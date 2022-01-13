Cavs Crush Jazz, Improve to 3-1 on Trip

WRAP-UP

This year’s Cavaliers have been righting past wrongs all year long, and that string of success continued on Wednesday night – notching their biggest win ever in an arena that’s been a perennial house of horrors.

The Wine & Gold had dropped 33 games in their 41 meetings against the Jazz since they’ve relocated to Salt Lake City, including each of the last six dating back to 2014. But as they’ve done all year, the Cavs avenged that futility – blowing out the shorthanded Jazz, 111-91, to improve to 3-1 on their West Coast trip.

The 20-point win marked the Cavs biggest margin of victory ever in Utah, where they were crushed by 39 points one season ago.

The Jazz – playing without Rudy Gobert, Hassan Whiteside and Rudy Gay, all in the league’s health and safety protocol – stuck with the Cavs through the first half and trailed, 58-52, at the break. But Lamar Stevens personally took over after intermission, scoring Cleveland’s first 13 points of the second half and keying a run that put the Wine & Gold in the driver’s seat for the duration.

The Cavaliers dominated Utah in nearly every facet – shooting 53 percent from the floor, winning on the boards, 50-32, and handing out 28 assists to just 11 for the Jazz, holding the league’s most efficient offense to 40 percent shooting.

Everyone who saw significant action contributed in the win – led by Lamar Stevens, who finished with a career-high 23 points, going 10-for-15 from the floor, adding seven boards and a pair of steals in his fifth straight start.

Darius Garland didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, but he did everything else – registering the first triple-double of his career, finishing with 11 points, a career-best 15 assists and 10 boards.

Lauri Markkanen followed up with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, adding six boards, a steal and a block.

Kevin Love notched 16 points in 20 minutes of work off the bench, going 5-of-10 from the floor to go with seven boards.

Evan Mobley notched his eighth double-double of the season – and wasn’t far from a triple-double of his own – finishing with 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting, adding 10 boards, seven assists and a block. The incredibly impressive rookie has 12 assists in his last two outings.

Jarrett Allen chipped in with 12 points and seven boards, going 5-of-7 from the floor, adding two assists and a block.

Allen took an elbow from Utah’s Joe Ingles in the first quarter that set the tone for a physical first half. Not long after, Ingles picked up his second technical and was shown the door, leaving Quin Snyder with just eight players for the remainder.

Former Cavalier, Jordan Clarkson, who struggled in the Jazz’ trip to Cleveland in early-December, was very good on Wednesday night – leading the Jazz with 22 points on 8-for-17 shooting, including 4-of-11 from deep.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.