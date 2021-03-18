Feisty Cavs Snap Skid, Stuff Celtics

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
So much for the wearing of the green.
The Cavaliers finally took their home floor for the first time since the All-Star Break and promptly corrected two ugly streaks – snapping a four-game slide overall and a nine-game skein to the Celtics, running out to a big lead and holding off Boston’s rally to take the 117-110 decision in a St. Patrick’s Day matchup at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Cleveland had dropped each of its last three road contests by double-figures and came home looking for a lift. They got one – jumping out to a 21-point lead before intermission and grinding out the win late at the line.
After failing to reach the century mark in each of those three games since the midway point, the Wine & Gold finally found their offense – posting their highest point total since late January while shooting 54 percent from the floor, 44 percent from long-range and 82 percent from the stripe.
Cleveland’s starting backcourt was outstanding on Wednesday night.
Collin Sexton snapped out of a mini-funk to lead Cleveland with 29 points, going 10-for-20 from the floor and 7-of-7 from the stripe, snagging seven boards and handing out six assists in the win.
Darius Garland was almost as good, netting 18 of his 25 points in the first half – going 9-for-16 from the floor overall to go with four boards and six assists of his own.
Larry Nance Jr. had easily his best performance since returning from a hand injury that cost him 12 games – doubling-up with 18 points and a team-high 10 boards, going 7-of-8 from the floor, adding four assists, a pair of steals and a block.
Isaac Okoro also got loose on the offensive end, finishing with a career-high-tying 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting – including a massive fourth-quarter dunk along the baseline – adding four boards and a pair of assists.
Cedi Osman came off the bench to tally double-figures – netting 10 points on 2-of-5 shooting, going 4-of-5 from the stripe and adding three assists and a pair of steals.
Jayson Tatum led the Celtics, scoring 24 of his 29 points in the second half but going just 3-of-13 from long-range in the process. Jaylen Brown was also very good, adding 28 points in the loss on 11-for-26 shooting. Brown, however, also struggled from beyond the arc – connecting on just 2-of-10 three-point attempts.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Darius Garland bounces a pass ahead to Isaac Okoro who throws down a huge dunk on the fast break while getting fouled.
With both teams playing the second game of a back-to-back, there came a time in the fourth quarter where the Cavs looked like they were running out of gas – with Boston cutting their three-touchdown lead to just four, 100-96, with 3:36 to play in regulation.
But instead of folding, the Wine & Gold went the other way, running off a 5-0 run capped by Isaac Okoro’s and-1 after a monster jam with just over two minutes to play.
Collin Sexton’s and-1 with 1:29 to play gave Cleveland a 12-point edge and just enough space to hold off Boston’s late run.
By the Numbers - 16.8 … Darius Garland’s scoring average over his last 13 games – notching double-figures in each of them with four 20-point outings in the mix.
During that stretch, the sophomore from Vanderbilt has also paced the Cavs at 6.2 assists per game and snagged at least two steals in four of those meetings.
"What it comes down to for us is belief and confidence. We talk about growing and all those things – and that’s nice – but the results at the end of the day are going to give guys confidence and belief. So giving our guys the belief that we can is the most important thing we need moving forward."
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
After opening the four-game homestand with a victory over Boston on Wednesday night, the Wine & Gold welcome the surprising Spurs to town on Friday. On Sunday night, the Raptors make their first visit to Cleveland and that is followed by a visit from the Kings on Monday to wrap up the homestand.
The Cavaliers close out the month of March with four straight on the road – beginning with a stop in Chicago next Wednesday. From there, the Wine & Gold head west for meetings against the Lakers, Kings and Jazz.