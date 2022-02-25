Cavs vs Wizards | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
CAVS COMING HOME
In their first home game post All-Star, the Cavs will be taking on the Washington Wizards. The Cavs and Wizards have split the season series so far 1-2 with Washington taking the last matchup in D.C.
LAST TIME OUT
Despite a late rally, the Cavs couldn't finish against the Pistons this past Thursday and fell 106-103. Lauri Markkanen, who had been sidelined for over a month due to injury, came back to the Cavs lineup and finished with a team-high 22 points.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Brandon Goodwin, Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love
Wizards: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Rui Hachimura
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Wizards:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Cavs continue their homestand as the Minnesota Timberwolves come to town on Monday.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.