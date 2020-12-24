Cavs Hold Off Hornets, Take Home Opener

WRAP-UP

It had been over nine months since the Cavaliers took the hardwood in a competitive regular season contest, but on Wednesday night it looked like they’d never missed a beat.

Other than Charlotte’s late rally which fell just short, almost everything went the Wine & Gold’s way in the 2020-21 season opener – opening up a three-touchdown lead in the second quarter and holding on for the 121-114 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavaliers shot 53 percent from the floor, handed out 34 assists on 46 made baskets and featured seven players in double-figures.

After a sluggish first quarter for both teams, the Cavaliers hit the throttle in the second. Charlotte outscored Cleveland in both the third and fourth quarters, but the Cavs – who extended their edge to 24 points early in the second stanza – had enough cushion to hold on and seal the deal.

Collin Sexton played in just one preseason game – and looked awfully rusty in that contest – but he shook said rust off immediately on Wednesday, leading Cleveland with 27 points, going 9-for-16 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from long-range to go with five assists.

Sexton’s backcourt mate also voided an uneven preseason on Wednesday night – finishing up with 22 points, going 7-of-13 from the floor, including 4-of-8 from deep to go with six assists, six boards and a steal.

Andre Drummond doubled-up with 14 points, a game-high 14 rebounds and four assists and Larry Nance Jr. – starting in place of the injured Kevin Love – barely missed a triple-double, adding 13 points, 13 boards, a team-high eight assists, three steals and a pair of blocked shots.

Rookie Isaac Okoro rounded out the starters in double-figures, chipping in with 11 points, three boards and five helpers, going 4-of-5 from the floor.

JaVale McGee was outstanding in his Cavaliers debut – notching 13 points in 19 minutes of work off the bench, going 6-of-7 from the floor to go with seven rebounds. Coming off an outstanding preseason, Cedi Osman added 11 points, going 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, adding four boards and a pair of assists.

For the Hornets, Youngstown native and Shaker Heights grad Terry Rozier led everyone with 42 points – his third straight game against his hometown team topping the 30-point plateau. On the night, Rozier went 15-for-23 from the floor, canning 10 triples along the way.

