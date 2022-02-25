Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs vs Wizards | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 8:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

CAVS COMING HOME

In their first home game post All-Star, the Cavs will be taking on the Washington Wizards. The Cavs and Wizards have split the season series so far 1-2 with Washington taking the last matchup in D.C.

LAST TIME OUT

Despite a late rally, the Cavs couldn't finish against the Pistons this past Thursday and fell 106-103. Lauri Markkanen, who had been sidelined for over a month due to injury, came back to the Cavs lineup and finished with a team-high 22 points.

Read Thursday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
WAS
35-24
Record
27-32
5th in East
Standing
11th in East
106.6
PPG
107.8
44.8
RPG
43.7
25.2
APG
22.7
4.3
BPG
4.9
7.2
SPG
6.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Brandon Goodwin, Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love

Wizards: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Rui Hachimura

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Darius Garland - Back - OUT
  • Caris LeVert - Right Foot - OUT
  • Rajon Rondo - Toe - OUT
  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT

    Wizards:

  • Kristaps Porzingis - Knee - OUT
  • Bradley Beal - Left Wrist - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Cavs continue their homestand as the Minnesota Timberwolves come to town on Monday.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    • Tags
    Cavaliers, Wizards, 2-26-2022 vs Wizards

    Related Content

    Cavaliers

    Wizards

    NEXT UP:
    • Facebook
    • Twitter