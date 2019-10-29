Late Push Lifts Bucks Over Cavs

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
The Cavaliers succeeded in frustrating the league’s reigning MVP on Monday night; it was the rest of the Bucks squad that did the major damage – sending the Wine & Gold to their second-straight road loss, a 129-112 decision at Fiserv Forum.
The final score doesn’t completely reflect the Cavaliers effort; Cleveland trailed by just five points early in the fourth quarter before Milwaukee pulled away over the final nine minutes.
Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love each doubled-up for the third straight contest to start the season – with Love tallying 15 points and a game-high 16 boards and Thompson finishing with 17 points, 13 rebounds and a team-high-tying four assists.
Collin Sexton extended his double-digit scoring streak to 26 games, leading Cleveland with 18 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Jordan Clarkson netted 13 of his 17 points after intermission, going 6-for-14 from the floor overall and adding four assists in 25 minutes off the bench.
Larry Nance Jr. added 15 points and eight boards of his own off the bench and Cedi Osman rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures, tallying eight of his 10 points in the first quarter.
Giannis Antetokounmpo – who averaged 35.0 points per in two games against Cleveland last year – finished with just 14 points on Monday, going 5-for-15 from the floor. Instead, it was a pair of reserves – Pat Connaughton and former Cavalier, George Hill, who stung the Wine & Gold in this one.
Connaughton scored 14 of his 17 points before intermission – going 4-of-5 from long-range, 6-of-8 from the floor overall on the night. Hill did most of his work after half – netting 11 of his 19 points over the final two quarters. Khris Middleton led all scorers with 21 points.
Tristan Thompson makes a heads up play in the second quarter by slamming home the putback dunk in Milwaukee.
The Bucks led by double-figures though most of the middle two quarters, extending their edge to 16 points with 3:18 to play in the third and finishing the period up 11.
Eric Bledsoe’s layup made it a baker’s dozen to start the fourth before Jordan Clarkson’s back-to-back triples – part of an 11-2 run – got Cleveland to within five with 9:26 to play in the game.
But Bledsoe keyed a 9-2 run that put the Bucks up 12, and back-to-back bombs by Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton blew the contest open for the Bucks, who led by as many as 21 as they pulled away down the stretch.
15.7, 15.7 … scoring and rebounding averages for Kevin Love through the first three games, registering double-doubles in each.
The 11th-year man from UCLA is shooting 48 percent from the floor, 38 percent from long-range, 87 percent from the stripe and his 14 total assists lead the team.
Collin Sexton, on Monday’s effort in Milwaukee …
"We fought. We played Giannis well. We executed the game plan. They just made a lot of shots. They shot the ball really well. We didn’t shoot too well on our end, but there are going to be nights like that. We just need to pick it up and find things on the defensive end so we can get stops, layups and easy buckets."
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 97.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.
The Cavaliers return home for another Central Division matchup – welcoming Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkenen and the Bulls to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday night. Chicago comes in having dropped two straight, including a Monday night loss in New York.
After taking on Chicago, the Cavs get right back on the road – traveling to Indiana for a Friday night meeting with the Pacers.