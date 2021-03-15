Hawks Big Fourth Sinks Cavs

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
The Cavaliers have lost the mojo they had before the Break. And it would behoove them to find it fast, with a brutal upcoming schedule that includes a date against a red-hot team in an arena where they haven’t won in over a decade.
Before dealing with what’s ahead, however, the suddenly-cold Wine & Gold struggled again in their second game following the midway break – with the Hawks outscoring them in the final quarter, 31-16, and pulling away for the 100-82 decision on Sunday night in Atlanta.
Cleveland again failed to reach the century mark, struggled from the floor, beyond the arc and at the stripe. The Cavs got very little production from their frontcourt, got beat on the boards and on the fast break.
Making matters worse, starting forward Kevin Love – who just returned to the lineup this past Friday – tweaked the calf injury that had sidelined him and had to leave the game after less than two minutes of action.
Even with all that, the Cavaliers went into the fourth quarter trailing by just four points as they attempted to run their win streak over Atlanta to five. But it was not to be, Cleveland went ice cold to start the period while the Hawks took off.
Collin Sexton led just four Cavaliers in double-figures with 15 points, going 5-for-17 from the floor.
Darius Garland followed up with 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting, adding a game-high seven assists.
Jarrett Allen led Cleveland with 11 boards to go with nine points.
Cedi Osman and JaVale McGee notched 10 points apiece off Cleveland’s bench.
The Hawks – who extended their win streak to five despite playing without the league’s leading rebounder, Clint Capela – had six players in double-figures, led by John Collins, who doubled-up with 22 points and 12 boards.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
After Isaac Okoro keeps the possession alive with an offensive rebound, Darius Garland rewards him with a sweet no-look dime that Okoro catches and puts in.
All it takes is one look at the box score to tell where Sunday night’s contest turned.
The Cavaliers had beaten Atlanta twice this season and trailed going into the fourth quarter both times. But that was not the case on Sunday night – with Atlanta running off the period’s first 12 points before Isaac Okoro’s floater temporarily stopped the bleeding.
The operative word is “temporarily.” The Hawks proceeded to go on an 8-0 run after Okoro’s bucket, pushing the lead over 20 points and coasting to the finish line from there.
By the Numbers - 11.7 … rebounds that Jarrett Allen is averaging over his last 13 games – grabbing double-digit boards in 10 of those contests.
Over that stretch, Allen is also averaging 16.0ppg with two games of two blocks, two games of three blocks and a pair of four-swat outings.
"We lost our rhythm over the Break, some of the grit, some of the toughness we were playing with before the Break. We need to rediscover it here quickly because I thought there were so many moments in which we were outplayed and outworked."
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
The Cavaliers wrap up their three-game roadie to start the second half on Tuesday night, playing the first half of a back-to-back in Miami – where they’ve dropped 18 straight – before returning to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the first of four on Wednesday, welcoming the Celtics for a St. Patrick’s Day matchup.
The Wine & Gold get Thursday night off, then play three games in four nights – beginning with a Friday night visit from the Spurs. Cleveland wraps up the homestand with a back-to-back against the Raptors on Sunday and Kings on Monday before closing out the month of March with a four-game junket.