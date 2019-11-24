Cavs Come Home, Snap Skid at Six

WRAP-UP

That was exactly what the doctor ordered.

Coming home from a three-game roadie, riding a six-game losing streak and on the second night of a back-to-back, the Wine & Gold somehow managed the energy to pull away from Portland in the second half and to get back into the win column – taking the 110-104 decision on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavaliers didn’t suffer any of the pitfalls that doomed their recent trip. They jumped out to an early lead and held it, they shared and protected the basketball and they were stout in the paint. On top of that, they held Portland’s dynamic backcourt of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum to a combined 43 points on a combined 15-for-39 shooting.

Jordan Clarkson was a one-man wrecking crew after intermission and particularly in the final period – netting 14 of his season-high 28 points in the fourth, canning all three triples he attempted in the quarter and all six he shot on the night.

Overall, the Conference’s highest-scoring reserve from a season ago finished 6-of-9 from the floor and 10-of-12 from the stripe – adding three boards, three assists and a steal in 31 minutes off the bench.

Tristan Thompson got back on track with a 25-point performance, going 9-of-17 from the floor and 7-of-7 from the line, adding nine boards, two assists and a pair of steals while completely blanketing Carmelo Anthony in the second half.

Collin Sexton keeps chugging along – adding 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting to go with four boards and a game-high three steals in the win.

With Kevin Love was on the shelf with a sore back, but Larry Nance Jr. stepped in and notched his first double-double of the season – racking up 11 points and 12 boards, adding four assists.

Cedi Osman didn’t have a great shooting night – going just 2-of-11 from the floor – but he did have a solid game otherwise, grabbing a career-high 12 boards to go with a team-high five assists and a steal.