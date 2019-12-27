Cavs Win Streak Snapped in Beantown

WRAP-UP

In a matchup pitting two teams riding three-game win streaks, something had to give.

The Cavaliers fell behind early before mounting a strong third quarter rally, but eventually couldn’t close in the fourth as the Celtics snapped Cleveland’s longest win streak since April 2018 – taking the 129-117 decision on Friday afternoon in Beantown.

The Wine & Gold were able to keep Gordon Hayward – who dropped 39 points on Cleveland in the first meeting – and Kemba Walker – who led everyone with 22 in the second – completely in check. But Jaylen Brown went off for 34 points and Jayson Tatum poured in 30 more in Friday’s matchup.

Both teams shot 52 percent from the floor, committed just 11 turnovers and tallied 60 points in the paint. But Boston canned 14 triples to Cleveland’s nine and shot 90 percent from the stripe, which proved to be the difference.

Kevin Love put up a big performance of his own – posting his second 30-point effort of the season, going 10-of-16 from the floor, including 6-of-11 from long-range and 4-of-6 from the line, adding seven boards and four assists.

Collin Sexton followed up with 21 points on 9-of-20 shooting to go with four boards, a pair of assists and a steal.

Kevin Porter Jr. took some time to get warmed up, but the rookie from Southern Cal netted 12 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter – going 5-for-5 from the field in the period and 5-of-9 overall, adding three rebounds and four assists.

Porter and the rest of Cleveland’s bench was still getting re-calibrated after a Christmas Eve deal that sent Jordan Clarkson to Utah in exchange for Dante Exum and a pair of second rounders.

For his part, Exum was rock-solid in his Cavs debut – hitting all three shot attempts to finish with nine points, adding an assist and a pair of steals in the loss.

Tristan Thompson finished with 12 points and seven boards and Cedi Osman chipped in with 10 points, five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block to round out the Cavaliers in double-figures.