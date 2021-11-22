Nets Squeeze By Wine & Gold

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers got a pair of bigs back for their Monday rematch with the Nets – and both made an immediate difference – but Cleveland couldn’t close the deal down the stretch and fell for the fourth straight occasion.

The Cavaliers led by a dozen points early in the third quarter, but went cold to close period as Brooklyn pulled away late – handing the Wine & Gold the 117-112 loss at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

After missing the previous nine games under the league’s health and safety protocol, Lauri Markkanen returned to the starting lineup. Jarrett Allen, who was out with a non-COVID-related illness, also returned after a three-game layoff.

Both players made an impact – with Markkanen finishing with 22 points and eight boards and Allen doubling-up with 20 points and a game-high 15 rebounds (three fewer than the Nets starting lineup combined).

Darius Garland led Cleveland with 24 points on 9-for-27 shooting, adding a team-high 11 assists, but collided with James Harden going for a loose ball and was forced to leave the game for just over six minutes. That’s when Brooklyn made its move – dropping the Cavaliers for the second time in six days.

Ricky Rubio finished with 16 points off the bench, and his three-pointer with just under two minutes to play got Cleveland to within one, 109-108, but LaMarcus Aldridge scored on a tip-in on Brooklyn’s next possession and a James Johnson layup after a missed three-point attempt by Isaac Okoro put the Nets up five with 1:08 to go.

Okoro was aggressive on the offensive end for the Cavaliers on Monday – finishing with 15 points on 4-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc, adding four boards, two steals and a pair of assists while keeping James Harden relatively in check for most of the night.

Despite topping the century mark for the first time in seven games, the Cavaliers shot just 39 percent from the floor and 32 percent from long-range. They did, however, go 26-for-29 from the stripe and outrebounded the Nets, 53-42. But 15 turnovers that led to 21 Brooklyn points proved too much to overcome against Steve Nash’s heavyweight squad.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.