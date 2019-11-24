Cavs Come Home, Snap Skid at Six

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
That was exactly what the doctor ordered.
Coming home from a three-game roadie, riding a six-game losing streak and on the second night of a back-to-back, the Wine & Gold somehow managed the energy to pull away from Portland in the second half and to get back into the win column – taking the 110-104 decision on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The Cavaliers didn’t suffer any of the pitfalls that doomed their recent trip. They jumped out to an early lead and held it, they shared and protected the basketball and they were stout in the paint. On top of that, they held Portland’s dynamic backcourt of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum to a combined 43 points on a combined 15-for-39 shooting.
Jordan Clarkson was a one-man wrecking crew after intermission and particularly in the final period – netting 14 of his season-high 28 points in the fourth, canning all three triples he attempted in the quarter and all six he shot on the night.
Overall, the Conference’s highest-scoring reserve from a season ago finished 6-of-9 from the floor and 10-of-12 from the stripe – adding three boards, three assists and a steal in 31 minutes off the bench.
Tristan Thompson got back on track with a 25-point performance, going 9-of-17 from the floor and 7-of-7 from the line, adding nine boards, two assists and a pair of steals while completely blanketing Carmelo Anthony in the second half.
Collin Sexton keeps chugging along – adding 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting to go with four boards and a game-high three steals in the win.
With Kevin Love was on the shelf with a sore back, but Larry Nance Jr. stepped in and notched his first double-double of the season – racking up 11 points and 12 boards, adding four assists.
Cedi Osman didn’t have a great shooting night – going just 2-of-11 from the floor – but he did have a solid game otherwise, grabbing a career-high 12 boards to go with a team-high five assists and a steal.
Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson beats the third quarter buzzer with a three pointer that gave Cleveland a seven point lead going into the fourth.
The Cavaliers were successful at keeping the Blazers at bay most of the night, but Jordan Clarkson’s second-half eruption is what gave them all the breathing space they’d need.
Portland got to within four late in the third on a pair of CJ McCollum free throws with 7.5 seconds to play in the period. But as time expired on the other end, Clarkson drilled his third trifecta of the night at the buzzer, putting the Cavs back up seven.
Seventeen seconds into the fourth quarter, Clarkson canned triple No. 4 to give Cleveland a double-digit edge. He drilled his sixth and final three-pointer of the night midway through the final quarter – giving Cleveland enough room to hang on for the desperately-needed victory.
.818 … Cavaliers free throw percentage over the last 10 games, including a 26-for-32 mark in Saturday night’s win – (compared to 12-of-16 for Portland).
Cleveland has shot better than 80 percent from the stripe in 12 of its first 16 games and a mark of .788 is good for fifth in the Eastern Conference.
Coach John Beilein, on his team snapping their six-game slide …
"The start of that second half when everything seemed to go wrong that could go wrong, we hung in there, ended up keeping the lead and expanding it, they made another run late and we answered there as well. It is a happy locker room in there right now, really happy for them. There’s a lot of 5-11 teams that have had tough schedules, that have had injuries, that are rebuilding or re-growing or whatever and we just got to stick together so we can be better than this.”
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 87.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.
The Cavaliers’ six-game homestand rolls on straight through Thanksgiving and into the first week of December – with Spencer Dinwiddie and the Brooklyn Nets making their first Cleveland visit of the season on Monday night.
The Magic make one of two stops on the homestand on Wednesday night with a visit from Milwaukee on Friday evening. The Wine & Gold wrap up with Detroit the following Tuesday and the Magic again three nights later.