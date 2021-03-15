Hawks Big Fourth Sinks Cavs

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers have lost the mojo they had before the Break. And it would behoove them to find it fast, with a brutal upcoming schedule that includes a date against a red-hot team in an arena where they haven’t won in over a decade.

Before dealing with what’s ahead, however, the suddenly-cold Wine & Gold struggled again in their second game following the midway break – with the Hawks outscoring them in the final quarter, 31-16, and pulling away for the 100-82 decision on Sunday night in Atlanta.

Cleveland again failed to reach the century mark, struggled from the floor, beyond the arc and at the stripe. The Cavs got very little production from their frontcourt, got beat on the boards and on the fast break.

Making matters worse, starting forward Kevin Love – who just returned to the lineup this past Friday – tweaked the calf injury that had sidelined him and had to leave the game after less than two minutes of action.

Even with all that, the Cavaliers went into the fourth quarter trailing by just four points as they attempted to run their win streak over Atlanta to five. But it was not to be, Cleveland went ice cold to start the period while the Hawks took off.

Collin Sexton led just four Cavaliers in double-figures with 15 points, going 5-for-17 from the floor.

Darius Garland followed up with 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting, adding a game-high seven assists.

Jarrett Allen led Cleveland with 11 boards to go with nine points.

Cedi Osman and JaVale McGee notched 10 points apiece off Cleveland’s bench.

The Hawks – who extended their win streak to five despite playing without the league’s leading rebounder, Clint Capela – had six players in double-figures, led by John Collins, who doubled-up with 22 points and 12 boards.

