Wine & Gold Drop Season Finale in Brooklyn

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers and Nets quickly discovered that they were two different squads than the ones who clashed at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in late-January.

Back then, both squads had just consummated a four-team deal that landed James Harden in Brooklyn and Jarrett Allen in Cleveland. And in back-to-back home contests, including a double-overtime thriller, the Wine & Gold took the pair.

But Sunday’s Nets – minus Harden – were hungry for the East’s 2nd-seed and getting geared up for an extended Playoff run and the Cavaliers were wrapping up an injury-riddled campaign on the road. The result was a one-sided 123-109 win for Steve Nash’s squad, which began pulling away in the third quarter and never looked back.

The injury bug has bitten J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad all season long, and Sunday’s contest was no different. The Cavs were again without starters Kevin Love and Darius Garland – and Collin Sexton was ejected after a questionable Flagrant-2 call, coming up into Kevin Durant’s chin with an elbow/forearm on what seemed like a relatively standard drive to the basket.

The Nets jumped ahead by double-figures less than three minutes into the contest. Cleveland went on a 15-6 run early in the second quarter and got as close as six midway through the period. But the Nets pulled away close to half, and the Cavs would only get within single-digits once more after intermission.

Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro both finished with 18 points apiece to lead Cleveland.

Wade went 7-for-14 from the floor, including 4-of-9 from long-range, adding eight boards, three assists and a steal. Okoro capped off his rookie season in style – finishing with double-digit points for the 12th time in his last 13 games – going 6-of-16 from the floor to go with three boards.

Damyean Dotson notched 15 of his 17 points before half, going 7-of-9 from the floor, including 3-of-5 from deep. Brodric Thomas added 14 points off Cleveland’s bench and Mfiondu Kabengele grabbed 10 boards in 18 minutes of relief.

Despite playing just 20 minutes, Sexton still managed 16 points, going 5-of-11 from the floor and 5-of-5 from the stripe, adding a team-high five boards.

Jarrett Allen led both squads with 11 rebounds to go with nine boards in the loss.

Kevin Durant led seven Nets in double-figures with a game-high 23 points – going 8-of-10 from the floor while also leading both squads with 13 assists. Kyrie Irving added 17 assists, six boards and three steals.

