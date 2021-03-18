Feisty Cavs Snap Skid, Stuff Celtics

WRAP-UP

So much for the wearing of the green.

The Cavaliers finally took their home floor for the first time since the All-Star Break and promptly corrected two ugly streaks – snapping a four-game slide overall and a nine-game skein to the Celtics, running out to a big lead and holding off Boston’s rally to take the 117-110 decision in a St. Patrick’s Day matchup at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cleveland had dropped each of its last three road contests by double-figures and came home looking for a lift. They got one – jumping out to a 21-point lead before intermission and grinding out the win late at the line.

After failing to reach the century mark in each of those three games since the midway point, the Wine & Gold finally found their offense – posting their highest point total since late January while shooting 54 percent from the floor, 44 percent from long-range and 82 percent from the stripe.

Cleveland’s starting backcourt was outstanding on Wednesday night.

Collin Sexton snapped out of a mini-funk to lead Cleveland with 29 points, going 10-for-20 from the floor and 7-of-7 from the stripe, snagging seven boards and handing out six assists in the win.

Darius Garland was almost as good, netting 18 of his 25 points in the first half – going 9-for-16 from the floor overall to go with four boards and six assists of his own.

Larry Nance Jr. had easily his best performance since returning from a hand injury that cost him 12 games – doubling-up with 18 points and a team-high 10 boards, going 7-of-8 from the floor, adding four assists, a pair of steals and a block.

Isaac Okoro also got loose on the offensive end, finishing with a career-high-tying 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting – including a massive fourth-quarter dunk along the baseline – adding four boards and a pair of assists.

Cedi Osman came off the bench to tally double-figures – netting 10 points on 2-of-5 shooting, going 4-of-5 from the stripe and adding three assists and a pair of steals.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics, scoring 24 of his 29 points in the second half but going just 3-of-13 from long-range in the process. Jaylen Brown was also very good, adding 28 points in the loss on 11-for-26 shooting. Brown, however, also struggled from beyond the arc – connecting on just 2-of-10 three-point attempts.

