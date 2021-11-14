Comeback Cavs Stun Celtics in Saturday Thriller

WRAP-UP

Just when you think the surprising young Cavaliers will come down to earth, they do something crazy like pulling out Saturday night’s thriller at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Trailing by 19 points with just over three minutes to play in the third quarter, the Wine & Gold mounted a furious comeback in the fourth – holding Boston to just 15 points in the period and sealing the 91-89 victory on a pair of free throws by Darius Garland with 9.4 to play.

After blasting the Pistons on Friday night, the Cavaliers just didn’t have their legs through most of the fourth quarter, leaving J.B. Bickerstaff searching for the right combination to jumpstart the squad. He found it, and an unlikely group of Garland, Ricky Rubio, Evan Mobley, Dylan Windler and Denzel Valentine ignited the rally that would seal Cleveland’s ninth win in its last 12 outings.

What was a one-sided contest for three-and-a-half quarters boiled down to a thriller late – with seven ties and five lead-changes in just the second half of the fourth quarter alone.

In the end, it was the shorthanded Cavaliers – playing without the services of Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love and Lamar Stevens – who made the plays that counted, with Rubio finding Jarrett Allen for an alley-oop dunk to the Cavs up a deuce with 36 seconds to play and Garland calmly sinking his free throws late.

The Cavs also made the plays they needed to on the defensive end – including an incredible chase-down block of a Jayson Tatum layup attempt by Mobley with 5:26 to play and Cedi’s stout defense against Dennis Schroder to preserve the lead in the closing seconds.

Garland led the Wine & Gold with 22 points, going 7-of-15 from the floor and 6-of-6 from the stripe, adding six assists and a steal in the win.

Mobley continued his amazing rookie run – finishing with 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting, adding a team-high nine boards, a pair of steals and all three of Cleveland’s blocked shots.

Rubio – who played almost the entire second half – had another big night off the bench, chipping in with 16 points, a team-high seven assists, four boards and a steal.

Jarrett Allen added 11 points on a perfect 5-of-5 from the floor, adding eight boards and a pair of steals.

Boston’s Dennis Schroder led both squads with 28 points while Robert Williams III grabbed a game-high 16 boards in the loss.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.