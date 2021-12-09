Defensive-Minded Cavaliers Blast Bulls

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Wednesday night’s Central Division showdown was supposed to be a knock-down-drag-out between long-time rivals trying to build on strong starts to the season.
Instead, it was all Wine and Gold – who stifled Chicago from the opening tip, taking control in the second quarter and coasting home after intermission to snap a two-game skid with a lopsided 115-92 decision over the Bulls at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The Division-leading Bulls were without their leading scorer, DeMar DeRozan, but it might not have mattered against a defensive-minded Cavaliers squad that allowed just 42 percent shooting from the floor, 27 percent from long-range. Cleveland also swatted eight Chicago offerings – five of those by rookie Evan Mobley.
The 20-year-old from USC spearheaded Cleveland’s defense on Wednesday, and was just as good on the offensive end. On the night, Mobley went 8-of-11 from the floor, adding nine boards to his career-high block total.
Darius Garland bounced back from a rough shooting night on Monday in Milwaukee to lead both teams with 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 3-of-7 from long-range, adding six assist and a steal.
Lauri Markkanen was solid from the floor, finishing with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 2-of-4 from deep, while Jarrett Allen finished with 13 points and a team-high 12 rebounds, doubling-up once again after having his streak stopped at seven by the Bucks.
The Cavs got solid efforts once again off its bench – with both Kevin Love and Ricky Rubio pitching in with 11 points apiece. Love was 3-of-6 from beyond the arc to go with five boards while Rubio led Cleveland with nine assists in the win.
Cedi Osman chipped in with six points, three steals and a pair of blocked shots and Dean Wade, seeing action after both coaches emptied their benches, drilled three three-pointer in less than five minutes of work.
Overall, the Cavs bench outscored Chicago’s, 39-14, with the Bulls not getting their first points from a reserve until early in the fourth quarter.
Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 23 points on 9-for-21 shooting, adding a team-high nine assists. Nikola Vucevic doubled-up with 18 points and 12 boards, but was just 8-of-23 from the floor as Chicago had its win streak halted at four.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Isaac Okoro with a dunk in the 3rd quarter against the Chicago Bulls on December 8, 2021.
For the past couple years, the third quarter blues haunted the Cavaliers on an almost nightly basis. But this year’s been a different story. And on Wednesday night, the Wine and Gold pulled away during the period.
The Bulls scored the first two points of the second stanza on Nikola Vucevic’s jumper, but that’s as good as it would get for Chicago. Behind the solid play of Kevin Love – who tallied nine points in the quarter – and Ricky Rubio – who handed out four of his nine dimes – the Cavs went on a 21-9 run, opening up a three-touchdown lead and cruising to the finish line down in the fourth.
By the Numbers - 5 … games this season in which Evan Mobley has at least four blocked shots, one of four rookies in Cavs history with at least that many. (Hot Rod Williams has the record, with 16.) Mobley also joins Hot Rod as the first Cavs rookie to record 40 or more blocks and score at least 300 points through his first 22 games.
Mobley is also the first Cavs rookie to swat five shots in a game since a guy named LeBron James did so back on March 16, 2004.
”Our team goes how our defense goes. So our guys know, if we want to do the job, we have to be great on that end of the floor. So they went out and committed to it, and I thought they did a tremendous job guarding two elite players and making them work for everything.”
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
Following Wednesday’s blowout win over the Bulls, the Wine and Gold close out their busy week with a road-home back-to-back – traveling to Minnesota for a Friday night matchup with Anthony Edwards and the improved Timberwolves before returning home to host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.
On Monday night, the Cavaliers welcome Jimmy Butler and the Heat to town before closing out the three-game homestand on Wednesday night against Houston. From there, Cleveland plays five of its final seven games in December away from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.