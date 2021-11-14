Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Comeback Cavs Stun Celtics in Saturday Thriller

Posted: Nov 14, 2021

WRAP-UP

Just when you think the surprising young Cavaliers will come down to earth, they do something crazy like pulling out Saturday night’s thriller at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Trailing by 19 points with just over three minutes to play in the third quarter, the Wine & Gold mounted a furious comeback in the fourth – holding Boston to just 15 points in the period and sealing the 91-89 victory on a pair of free throws by Darius Garland with 9.4 to play.

After blasting the Pistons on Friday night, the Cavaliers just didn’t have their legs through most of the fourth quarter, leaving J.B. Bickerstaff searching for the right combination to jumpstart the squad. He found it, and an unlikely group of Garland, Ricky Rubio, Evan Mobley, Dylan Windler and Denzel Valentine ignited the rally that would seal Cleveland’s ninth win in its last 12 outings.

What was a one-sided contest for three-and-a-half quarters boiled down to a thriller late – with seven ties and five lead-changes in just the second half of the fourth quarter alone.

In the end, it was the shorthanded Cavaliers – playing without the services of Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love and Lamar Stevens – who made the plays that counted, with Rubio finding Jarrett Allen for an alley-oop dunk to the Cavs up a deuce with 36 seconds to play and Garland calmly sinking his free throws late.

The Cavs also made the plays they needed to on the defensive end – including an incredible chase-down block of a Jayson Tatum layup attempt by Mobley with 5:26 to play and Cedi’s stout defense against Dennis Schroder to preserve the lead in the closing seconds.

Garland led the Wine & Gold with 22 points, going 7-of-15 from the floor and 6-of-6 from the stripe, adding six assists and a steal in the win.

Mobley continued his amazing rookie run – finishing with 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting, adding a team-high nine boards, a pair of steals and all three of Cleveland’s blocked shots.

Rubio – who played almost the entire second half – had another big night off the bench, chipping in with 16 points, a team-high seven assists, four boards and a steal.

Jarrett Allen added 11 points on a perfect 5-of-5 from the floor, adding eight boards and a pair of steals.

Boston’s Dennis Schroder led both squads with 28 points while Robert Williams III grabbed a game-high 16 boards in the loss.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Ricky Rubio hits Jarrett Allen with a long ally-oop pass to a put the Wine & Gold up with 30 seconds left as the Cavs complete the comeback win.

TURNING POINT

The Cavaliers won this one on both sides of the floor – and with the help of a frothing Saturday night crowd in Cleveland.

With 1:40 to play in the third quarter, down 17 points – 74-57 – Denzel Valentine’s three-pointer ignited a 21-2 run that bled into the final quarter. Cedi Osman’s second triple of the quarter got Cleveland to within four and Ricky Rubio drilled a pair of free throws to give the Cavs their first lead since the midway point of the first quarter.

In that fourth period, the Cavaliers held Boston to a season-low-tying 15 points on just 4-of-13 shooting from the floor, forcing eight turnovers and dominating the Celtics in the paint, 12-4.

BY THE NUMBERS

By the Numbers - 1 … Cavaliers rookies in franchise history who have accumulated 200 points and 100 rebounds in 14 games or fewer – and the first rookie since DeAndre Ayton to do so.

The leader in blocked shots and blocks per game among all rookies has also swatted at least one shot in 12 of his first 14 games – including seven straight contests.

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

QUOTABLE

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, on his team’s mentality in getting Saturday night’s win …

”There’s no ‘basketball reason’ we should have won that game. But there was a collective spirit that refused to allow us to lose that game. And that’s what we keep talking about is growing in that locker room. Don’t get me wrong: guys made some critical plays and carried their weight. But it’s the spirit of that basketball team that has that fight in them and they won’t give up.”

UP NEXT

After taking down the Celtics on Saturday night, the Cavaliers will try for the home season sweep when they take on Boston again on Monday night to wrap up the four-game homestand.

