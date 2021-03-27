Third-Quarter Blues Sink Cavs in Tinseltown

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers have had some third quarters this season – for better and for worse – that have decided games. Friday night’s definitely falls into the latter category.

After a strong first half, taking a touchdown lead into the locker room over the shorthanded Lakers. But Cleveland collapsed in the third quarter, scoring just 10 points as L.A. pulled away to take the 100-86 decision at Staples Center.

In that fateful third period, only one Cavalier starter – Isaac Okoro – hit a field goal, going 1-for-1, while the entire team shot a collective 14 percent, missing all nine triples they attempted.

The Lakers, who looked sluggish to open the game, took full advantage of the cool-shooting Cavs, outscoring them by 18 in the period and pulling away from there.

That third quarter downfall can almost be traced to Larry Nance Jr. having to leave the game after picking up his fourth foul with Cleveland trailing by just three. When the former Laker returned, L.A. – playing again without LeBron James and Anthony Davis – was up double-figures and on its way to the one-sided win.

The Cavaliers were also without their top scorer, Collin Sexton, who missed his second straight game with a sore right hamstring.

Nance led the Cavs with 17 points, going 7-for-13 from the floor to go with 10 boards, five boards and a block – going 7-for-13 from the floor and 1-of-2 from deep.

Jarrett Allen also doubled-up, finishing with 13 points and 11 boards, adding five assists, a steal and a block.

Darius Garland was the only other Cavalier in double-figures, chipping in with 14 points on 6-of-17 shooting, adding five assists and a steal.

The Lakers were led by the league’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell, who doubled-up with 24 points and 10 boards, going 10-for-15 from the floor in the win.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.