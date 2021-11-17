Banged-Up Cavs Fall in Brooklyn

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
The banged-up Cavaliers limped into Brooklyn on Wednesday night – playing without the entire frontcourt that started the season and their leading scorer – and could have called it quits after falling behind by 23.
Instead, J.B. Bickerstaff’s shorthanded squad hung tough for all 48 minutes before succumbing to the Nets in the final minutes and dropping the 109-99 decision at the Barclays Center.
The Cavaliers were again without Collin Sexton, who suffered a meniscus tear earlier this month, as well as Jarrett Allen, home with a non-COVID-related illness, Evan Mobley, out with an elbow injury, and Lauri Markkanen, still working to return from the league’s health and safety protocol.
But the starting backcourt plus plenty of rotational guys stepped up – especially after intermission, when Cleveland outscored the Nets, 58-47, after falling behind big in the opening stanza.
The Cavs trailed by three TDs at half, but Ricky Rubio’s three-pointer less than nine minutes into the second half cut Brooklyn’s edge to single-digits. Cleveland remained in striking distance – staying within a dozen points the rest of the way – but didn’t have the ammo to seal the deal down the stretch.
Rubio led the Cavaliers with 25 points, going 8-of-17 from the floor and 6-of-6 from the stripe, adding five assists and four boards in 33 minutes of work.
Darius Garland scored 20 of his 24 points after the break, going 8-for-14 from the floor in the second half and 10-of-26 overall, leading Cleveland with six assists and three steals.
Dean Wade was solid once again – finishing with 11 points, five boards, two assists and a pair of steals – while Ed Davis got his longest run since late last January (with Minnesota against the Cavaliers), grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds to go with six points, a steal and blocked shot in Wednesday’s spot start.
Cedi Osman added 11 points off the bench, as did Kevin Love, who returned from an eight-game absence to finish with 11 points, nine boards and a pair of assists in 21 minutes of work.
James Harden led all scorers with 27 points, going 6-of-12 from the floor and 12-of-12 from the stripe, doubling-up with 10 boards and leading both squads with seven assists. LaMarcus Aldridge added 24 points off the bench.
Darius Garland shoots and connects on a shot falling away off of one foot on the baseline as the shot clock expires in the second quarter.
If you’re looking for one difference from last year’s squad, it’s the team’s resistance to the ‘third quarter blues’ that have plagued them in the recent past. On Wednesday night, the third quarter is when the Cavs made their move.
Down, 62-41, at the half, the Cavaliers came out of the locker room firing while holding Harden and Kevin Durant to a combined four points while Rubio and Garland combined for 14 – keying a 23-11 run that got them within nine.
Cleveland got to within seven, 96-89, with 4:44 to play, but Harden answered on Brooklyn’s next possession and the Cavs would get no closer.
By the Numbers - 21.8, .433, .422 … Ricky Rubio’s scoring average – along with his shooting percentage from the floor and from long-range, respectively, over his last six outings.
Over that six-game stretch, the 11th yearnman has four games of at least 20 points, is averaging 6.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds while leading Cleveland to a 3-3 mark.
”The second half was more of who we are. And that’s the thing with us. We can’t be anybody else. We can’t be the Brooklyn Nets. We can’t be the Golden State Warriors tomorrow. We have to be the Cleveland Cavaliers and play Cavaliers basketball all the time. I think we did in the second half. That’s the lesson for us: continue to be the best version of ourselves, and we’ll figure all the other stuff out. ”
The Cavaliers come home to face the league’s best team – the 12-2 Golden State Warriors – to close out the mid-week back-to-back. Following that, the Wine & Gold get a much-needed three-day break.
On the other end of the weekend, the Cavs welcome these same Nets in the second game of the four-game homestand next Monday night. On Wednesday, it’s a date with the West’s second-best squad when Devin Booker and the Suns roll in. Cleveland wraps up the extended stay next Saturday night, hosting the Orlando Magic.