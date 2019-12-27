Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs Win Streak Snapped in Beantown

Posted: Dec 27, 2019

WRAP-UP

In a matchup pitting two teams riding three-game win streaks, something had to give.

The Cavaliers fell behind early before mounting a strong third quarter rally, but eventually couldn’t close in the fourth as the Celtics snapped Cleveland’s longest win streak since April 2018 – taking the 129-117 decision on Friday afternoon in Beantown.

The Wine & Gold were able to keep Gordon Hayward – who dropped 39 points on Cleveland in the first meeting – and Kemba Walker – who led everyone with 22 in the second – completely in check. But Jaylen Brown went off for 34 points and Jayson Tatum poured in 30 more in Friday’s matchup.

Both teams shot 52 percent from the floor, committed just 11 turnovers and tallied 60 points in the paint. But Boston canned 14 triples to Cleveland’s nine and shot 90 percent from the stripe, which proved to be the difference.

Kevin Love put up a big performance of his own – posting his second 30-point effort of the season, going 10-of-16 from the floor, including 6-of-11 from long-range and 4-of-6 from the line, adding seven boards and four assists.

Collin Sexton followed up with 21 points on 9-of-20 shooting to go with four boards, a pair of assists and a steal.

Kevin Porter Jr. took some time to get warmed up, but the rookie from Southern Cal netted 12 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter – going 5-for-5 from the field in the period and 5-of-9 overall, adding three rebounds and four assists.

Porter and the rest of Cleveland’s bench was still getting re-calibrated after a Christmas Eve deal that sent Jordan Clarkson to Utah in exchange for Dante Exum and a pair of second rounders.

For his part, Exum was rock-solid in his Cavs debut – hitting all three shot attempts to finish with nine points, adding an assist and a pair of steals in the loss.

Tristan Thompson finished with 12 points and seven boards and Cedi Osman chipped in with 10 points, five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block to round out the Cavaliers in double-figures.

HIGHLIGHT

Collin Sexton spins and scores inside against the Celtics early in the first quarter.

TURNING POINT

The Cavaliers got down early, trailing by double-digits in the first quarter and by 15 at the break.

But after falling behind by an even 20 early midway through the third, Cleveland made its move – outscoring Boston, 21-12, to end the period, briefly cutting the Celtics’ lead to single-figures.

That would be as good as it would get in the second stanza for Cleveland. Boston opened the fourth on a 21-11 burst and Jaylen Brown’s eight straight points put the good guys in an 18-point hole. With the second half of a back-to-back looming on Saturday in Minnesota, John Beilein emptied his bench moments later.

BY THE NUMBERS

113.0, .501, 18.7, 11 … points, shooting percentage, assists and three-pointers that the Wine and Gold are averaging over their last four games.

QUOTABLE

Coach John Beilein, on what impressed him about Dante Exum in his debut …

”His length, his ability to guard; his understanding of the game is really good. He’s communicated really well; that’s one of our issues we’re really working on right now. We’re a very quiet team, and you really can’t win that way. He speaks Australian, but he does it well.”

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 87.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers’ three-game roadie rolls on, playing the second half of a back-to-back on Saturday night in Minnesota, taking on the struggling Timberwolves.

From there, Cleveland wraps up the calendar year and decade north of the border, taking on the World Champs on New Year’s Eve in Toronto. The Wine and Gold then return for a four-game homestand – welcoming the Hornets, Thunder, Timberwolves and Pistons to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

