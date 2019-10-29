Late Push Lifts Bucks Over Cavs

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers succeeded in frustrating the league’s reigning MVP on Monday night; it was the rest of the Bucks squad that did the major damage – sending the Wine & Gold to their second-straight road loss, a 129-112 decision at Fiserv Forum.

The final score doesn’t completely reflect the Cavaliers effort; Cleveland trailed by just five points early in the fourth quarter before Milwaukee pulled away over the final nine minutes.

Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love each doubled-up for the third straight contest to start the season – with Love tallying 15 points and a game-high 16 boards and Thompson finishing with 17 points, 13 rebounds and a team-high-tying four assists.

Collin Sexton extended his double-digit scoring streak to 26 games, leading Cleveland with 18 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Jordan Clarkson netted 13 of his 17 points after intermission, going 6-for-14 from the floor overall and adding four assists in 25 minutes off the bench.

Larry Nance Jr. added 15 points and eight boards of his own off the bench and Cedi Osman rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures, tallying eight of his 10 points in the first quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo – who averaged 35.0 points per in two games against Cleveland last year – finished with just 14 points on Monday, going 5-for-15 from the floor. Instead, it was a pair of reserves – Pat Connaughton and former Cavalier, George Hill, who stung the Wine & Gold in this one.

Connaughton scored 14 of his 17 points before intermission – going 4-of-5 from long-range, 6-of-8 from the floor overall on the night. Hill did most of his work after half – netting 11 of his 19 points over the final two quarters. Khris Middleton led all scorers with 21 points.