On Wednesday, the Wine & Gold finally hit the road – traveling to Brooklyn for a matchup with Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Nets. From there, Cleveland opens another four-game homestand – welcoming the Warriors next Thursday night, followed by visits from the Nets, Suns and Magic before wrapping up the month of November on the road in Dallas.

Cavs vs Celtics - Verizon Game Rewind

The Cavaliers erased a big second half deficit on Saturday night to come back and beat the Boston Celtics at home. Get the game highlights in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.

Cavs vs Celtics - November 13, 2021

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Cavs vs Celtics - Verizon Game Rewind
Now Playing

Cavs vs Celtics - Verizon Game Rewind

The Cavaliers erased a big second half deficit on Saturday night to come back and beat the Boston Celtics at home. Get the game highlights in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.
Nov 14, 2021  |  04:29
Cavs vs. Celtics Postgame: Evan Mobley + Darius Garlan
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Celtics Postgame: Evan Mobley + Darius Garlan

Cavs center Evan Mobley and guard Darius Garland spoke with the media following Saturday's win against the Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Nov 14, 2021  |  10:45
Cavs vs. Celtics Postgame: Cedi Osman
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Celtics Postgame: Cedi Osman

Cavs forward Cedi Osman spoke with the media following Saturday's win against the Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Nov 14, 2021  |  08:09
Cavs vs. Celtics Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Celtics Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Saturday's win against the Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Nov 14, 2021  |  12:50
Feat. Highlight: Allen's Late Exclamation Point!
Now Playing

Feat. Highlight: Allen's Late Exclamation Point!

Ricky Rubio hits Jarrett Allen with a long ally-oop pass to a put the Wine & Gold up with 30 seconds left as the Cavs complete the comeback win.
Nov 13, 2021  |  00:26
Mobley's Huge Dunk & Block
Now Playing

Mobley's Huge Dunk & Block

The rookie is helping keep the Cavs in the game in the fourth - first with a wide open dunk down the lane then erasing a Celtics lay-up a few possessions later.
Nov 13, 2021  |  00:38
Cedi Nails a Clutch Triple
Now Playing

Cedi Nails a Clutch Triple

Cedi Osman cuts into the Celtics lead with a clutch, step-back triple in the fourth after shaking off his defender.
Nov 13, 2021  |  00:21
DG's High Hand-Off to JA
Now Playing

DG's High Hand-Off to JA

Darius Garland floats a pass upstairs to a rolling Jarrett Allen who catches and dunks a wide-open dunk in the lane.
Nov 13, 2021  |  00:19
Garland Loses His Defender and Scores
Now Playing

Garland Loses His Defender and Scores

Darius Garland gets to the foul line, spins away from his defender, and calmly knocks down the jumper.
Nov 13, 2021  |  00:12
Dean Dunks it Home
Now Playing

Dean Dunks it Home

Darius Garland hits a cutting Dean Wade along the baseline for an easy two handed dunk in the second half.
Nov 13, 2021  |  00:16
Garland Connects on Long Range Triple
Now Playing

Garland Connects on Long Range Triple

Darius Garland fires and hits on a long three ball early in the third quarter against Boston.
Nov 13, 2021  |  00:17
DG's Cross Over
Now Playing

DG's Cross Over

Darius Garland hesitates, crosses over, and makes his defender stumble backward before knocking down a jumper early in the first quarter.
Nov 13, 2021  |  00:19
Tags
Allen, Jarrett, Garland, Darius, Mobley, Evan, Okoro, Isaac, Osman, Cedi

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Responsive Blank Spacer - 40px Desktop / 20px Mobile

Body: 

Responsive Blank Spacer - 40px Desktop / 20px Mobile

Body: 

Related Content

Cavs vs Celtics - Verizon Game Rewind

Cavs vs Celtics - Verizon Game Rewind

Cavs vs. Celtics Postgame: Evan Mobley + Darius Garlan

Cavs vs. Celtics Postgame: Evan Mobley + Darius Garlan

Cavs vs. Celtics Postgame: Cedi Osman

Cavs vs. Celtics Postgame: Cedi Osman

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter