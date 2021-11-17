Banged-Up Cavs Fall in Brooklyn

WRAP-UP

The banged-up Cavaliers limped into Brooklyn on Wednesday night – playing without the entire frontcourt that started the season and their leading scorer – and could have called it quits after falling behind by 23.

Instead, J.B. Bickerstaff’s shorthanded squad hung tough for all 48 minutes before succumbing to the Nets in the final minutes and dropping the 109-99 decision at the Barclays Center.

The Cavaliers were again without Collin Sexton, who suffered a meniscus tear earlier this month, as well as Jarrett Allen, home with a non-COVID-related illness, Evan Mobley, out with an elbow injury, and Lauri Markkanen, still working to return from the league’s health and safety protocol.

But the starting backcourt plus plenty of rotational guys stepped up – especially after intermission, when Cleveland outscored the Nets, 58-47, after falling behind big in the opening stanza.

The Cavs trailed by three TDs at half, but Ricky Rubio’s three-pointer less than nine minutes into the second half cut Brooklyn’s edge to single-digits. Cleveland remained in striking distance – staying within a dozen points the rest of the way – but didn’t have the ammo to seal the deal down the stretch.

Rubio led the Cavaliers with 25 points, going 8-of-17 from the floor and 6-of-6 from the stripe, adding five assists and four boards in 33 minutes of work.

Darius Garland scored 20 of his 24 points after the break, going 8-for-14 from the floor in the second half and 10-of-26 overall, leading Cleveland with six assists and three steals.

Dean Wade was solid once again – finishing with 11 points, five boards, two assists and a pair of steals – while Ed Davis got his longest run since late last January (with Minnesota against the Cavaliers), grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds to go with six points, a steal and blocked shot in Wednesday’s spot start.

Cedi Osman added 11 points off the bench, as did Kevin Love, who returned from an eight-game absence to finish with 11 points, nine boards and a pair of assists in 21 minutes of work.

James Harden led all scorers with 27 points, going 6-of-12 from the floor and 12-of-12 from the stripe, doubling-up with 10 boards and leading both squads with seven assists. LaMarcus Aldridge added 24 points off the bench.

