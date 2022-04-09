Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs Drop Back-and-Forth Affair to Nets

Posted: Apr 08, 2022

WRAP-UP

Playing in their biggest road contest in four years and with huge postseason implications in the balance, J.B. Bickerstaff’s pugnacious young squad has nothing to be ashamed of following Friday night’s defeat.

The Nets ran out to a 17-point lead late in the first period before the Cavaliers bounced back with an extended rally that put them up five after three quarters. But Brooklyn reclaimed the lead for good when Kevin Durant drilled a triple early in the fourth, pulling away late to take the 118-107 decision at Barclays Center.

With one game remaining in the regular season, the Cavaliers now sit in the Eastern Conference’s 8th-seed – with Friday’s loss sealing the tiebreaker for Brooklyn, which won the season series, 3-1. The Hawks, who came into the contest tied with Brooklyn, fell to the Heat in Miami and now sit in a virtual tie with Charlotte, which blew out the Bulls in Chicago.

The Atlanta loss means that the Wine & Gold still control their own fate. With a win on Sunday over Milwaukee, the Cavaliers will still play in the Eastern Conference’s 7-8 Game against either Brooklyn or Atlanta.

The Cavs looked overwhelmed early and trailed by 15 points after one quarter, but got within eight by intermission. Cleveland kept coming in the third and took its first lead of the night when Isaac Okoro scored on a layup with 3:29 to play in the period. They’d build their lead to seven points late in the third.

But the Nets – who overcame a 21-point deficit in New York two nights ago – cut into Cleveland’s lead almost immediately, taking the lead on Durant’s three-pointer with 8:52 to play and never looking back.

The news wasn’t all bad for the Cavaliers on Friday night. Rookie of the Year candidate Evan Mobley returned to the lineup after missing the previous five games with a sprained left ankle and looked like he hadn’t missed a beat – finishing with 17 points, seven boards, three assists, two steals and a pair of blocks in 34 minutes of work.

Darius Garland led Cleveland with 31 points – going 12-for-24 from the floor, including 3-of-6 from long-range and 4-of-4 from the stripe, adding three assists and a pair of steals.

Lauri Markkanen capped a solid offensive week with 17 points, going 7-for-14 from the floor, and Caris LeVert added 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting, adding four boards, four helpers and a block.

Kevin Love was the only other Cavalier in double-figures, finishing with 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds in 21 minutes of work off the bench.

Durant led five Nets in double-figures with 36 points while both Bruce Brown and Andre Drummond notched double-doubles in the win.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Darius Garland picks the pocket of the Nets, going the length of the floor after a steal and finishing the play with a great reverse lay-up on the other end.

TURNING POINT

Brooklyn has the firepower to flip the switch in the fourth quarter – and for the second time in as many games the Nets did exactly that.

The Cavaliers outscored the Nets, 69-49, over the middle two quarters and led by a touchdown late in the third. But Brooklyn opened the final period on a 12-5 run, taking the lead with just under nine minutes to play and opening up a double-digit lead by the 4:34 mark on Kyrie Irving’s floater.

BY THE NUMBERS

16.7, .468, .900 … Lauri Markkanen’s scoring average – along with his shooting percentage from the floor (66-of-141) and from the stripe (36-of-40) – over his last 12 outings.

Over that stretch, the 5th-year man from Arizona is averaging 6.2rpg, notching double-digit scoring in every game but two, with three 20-point performances and one 30-point outburst in the mix.

QUOTABLE

Darius Garland, on what the Cavs have in front of them …

"We're still in the race. We're all trying to get wins and get in the playoffs. It doesn't matter what's going on or who’s out there. We're trying to get a win and stay in this playoff race and hopefully win one of these two games. We have another game Sunday, and we'll try and get that one and see where the chips fall."

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 98.1.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers wrap up the regular season this Sunday afternoon when they welcome the World Champs to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in a 3:30 start. The Wine & Gold will play in next week’s Play-In Tournament – the only question is whether they’ll be in Tuesday’s 7-8 Game or the 9-10 Game the following night.

Cavs vs. Nets Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Friday's loss against the Nets at Barclays Center.

Cavs at Nets - April 8, 2022

Cavs vs. Nets Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff
Cavs vs. Nets Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Friday's loss against the Nets at Barclays Center.
Apr 8, 2022  |  01:53
Cavs vs. Nets Postgame: Evan Mobley + Darius Garland
Cavs vs. Nets Postgame: Evan Mobley + Darius Garland

Cavs center Evan Mobley and guard Darius Garland spoke with the media following Friday's loss against the Nets at Barclays Center.
Apr 8, 2022  |  07:52
Lauri's Coast-to-Coast Jam
Lauri's Coast-to-Coast Jam

Lauri Markkanen does it all himself on this sequence, grabbing the steal on defense and going coast-to-coast for the one-handed jam on the break in the fourth quarter.
Apr 8, 2022  |  00:22
Rondo's Outlet Pass to Cedi
Rondo's Outlet Pass to Cedi

Rajon Rondo sends a long outlet pass to a streaking Cedi Osman down the floor who catches and finishes at the rim in the fourth quarter.
Apr 8, 2022  |  00:22
Garland Stops on a Dime and Scores
Garland Stops on a Dime and Scores

After a Nets missed shot, the Cavs get out and run with Darius Garland, as he drives inside, stops on a dime in the paint, and floats it up and in for a clutch basket.
Apr 8, 2022  |  00:23
LeVert's Up-and-Under Move Helps Cavs Inch Closer
LeVert's Up-and-Under Move Helps Cavs Inch Closer

A nice crossover move gets Caris LeVert past the first defender, then LeVert pulls off an up-and-under move on the lay-up to cut into the Nets lead.
Apr 8, 2022  |  00:15
LeVert with an Easy Dunk
LeVert with an Easy Dunk

Caris LeVert gets around his defender and has an easy path to the hole for a two-handed dunk early in the third quarter.
Apr 8, 2022  |  00:08
Garland with a Pair of Triples Before Half
Garland with a Pair of Triples Before Half

The strong first half of Darius Garland continues, as he cans a three pointer on consecutive times down the floor to end the first half against the Nets.
Apr 8, 2022  |  00:23
Mobley with a Strong Put-Back Dunk
Mobley with a Strong Put-Back Dunk

A missed shot by the Cavs leads to this strong, put-back dunk from Evan Mobley, flying in from the weak side for rebound and points.
Apr 8, 2022  |  00:15
Garland With Another Fantastic Finish
Garland With Another Fantastic Finish

The Cavs All-Star point guard does it again, driving the entire floor, splitting the defense in the paint, and scores a tough lay-up while falling down.
Apr 8, 2022  |  00:18
Feat. Highlight: DG's Reverse Lay-Up
Feat. Highlight: DG's Reverse Lay-Up

Darius Garland picks the pocket of the Nets, going the length of the floor after a steal and finishing the play with a great reverse lay-up on the other end.
Apr 8, 2022  |  00:19
Welcome Back, Evan Mobley!
Welcome Back, Evan Mobley!

Evan Mobley returns to the starting lineup tonight and makes an impact right away, scoring a floater in the lane over a defender early in the first quarter against the Nets
Apr 8, 2022  |  00:14
