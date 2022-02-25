Cavs vs Wizards | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

CAVS COMING HOME

In their first home game post All-Star, the Cavs will be taking on the Washington Wizards. The Cavs and Wizards have split the season series so far 1-2 with Washington taking the last matchup in D.C.

LAST TIME OUT

Despite a late rally, the Cavs couldn't finish against the Pistons this past Thursday and fell 106-103. Lauri Markkanen, who had been sidelined for over a month due to injury, came back to the Cavs lineup and finished with a team-high 22 points.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE WAS 35-24 Record 27-32 5th in East Standing 11th in East 106.6 PPG 107.8 44.8 RPG 43.7 25.2 APG 22.7 4.3 BPG 4.9 7.2 SPG 6.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Brandon Goodwin, Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love

Wizards: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Rui Hachimura

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Darius Garland - Back - OUT



Caris LeVert - Right Foot - OUT



Rajon Rondo - Toe - OUT



Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Wizards:

Kristaps Porzingis - Knee - OUT

