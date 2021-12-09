Defensive-Minded Cavaliers Blast Bulls

WRAP-UP

Wednesday night’s Central Division showdown was supposed to be a knock-down-drag-out between long-time rivals trying to build on strong starts to the season.

Instead, it was all Wine and Gold – who stifled Chicago from the opening tip, taking control in the second quarter and coasting home after intermission to snap a two-game skid with a lopsided 115-92 decision over the Bulls at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Division-leading Bulls were without their leading scorer, DeMar DeRozan, but it might not have mattered against a defensive-minded Cavaliers squad that allowed just 42 percent shooting from the floor, 27 percent from long-range. Cleveland also swatted eight Chicago offerings – five of those by rookie Evan Mobley.

The 20-year-old from USC spearheaded Cleveland’s defense on Wednesday, and was just as good on the offensive end. On the night, Mobley went 8-of-11 from the floor, adding nine boards to his career-high block total.

Darius Garland bounced back from a rough shooting night on Monday in Milwaukee to lead both teams with 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 3-of-7 from long-range, adding six assist and a steal.

Lauri Markkanen was solid from the floor, finishing with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 2-of-4 from deep, while Jarrett Allen finished with 13 points and a team-high 12 rebounds, doubling-up once again after having his streak stopped at seven by the Bucks.

The Cavs got solid efforts once again off its bench – with both Kevin Love and Ricky Rubio pitching in with 11 points apiece. Love was 3-of-6 from beyond the arc to go with five boards while Rubio led Cleveland with nine assists in the win.

Cedi Osman chipped in with six points, three steals and a pair of blocked shots and Dean Wade, seeing action after both coaches emptied their benches, drilled three three-pointer in less than five minutes of work.

Overall, the Cavs bench outscored Chicago’s, 39-14, with the Bulls not getting their first points from a reserve until early in the fourth quarter.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 23 points on 9-for-21 shooting, adding a team-high nine assists. Nikola Vucevic doubled-up with 18 points and 12 boards, but was just 8-of-23 from the floor as Chicago had its win streak halted at four.

