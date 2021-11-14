Comeback Cavs Stun Celtics in Saturday Thriller

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Just when you think the surprising young Cavaliers will come down to earth, they do something crazy like pulling out Saturday night’s thriller at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Trailing by 19 points with just over three minutes to play in the third quarter, the Wine & Gold mounted a furious comeback in the fourth – holding Boston to just 15 points in the period and sealing the 91-89 victory on a pair of free throws by Darius Garland with 9.4 to play.
After blasting the Pistons on Friday night, the Cavaliers just didn’t have their legs through most of the fourth quarter, leaving J.B. Bickerstaff searching for the right combination to jumpstart the squad. He found it, and an unlikely group of Garland, Ricky Rubio, Evan Mobley, Dylan Windler and Denzel Valentine ignited the rally that would seal Cleveland’s ninth win in its last 12 outings.
What was a one-sided contest for three-and-a-half quarters boiled down to a thriller late – with seven ties and five lead-changes in just the second half of the fourth quarter alone.
In the end, it was the shorthanded Cavaliers – playing without the services of Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love and Lamar Stevens – who made the plays that counted, with Rubio finding Jarrett Allen for an alley-oop dunk to the Cavs up a deuce with 36 seconds to play and Garland calmly sinking his free throws late.
The Cavs also made the plays they needed to on the defensive end – including an incredible chase-down block of a Jayson Tatum layup attempt by Mobley with 5:26 to play and Cedi’s stout defense against Dennis Schroder to preserve the lead in the closing seconds.
Garland led the Wine & Gold with 22 points, going 7-of-15 from the floor and 6-of-6 from the stripe, adding six assists and a steal in the win.
Mobley continued his amazing rookie run – finishing with 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting, adding a team-high nine boards, a pair of steals and all three of Cleveland’s blocked shots.
Rubio – who played almost the entire second half – had another big night off the bench, chipping in with 16 points, a team-high seven assists, four boards and a steal.
Jarrett Allen added 11 points on a perfect 5-of-5 from the floor, adding eight boards and a pair of steals.
Boston’s Dennis Schroder led both squads with 28 points while Robert Williams III grabbed a game-high 16 boards in the loss.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Ricky Rubio hits Jarrett Allen with a long ally-oop pass to a put the Wine & Gold up with 30 seconds left as the Cavs complete the comeback win.
The Cavaliers won this one on both sides of the floor – and with the help of a frothing Saturday night crowd in Cleveland.
With 1:40 to play in the third quarter, down 17 points – 74-57 – Denzel Valentine’s three-pointer ignited a 21-2 run that bled into the final quarter. Cedi Osman’s second triple of the quarter got Cleveland to within four and Ricky Rubio drilled a pair of free throws to give the Cavs their first lead since the midway point of the first quarter.
In that fourth period, the Cavaliers held Boston to a season-low-tying 15 points on just 4-of-13 shooting from the floor, forcing eight turnovers and dominating the Celtics in the paint, 12-4.
By the Numbers - 1 … Cavaliers rookies in franchise history who have accumulated 200 points and 100 rebounds in 14 games or fewer – and the first rookie since DeAndre Ayton to do so.
The leader in blocked shots and blocks per game among all rookies has also swatted at least one shot in 12 of his first 14 games – including seven straight contests.
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
”There’s no ‘basketball reason’ we should have won that game. But there was a collective spirit that refused to allow us to lose that game. And that’s what we keep talking about is growing in that locker room. Don’t get me wrong: guys made some critical plays and carried their weight. But it’s the spirit of that basketball team that has that fight in them and they won’t give up.”
After taking down the Celtics on Saturday night, the Cavaliers will try for the home season sweep when they take on Boston again on Monday night to wrap up the four-game homestand.
On Wednesday, the Wine & Gold finally hit the road – traveling to Brooklyn for a matchup with Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Nets. From there, Cleveland opens another four-game homestand – welcoming the Warriors next Thursday night, followed by visits from the Nets, Suns and Magic before wrapping up the month of November on the road in Dallas.