – with each team winning a pair on the opponent’s home floor. Cleveland won its first meeting against Atlanta early in the season before dropping the final three.

Cavs vs. Nets Play-In Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Tuesday's loss against the Nets at Barclays Center.

Cavs at Nets - April 12, 2022

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Cavs vs. Nets Play-In Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Nets Play-In Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Tuesday's loss against the Nets at Barclays Center.
Apr 12, 2022  |  07:46
Cavs vs. Nets Play-In Postgame: Darius Garland + Kevin Love
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Nets Play-In Postgame: Darius Garland + Kevin Love

Cavs guard Darius Garland and forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Tuesday's loss against the Nets at Barclays Center.
Apr 12, 2022  |  14:10
Lauri Dunks off a Long Garland Feed
Now Playing

Lauri Dunks off a Long Garland Feed

A Nets miss leads to a Cavs break, with Darius Garland hitting Lauri Markkanen with a long outlet pass that Markkanen catches and dunks to end the break.
Apr 12, 2022  |  00:09
Garland Starts to Feel it in the Fourth
Now Playing

Garland Starts to Feel it in the Fourth

A friendly roll on a triple and a driving lay-up from Darius Garland get the Cavs to within single digits about mid-way though the fourth quarter.
Apr 12, 2022  |  00:22
Garland Hits a Tough Fall Away Shot
Now Playing

Garland Hits a Tough Fall Away Shot

Getting to the free throw line, Darius Garland falls away and hits a tough jumper off one leg in the third quarter against the Nets.
Apr 12, 2022  |  00:09
Rondo Bounces a Dime to Darius
Now Playing

Rondo Bounces a Dime to Darius

Rajon Rondo finds a cutting Darius Garland with a great bounce pass for the assist and wide open lay-up in the third quarter.
Apr 12, 2022  |  00:07
Feat. Highlight: Mobley's Quick Spin and Dunk
Now Playing

Feat. Highlight: Mobley's Quick Spin and Dunk

After a Nets missed shot, the Cavs get out and run, as Darius Garland waits for Evan Mobley to arrive inside and feeds him with a pass. Mobley puts on a quick spin move and dunks with two hands.
Apr 12, 2022  |  00:19
Love's Deep Three Beats Shot Clock Buzzer
Now Playing

Love's Deep Three Beats Shot Clock Buzzer

Kevin Love grabs the loose ball, gathers and shoots from way behind the line and hits as the shot clock buzzer sounds in the second quarter.
Apr 12, 2022  |  00:17
Love Starts the Second Quarter with a Pair of Baskets
Now Playing

Love Starts the Second Quarter with a Pair of Baskets

A post-up play and a tip-in after a missed shot from Kevin Love help the Cavs cut into the Nets lead early in the second quarter.
Apr 12, 2022  |  00:24
LeVert's Pass Splits the Defense, Finds Mobley for the Dunk
Now Playing

LeVert's Pass Splits the Defense, Finds Mobley for the Dunk

Caris LeVert drives inside and draws a double team, which he splits with a nice assist to a wide open Evan Mobley who dunks it home.
Apr 12, 2022  |  00:11
Mobley's And-One Dunk Gets the Cavs Started
Now Playing

Mobley's And-One Dunk Gets the Cavs Started

Evan Mobley uses a pump fake to get the defender in the air, draws the contact, and finishes the play with a dunk to earn a trip to the line early in the contest.
Apr 12, 2022  |  00:17
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter