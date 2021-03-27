Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Third-Quarter Blues Sink Cavs in Tinseltown

Posted: Mar 27, 2021

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers have had some third quarters this season – for better and for worse – that have decided games. Friday night’s definitely falls into the latter category.

After a strong first half, taking a touchdown lead into the locker room over the shorthanded Lakers. But Cleveland collapsed in the third quarter, scoring just 10 points as L.A. pulled away to take the 100-86 decision at Staples Center.

In that fateful third period, only one Cavalier starter – Isaac Okoro – hit a field goal, going 1-for-1, while the entire team shot a collective 14 percent, missing all nine triples they attempted.

The Lakers, who looked sluggish to open the game, took full advantage of the cool-shooting Cavs, outscoring them by 18 in the period and pulling away from there.

That third quarter downfall can almost be traced to Larry Nance Jr. having to leave the game after picking up his fourth foul with Cleveland trailing by just three. When the former Laker returned, L.A. – playing again without LeBron James and Anthony Davis – was up double-figures and on its way to the one-sided win.

The Cavaliers were also without their top scorer, Collin Sexton, who missed his second straight game with a sore right hamstring.

Nance led the Cavs with 17 points, going 7-for-13 from the floor to go with 10 boards, five boards and a block – going 7-for-13 from the floor and 1-of-2 from deep.

Jarrett Allen also doubled-up, finishing with 13 points and 11 boards, adding five assists, a steal and a block.

Darius Garland was the only other Cavalier in double-figures, chipping in with 14 points on 6-of-17 shooting, adding five assists and a steal.

The Lakers were led by the league’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell, who doubled-up with 24 points and 10 boards, going 10-for-15 from the floor in the win.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Larry Nance Jr. gets the ball in the paint, uses a pump fake to shake his defender, takes a dribble, and has an easy two-handed dunk in the first quarter.

TURNING POINT

There’s a name for Friday’s turning point. It’s called “halftime.”

The Cavaliers looked like the sharper, more energetic team on Friday – coming off a road win over Chicago on Wednesday, with L.A. coming off a draining loss the previous night to Philly. And Cleveland did take a seven-point edge into the locker room.

But they looked like a different squad after intermission, with L.A. running off the first 10 points of the second half and using a 19-2 run to blow things open heading into the fourth quarter – where the Cavs never got back to within single digits.

BY THE NUMBERS

By the Numbers - 15.0, 11.0 … points and rebounds that Jarrett Allen has averaged over the past five games, shooting .551 (27-for-49) from the floor over that stretch, with three double-doubles in the mix.

In 32 games with the Wine & Gold, the fourth-year man from Texas is averaging 13.8 and 9.7 on .623 shooting, with Friday his 14th double-double. He has 15 outings with at least two blocks, four with four or more.

QUOTABLE

J.B. Bickerstaff, on his team’s second-half shooting woes on Friday night …

"We were open, we got great looks. We’ve just got to be ready to knock those shots down. We spend too much time working at it and we’ve got to shoot it with belief. If you don’t make open shots in this league, you’re gonna have a hard time."

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

After falling on Friday night in L.A., the Cavaliers head up the coast for a chance to avenge a home loss from last week – facing off against the Kings on Saturday at the Golden 1 Center.

Cleveland wraps up the roadie and the month of March on Monday night, traveling to Utah to face our old friend Jordan Clarkson and the Jazz. And after facing the team with the West’s best record to end the month, they begin April against the top team in the East – welcoming the red-hot Sixers to town on Thursday.

