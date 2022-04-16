Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs Fall to Atlanta, Season Comes to a Close

Posted: Apr 15, 2022

RECAP

The Wine & Gold fought hard throughout the evening, but fell in the end to the Atlanta Hawks, 107-101, as Atlanta eliminates the Cavs and move on the Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs to take on the Miami Heat. Trae Young finished with a game-best 38 points and most of his damage came in the second half, scoring 32 after half. The Wine & Gold shot 46 percent to Atlanta's 49 percent. Eleven second half turnovers were committed by the Cavs.

All five Cavs starters were in double-figures, but got just nine points from the bench. Lauri Markkanen was the high man for Cleveland, netting 26 points. Darius Garland followed up with 21 points of his own to go with nine assists. In his first game back in action, Jarrett Allen recorded 11 points on 4-4 shooting in 36 minutes of play. Evan Mobley had 18 and Caris LeVert had 16.

Full recap to come.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Darius Garland gets to the hoop and his spot any way he can, showing off his array of handles and moves on the way to score this lay-up.

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 98.1.

Caris and Darius Each Hit a Step Back Jumper

Caris LeVert and Darius Garland show off their shooting skills, each nailing a step back jumper on the perimeter late in the third quarter against the Hawks.

Cavs vs Hawks - April 15, 2022

Apr 15, 2022  |  00:23
Mobley with an Unreal Block
Mobley with an Unreal Block

The Hawks think they have an easy basket on the break after a missed Cavs shot, but Evan Mobley had other plans, getting back on defense for this one-handed chase down block.
Apr 15, 2022  |  00:28
Mobley Starts the Second Half off Strong
Mobley Starts the Second Half off Strong

Evan Mobley starts the third quarter off on a high note, first with a dunk off a Darius Garland assist, then hitting a face-up jumper from the foul line.
Apr 15, 2022  |  00:26
Lauri's Block Leads to Mobley's Oop
Lauri's Block Leads to Mobley's Oop

On one end, Lauri Markkanen gets the block that leads to a Cavs fast break. Caris LeVert fires a lob to Evan Mobley, who finishes off the ally-oop.
Apr 15, 2022  |  00:18
Allen Dunks off a No-Look Rondo Feed
Allen Dunks off a No-Look Rondo Feed

Rajon Rondo drives in the paint and hits a waiting Jarrett Allen with a no-look assist that Allen dunks home.
Apr 15, 2022  |  00:07
Feat. Highlight: DG Shows off the Handles
Feat. Highlight: DG Shows off the Handles

Darius Garland gets to the hoop and his spot any way he can, showing off his array of handles and moves on the way to score this lay-up.
Apr 15, 2022  |  00:22
Allen Rejects the Shot at the Rim
Allen Rejects the Shot at the Rim

Jarrett Allen returned to the lineup and made an instant impact, strongly blocking this Hawks lay-up attempt at the rim.
Apr 15, 2022  |  00:14
Allen Lobs Up Top to Mobley
Allen Lobs Up Top to Mobley

Jarrett Allen draws in the defense and passes over top, finding a cutting Evan Mobley at the rim for an easy ally-oop.
Apr 15, 2022  |  00:09
Mobley, Markkanen Connect on Early Triples
Mobley, Markkanen Connect on Early Triples

Evan Mobley hits a triple in the corner on the first possession of the game and Lauri Markkanen follows suit on the next time down the floor, hitting from the wing.
Apr 15, 2022  |  00:24
